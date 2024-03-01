As per usual, this year has started off fairly slow at the movies, as after the first few months, the 2024 box office is topped by Bob Marley: One Love, Mean Girls, and The Beekeeper—as well as a few 2023 films still hanging on. But this spring starts with a bang, as March brings us big blockbusters like Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, while April's releases like Challengers and Civil War guide us into the summer months. After a quiet beginning to 2024, the spring is when it looks like this year's movie schedule is truly going to blow up. Here are 27 new releases to look forward to this spring.

'Dune: Part Two'

March 1

The most immense and highly-anticipated science fiction film of the year, Dune: Part Two is the type of event that is without any competition over the next several months. It also is very good, blowing the doors off of any expectations we may have had for it both in terms of size and scope as well as its more darker reflections. Picking right up after the events of the first movie, it takes us into the battle for the soul of Arrakis that may end up spelling doom for all of the Fremen that are caught in the middle of it. On the one side is Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides who is becoming known as a messiah of sorts who can save the planet that is being ruled by the deadly Harkonnen. The only trouble is that he may also be a false prophet who could spell its doom. Whatever the case, there is no film you’ll see this year that manages to be as vast as this one that also looks as good as it does while doing so. — Chase Hutchinson

'Spaceman'

March 1

Adam Sandler pushes his boundaries as a dramatic actor with Johan Renck's Spaceman, about a Czech astronaut (Sandler), who is halfway through a year-long journey, where he explores what went wrong with his marriage (to Carey Mulligan) with...a giant spider voiced by Paul Dano. It's a weird idea for sure, but at its core, Renck's film is about love, a man attempting to figure out what he could've done differently, and if that love is still repairable. It's also about Adam Sandler talking to a giant Paul Dano-voiced space spider as well. But Sandler is giving a restrained, quiet performance unlike we've ever seen from him before, and even though it's now clear that Sandler is an effective dramatic actor, it's still nice to see Sandler attempting to flex different muscles in his performance. Spaceman is a bit muddled at times, but there's a real earnestness and heart at the core of this, and between this and Sandler's lovely performance, this is certainly an intriguing premise worth your time. — Ross Bonaime

'Problemista'

March 1

Comedian, writer, actor, and all-around whimsical delight, Julio Torres is getting the movie he rightfully deserves. Produced by Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree and distributed by A24, Problemista, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest last year, follows Torres’ Alejandro, a wildly talented but meek aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who is in over his head in New York City. Between doing his best to get his outlandish toy ideas off the ground and secure the proper paperwork required for him to get his visa, Alejandro has a lot on his magical mind.

Thankfully, he gets hired by Elizabeth (played by the brilliant Tilda Swinton), an art critic and outcast in the always unpredictable art world. The fast-talking, abrasive, and unfiltered woman might seem impenetrable, as she’s typically verbally abusing anyone that comes her way, but Alejandro is somehow able to see past her hard exterior and connect with her in a way that very few have. The unlikely mentor-mentee relationship morphs into a (quite literally) colorful adventure as Alejandro remains determined to make his eccentric ideas a reality before time runs out. Problemista is written and directed by Julio Torres and also stars Greta Lee, Isabella Rossellini, and Meg Stalter. — Emily Bernard

'Kung Fu Panda 4'

March 8

\It’s been a while since we last saw Jack Black’s wise-cracking, kung fu-fighting Po on the big screen. Eight years after the release of Kung Fu Panda 3 seemed to close the book on Po’s journey, it seems like the team at DreamWorks Animation has more stories to tell. Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Po leaving the Valley of Peace and heading into the big city, in search of his successor as the new Dragon Warrior. In the meantime, a dangerous new enemy who calls herself the Chameleon (Viola Davis) is looking to take on Po and absorb his abilities.

While on first thought, revisiting this franchise seems like it could go wrong, there’s also the fact that Kung Fu Panda is one of the animation studio’s most consistently great franchises. After seeing what DreamWorks pulled off with the fantastic Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, I can’t help but feel excited about this new installment. Sure, the Furious Five taking a back seat this time around is disappointing to hear, but bringing back Ian McShane’s Tai Lung should be enough to make up for it. — Nate Richard

'Damsel'

March 8

Between Stranger Things and the Enola Holmes series, Netflix has proved that they’re in the Millie Bobby Brown business, and that continues with their new action-fantasy film, Damsel. Directed by 28 Days Later director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Brown plays Princess Elodie, who is set to marry Prince Harry (Nick Robinson), but discovers that the family she’s marrying into plans on sacrificing her to pay a debt—which leaves her stuck in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon and trying to get out. Damsel also stars Angela Bassett as Elodie’s mother, Lady Bayford, Robin Wright, and Ray Winstone. If past collaborations between Brown and Netflix are any indication, it seems like they’re both going to have a big hit on their hands. —Ross Bonaime

'Imaginary'

March 8

Not to be confused with the other movie about imaginary friends coming out this year, Imaginary takes a much more sinister take on the childhood friend. After moving back to her childhood home, Jessica (DeWanda Wise) finds a stuffed bear in her basement named Chauncey, which her stepdaughter Alice (PyperBraun) takes a liking to. However, it soon becomes clear that Chauncey might not be as friendly as his stuffed exterior seems to imply...The latest horror film from Blumhouse, Imaginary comes from Jeff Wadlow, director of previous films from the studio like Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, however, Imaginary looks much more in line with the M3GAN type of horror (without the overt humor) that the studio found success with last year. And who knows? Maybe a menacing teddy bear will be the horror icon of 2024? — Ross Bonaime

'First Time Female Director'

March 8

In her directorial debut, First Time Female Director, Chelsea Peretti plays Sam, a writer who is tossed into the role of a director at a local theater, as she tries to manage her cast. For a first-time director, it’s a fun bit of meta humor to make this a film about a first-time director, and as Peretti has always been hilarious in everything from Brooklyn Nine-Nine to her many Comedy Bang! Bang! appearances, it’ll be great to see what her first screenplay is like. But also, First Time Female Director also has Peretti gathering a brilliant lineup of comedic actors, including Blake Anderson, Kate Berlant, Megan Mullaly, Megan Statler, Amy Poehler, Andy Richter, Max Greenfield, Natasha Leggero, and Tim Heidecker. Peretti has always been great in front of the camera, so it’ll be exciting to see how she is behind it as well. —Ross Bonaime

'Love Lies Bleeding'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

From Saint Maud director Rose Glass, Love Lies Bleeding is a wild romantic crime thriller about a gym manager, Lou (Kristen Stewart) who falls for a hopeful bodybuilder, Jackie (Katy O’Brian). But the pair have to deal with Lou’s criminal family, led by a delectably creepy Ed Harris, which causes all sorts of violence and problems for the new couple. Love Lies Bleeding was one of the best films out of this year’s Sundance, an exciting story that never goes in the direction you’re expecting, led by two captivating performances by Stewart and O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding will leave you on the edge of your seat and gasping at every new twist this story takes. —Ross Bonaime

'Arthur the King'

March 15

Based on the non-fiction book Arthur — The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, Arthur the King tells the incredible true story of an adventure racing team who found an injured dog named Arthur during a 435-mile endurance race, and their journey together through the Dominic Republic. Arthur the King comes from The Family Plan director Simon Cellan Jones, reuniting with Mark Wahlberg, who stars as Michael Light, one of the members of the endurance team. Arthur the King also stars Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and The Knick's Juliet Rylance. — Ross Bonaime

'Irish Wish'

March 15

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, Netflix is giving us another film to join Wild Mountain Thyme in the niche but unignorable subgenre of "People not from Ireland losing their minds in the Irish countryside" with Irish Wish. All-American girl Maddie Kelly (Lindsay Lohan, who could don the worst Irish accent there ever was and I will still love), is traveling to Ireland for the wedding of Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), the one who got away, in which she is a bridesmaid. On her journey to the wedding, she meets the handsome James (Ed Speelers), a photographer from England (nice little dodge of any bad accent there), but Maddie can't deny that she wishes she was the one marrying Paul. And with the good ol' luck of the Irish, Maddie just so happens to make that wish on some sort of magical rock in the middle of a field! Maddie wakes up the following day and her whole life has changed. She is marrying Paul and having the wedding of her dreams — but is it what she actually wants? Is her true love the snarky but dashing photographer she just met? If you think that plot sounds flat or cliché, just remember that WIld Mountain Thyme had Jamie Dornan thinking he was a literal bee. This is progress. — Emma Kiely

'The American Society of Magical Negroes'

March 15

From writer-director Kobi Libii, The American Society of Magical Negroes takes aim at one of the most exhausting tropes in movies: the magical negro—a character that solely exists to tell the story of a white protagonist. But it turns out that in the real world, there is a group known as The American Society of Magical Negroes, whose goal is to make the lives of white people easier. Justice Smith stars as Aren, an awkward young man who is recruited into the society and trained by Roger (David Alan Grier), and discovers his first major assignment clashes with his own interests. The American Society of Magical Negroes is at its best when it's directly critiquing the films of the recent past that utilized this trope, like The Green Mile or Driving Miss Daisy, and Grier gives a solid performance as an almost Morpheus-like character for Aren. —Ross Bonaime

'Road House'

March 21

Remaking Road House, the corny-but-beloved 1989 action classic, sounds like blasphemy, but as a wise man once said, it’s often best to just “be nice … until it’s time to not be nice.” We haven’t reached that latter point yet, so let’s keep things friendly by saying if you’re going to attempt a do-over here, there are certainly worse things you can do than put Doug Liman(Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity) behind the camera and have Jake Gyllenhaal step in for Patrick Swayze.

The original film had Swayze playing Dalton, a legendary bouncer who is hired to clean up a rough-and-tumble club in Missouri but ends up taking on what seems like half the damn town. Road House ’24 moves the action to the Florida Keys and repositions Gyllenhall’s version of Dalton as a down-on-his-luck ex-MMA fighter. The film’s trailer does make it look like Gyllenhall thankfully ports over Swayze’s sunny disposition. Unfortunately, most of the press ahead of the film’s March debut has concerned behind-the-scenes drama and a tug-of-war over whether to release the movie theatrically or via Amazon Prime Video. That second option won out, and Road House will premiere on the streaming service. Being that the original Road House really took off once it hit home video and cable, maybe it’s a fitting home for a new take on Dalton’s fist-throwing adventures.– Robert Brian Taylor

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

March 22

The Ghostbusters series spent decades trying to find its footing, with aspirations of expanding beyond simple sequels and into a full-blown franchise. While it hasn’t grown into a sprawling cinematic universe, Ghostbusters: Afterlife satisfyingly landed the plane in true The Force Awakens fashion in both following up the original two movies, while also setting up a fun new cast of characters. Now that people are invested in this story, it seems as though we’re taking things back to basics with this spring’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Frozen Empire takes the franchise back to New York City, where the Ghostbusters have once again set up shop in their firehouse base. After an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, both the old and new teams have to band together and save the City from a second Ice Age. Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, and Ernie Hudson are returning as their classic characters, meanwhile, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace are returning to pick their story up where Afterlife left them off. Meanwhile, newcomers Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are entering the fold. This cast is stacked!

Many people have complained that the Ghostbusters franchise is venturing too far from the original’s comedy roots and that it’s like trying to turn Caddyshack into an epic franchise. While today’s corporatization of yesterday’s classic movies is exhausting, Ghostbusters isn’t the same as a country club comedy. If you’re going to continue a series, then change is necessary. There’s a lot that can be done in this world, and Frozen Empire’s new direction seems to be delivering the perfect blend of old and new. — Sam Williamson

'Shirley'

March 22

Ever since winning her much-deserved Oscar for 2018's If Beale Street Could Talk, Regina King has made a series of excellent choices, from a scene-stealing role in The Harder They Fall, starring as Sister Night in the brilliant Watchmen series, and making his directorial debut with One Night in Miami... But looking at her filmography, it's also shocking to realize that King has rarely been the star of her own film, yet that changes with Shirley, where she plays Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress and who ran for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination. Alongside King is a cast that includes Lucas Hedges, André Holland, Terrence Howard, and one of the final performances by Lance Reddick. Netflix has had a recent problem with biopics of fascinating people that never quite does the person justice, so here's hoping that Shirley can buck that trend. —Ross Bonaime

'Immaculate'

March 22

Immaculate is a horror film from NEON starring Sydney Sweeney as the religious Cecelia, who is offered a position at an Italian convent, where she discovers things aren't what they seem. And I'm sorry, if Sydney Sweeney in a NEON nun horror film doesn't make you want to buy a ticket right away, I don't know what to tell you, bud! After last year's Reality, it'll be great to see Sweeney in another complicated role, and she'll be directed by her The Voyeurs collaborator, Michael Mohan. We need a good, strange horror film for the early months of 2024, and hopefully, Immaculate will be that film. — Ross Bonaime

'Late Night With the Devil'

March 22

Late Night With the Devil, which has been doing the rounds at festivals, from SXSW (a full year before its release in theaters) to London Film Festival last October, shatters a lot of audience ideas. If you think found footage horror is a cheap, non-cinematic, and unrefined subgenre — think again. If you think David Dastmalchian who has popped up in some of the most lauded movies of the past decade, from Prisoners to Dune — you most certainly will think again. Late Night brings its audience back to the 1970s when Johnny Carson ruled late-night American television. Dastmalchian plays a rival host, Jack Delroy. In the first few minutes, we're given all the necessary information to understand what this is all leading up to — the footage of Jack Delory's final show, the Halloween special. Messages from the dead, possessed young girls and satanic cults bring chaos to the live recording, and all we have to do is sit back and take it all in — and try to keep our eyes on the screen. Dastmalchian charismatically guides us through the 90 minutes of non-stop mayhem, and whether you love found footage or not that familiar with the genre, Late Night With the Devil is not like any film you've seen before. An entertaining, exhilarating, and terrifying rollercoaster of a film that is the perfect vehicle to show why Dastmalchian was born to be a movie star. — Emma Kiely

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

March 29

The MonsterVerse is one of the strangest yet most fun franchises that’s currently running. Despite being at its best with 2014’s grim Godzilla reboot, this recent colorful and silly direction with movies like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong has proven to be the only way for this monster-filled world to go. With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it appears that the titular beasts are teaming up to take on a greater unknown evil. Aside from leveling cities, this new entry is set to uncover more of the secrets of the MonsterVerse. That kind of stuff has come to be expected, right? Really, we’re all here to see Godzilla and King Kong go totally goof-mode on the biggest screen possible. You’d be lying if you said that shot of them running side-by-side, burning this franchise’s last shred of respect for science, isn’t absolutely hilarious. If we can ride that kind of feeling for two hours, catch some kaiju action, and hang out with Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens the whole time, then it’s almost a guarantee that audiences will walk away happy. On top of all that, genre-aficionado Adam Wingard is once again returning to the director’s chair. Bring on The New Empire! — Sam Williamson

'Monkey Man'

April 5

The Monkey Man trailer that dropped this past January seemingly came out of nowhere. Dev Patel’s directorial debut, which follows an orphan who turns to vigilantism to seek revenge on the corrupt government responsible for his mother’s death, was initially set to land straight on Netflix. That changed after Jordan Peele saw an early cut of the film and was able to acquire the rights and sell it to Universal.

Action fans probably are breathing a sigh of relief, as if the trailer is any indication, that this looks like a movie that demands to be seen on the big screen. It feels as if Patel was tired of waiting on Hollywood to give him the action-star role he’s long deserved, and decided to just give him it to himself. With the promise of brutal violence and a dynamite-leading man, how can you not be excited about Monkey Man? — Nate Richard

'The First Omen'

April 5

While the original Richard Donner-directed The Omen was a horror sensation back in 1976, the Antichrist saga was never able to really find its legs as a franchise. We got two direct sequels with 1978’s Damien: Omen II and 1981’s The Final Conflict, and, while each have their strengths (most notably a devilishly fun, early performance by Sam Neill in the latter), they never felt like much more than asterisks to the original film. 1991 brought a spinoff TV movie titled Omen IV: The Awakening that seemed pointless. Ditto the 2006 theatrical remake of the original film, which made money but didn’t have much staying power in the horror discourse. Another TV outing, this one a 2016 series titled Damien, disappeared after a single season. Still, the son of Satan is nothing if not tenacious, so the franchise is reborn again this spring with The First Omen.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson and starring Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen is the saga’s first attempt at a prequel and finds Free’s character uncovering “a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.” Set in Rome, the film also stars Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan, a character you may remember from Donner’s original film (where he was played by Patrick Troughton and ultimately gets impaled by a lightning rod). It sounds like this might be a movie that details the events that led to a jackal giving birth to a human-looking baby who will be named Damien Thorn, though no doubt some plot swerves (if not outright twists) are in store. At any rate, The First Omen has already put its best foot forward with a supremely creepy, backwards-moving teaser trailer. That shot of the “666” birthmark on the roof of someone’s mouth alone guaranteed I’ll be buying a ticket. – Robert Brian Taylor

'The People's Joker'

April 5

After initially being pulled from the Toronto Film Festival after only a single screening two years ago, The People’s Joker is finally coming to theaters. Written, directed, and starring Vera Drew, it is an unabashedly unofficial film that uses the DC mythology to tell a more semi-autobiographical story. Specifically, it follows an aspiring clown who is looking to make it in the world of comedy while exploring questions of gender, identity, relationships, and that dang caped crusader. The film is an almost surrealist comedy where the scrappy nature of the production is the point as it operates on its own wavelength that sets it apart from a superhero genre that has been on life support.

On top of that, there are some big gets that range from Bob Odenkirk to Tim Heidecker in the voice cast, adding to the sense of bizarre hilarity that this even came together in such a way. Everything about it feels improbable in the best way, proving that there can be something unique in even the most well-tread of stories. There is likely to be some initial confusion for those not quite knowing what it has in store for them, but it’s worth giving yourself over to all the same. Whether it gains a cult following remains to be seen, but we can all be glad The People’s Joker has finally been freed. — Chase Hutchinson

'Scoop'

April 5

Who doesn't love a compelling, tense British biographical drama? Scoop tells the story of Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson), who convinced Buckingham Palace to allow her the "scoop of the decade" by having an interview with Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell) about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual assault. Scoop also stars Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes, and Connor Swindells, a script by Your Honor creator Peter Moffat, and The Crown director Philip Martin. — Ross Bonaime

'Civil War'

April 12

For the most part, Alex Garland’s films as director have been on a small scale, but with the potential for massive consequences, like Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men. But Civil War looks to be his most sprawling, expansive story yet, as the United States falls into a the Second American Civil War. The first trailers for Civil War look absolutely bonkers, with Kristen Stewart playing a reporter trying to survive this horrendous time, while the cast also includes A24 favorite Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman as the president. Civil War is the most expensive movie A24 has ever produced, and it’s going to be fascinating to see what Garland’s latest wild, futuristic, and nightmarish story will be like. —Ross Bonaime

'Sasquatch Sunset'

April 12

I’ll just come right out and say that you likely won’t see a weirder film in 2024 than Sasquatch Sunset. From Damsel and The Curse directors Nathan Zellner and David Zellner, Sasquatch Sunset follows a group of sasquatches making their way through the woods of North America. The film features plenty of bodily fluids, eating of mind-altering substances by accident, and sexual endeavors. But Sasquatch Sunset not only commits to the bit, getting actors like Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg under ridiculous amounts of makeup and hairy costumes in completely non-verbal performances, but the film actually ends up being quite earnest and touching sometimes. Sasquatch Sunset is the definition of a “your mileage may vary” movie, but you definitely won’t see anything else like it this year. —Ross Bonaime

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'

April 19

Guy Ritchie is no stranger to the niche genre of action spy comedies, after ushering in a new era of Sherlockian stories in the late aughts, but it seems he's upped the ante with his latest action flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is based on Damien Lewis' novel Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII. Inspired by the incredible true story of the Special Operations Executive, which was a secret British organization during World War II, the film takes a more humorous approach to their "ungentlemanly warfare" which ushered in an era of black operations still seen—or perhaps, unseen—in modern warfare. The film stars HenryCavill, who went viral for his tongue-out moment in the trailer, as Gus March-Phillipps (the real-life guy who founded the British Army's No. 62 Commando); The Reacher's star AlanRitchison as the decorated Danish soldier Anders Lassen; and AlexPettyfer as the Commando Geoffrey Appleyard.

In addition to this trio of handsome action heroes, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare also stars EizaGonzález, HenryGolding, HeroFiennesTiffin, BabsOlusanmokun, CaryElwes, and Freddie Fox as Ian Fleming. Yes, that IanFleming—the one who gave the world James Bond. It will be curious to see how audiences receive Ritchie's unhinged spy comedy after they turned their nose up at MatthewVaughn's similarly hilarious and weird action spy comedy Argylle earlier this year. — Maggie Lovitt

'Abigail'

April 19

You know the term, “Oh how the tables have turned?” Well, the new Universal Monsters movie takes that to a whole new level. A modern reimagining of 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, Universal brings us Abigail, the story of a group of criminals who are assigned the task of kidnapping a wealthy man’s daughter and watching over her one night. Doesn’t sound that hard, right? Wrong! Turns out, she’s a vicious, ballet-dancing, blood-sucking vampire, and she’s out to get anyone who wronged her. Abigail is set to star Matilda: The Musical breakout star Alisha Weir, as well as modern Scream Queen Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, GiancarloEsposito, and the late Angus Cloud. The film was directed by Radio Silence duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett who gave us the last two Scream installments as well as the 2019 eat-the-rich horror, Ready or Not. This will follow up other modern Universal Monster reboots, 2020’s The Invisible Man and 2022’s Renfield. — Emma Kiely

'Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver'

April 19

Contrary to what the internet has led you to believe, there are plenty of Rebel Moon fans eager for the arrival of Rebel Moon: Part 2 — Scargiver on Netflix in April. The two-parter is led by SofiaBoutella, who stars as Kora—the titular "Scargiver" of Part 2—alongside her trusted ally and pining paramour Gunnar (MichielHuisman). The follow-up will see the pair of them go up against Admiral Atticus Noble (EdSkrein) once more, as their ragtag band of rebels go up against the Imperium and Regent Balisarius (FraFee).

The first film ended with Noble's "death" at the hands of Kora, before he was brought back to life before the credits rolled, so it will be interesting to see how ZackSnyder frames his second chance at life, considering Noble was a man who didn't fear death—but one who relished it. Given the fight Kora and Gunnar faced previously, it looks like they'll need all the allies they can get if they plan to seize any power over the oppressive Imperium, for the betterment of the entire galaxy that lives under their thumb.

In addition to Boutella and Husiman, Rebel Moon: Part 2 — Scargiver will see the return of three notable residents of Veldt: Sam (CharlotteMaggi), Jimmy (AnthonyHopkins), and Aris (SkyYang). Rounding out the cast are DoonaBae, StazNair, CleopatraColeman, StuartMartin, IngvarSigudõsson, AlfonsoHerrera, CaryElwes, RhianRees, and EliseDuffy. Charlie Hunnam and Ray Fisher aren’t expected to return, seeing as their characters died in A Child of Fire, but anything is possible given the universe Snyder has created. — Maggie Lovitt

'Challengers'

April 26

What began with the big new Zendaya movie must now close with it as well. While very different from Dune: Part Two in genre and scope, Challengers is the perfect place to end our spring movie preview. Built around desire, sex, and competition, it is directed by Luca Guadagnino (because of course it is) who takes us into the life of Tashi (Zendaya) who was a tennis player at the top of her game until an injury brought her career to an early end. Now a coach, she is married to another tennis player whose greatest rival is his best friend that she also had a romantic entanglement with.

Thus, the film is about her being caught in the middle of the two just as they are caught in a shared desire for her. If this sounds like it is more than a little bit messy, you bet your ass it is, but we wouldn't have it any other way. As a showcase for Zendaya, who has already proven to be an exciting performer that looks to take on new challenges, it looks to be the exact type of meaty role she could sink her teeth into and make her own. The only question is, will the two boys alongside her be able to keep up? — Chase Hutchinson