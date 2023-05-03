Already, 2023 has been just an absurd year for movies. We've already seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie dominate the box office, sequels that expand their respective universes in fascinating ways, like Creed III, John Wick Chapter 4, and Scream VI, and whatever Beau Is Afraid is. But the first few months of 2023 have nothing on this summer, which is jam-packed with blockbusters, Oscar-potential dramas, and some of the best independent films of the year. Hell, this summer is even giving us the cinematic face-off that is Barbie vs. Oppenheimer — Whoever Wins, We...Win.

As we prepare for the cinematic insanity that will be this summer, let's take a look at 52 of our most anticipated films to come out from May to August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5

It’s rare for anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to conclude. Even death doesn’t have to mean the end in the MCU, with multiverses, quantum realms, and all matter of other workarounds. But Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being billed as the final adventure for Marvel’s galactic defenders, leaving many to wonder if this could mean goodbye, or even the death, of some of this universe’s most iconic characters. Would Marvel have the audacity to kill Rocket, even after exploring his origins in this film? Could Groot go back to a sapling? Is Chris Pratt simply too busy voicing every character to continue as Star-Lord? We’ll have to wait to see, but one thing seems certain: this will likely be the last Marvel film from writer-director James Gunn, who will be moving on as the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. For the Guardians and Gunn, Vol. 3 certainly seems to be the last ride for this team.

BlackBerry - May 12

2023 has been the year of biopics centered around unexpected topics, as we've already had movies about Tetris and shoes with Air, not to mention the Cheetos movie, Flamin' Hot. But the summer begins with BlackBerry, director Matt Johnson's look at the rise and fall of the phone brand. Jay Baruchel stars as Mike Lazaridis, the founder of BlackBerry, while a bald Glenn Howerton plays Jim Balsillie, the salesman who helped popularize the device. There are plenty of intriguing biopics that have come out this year, but BlackBerry has that The Social Network feel to it that could make it the best of them all.

Book Club: The Next Chapter - May 12

In the five years since Book Club became a major comedy hit, it’s kind of surprising the importance this film has had in the subsequent years. It seems like every few months now, we’ve got an 80 for Brady or Moving On coming soon, and it’s pretty awesome that actors like Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen are still major box-office draws. In the sequel Book Club: The Next Chapter, we see this quartet take their eponymous book club to Italy (as one does), and of course, hijinks ensue.

Fool's Paradise - May 12

Charlie Day's directorial debut has been in the works for quite some time, as the untitled film was announced back in 2018, when filming also began. Earlier last year, Day said that he had done some reshoots, was going into final editing, and got some advice from former It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cameo-maker Guillermo del Toro. Formerly titled El Tonto, which Day also wrote, tells the story of a silent person who accidentally becomes a celebrity and then loses everything. Day's directorial debut is jam-packed with great actors, including his It's Always Sunny friends Glenn Howerton and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. It's been a long time coming, but a Day-directed film sounds like something we all need to see ASAP.

Hypnotic - May 12

We haven’t had a major theatrical action film from Robert Rodriguez since 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel, and for his latest, Rodriguez has gone back to a script he originally wrote over 20 years ago with Hypnotic. Rodriguez has said it is “one of my favorite stories,” and called it “like a Hitchcock thriller on steroids.” Hypnotic certainly looks like a departure from what we expect from a Rodriguez film, as the film follows Ben Affleck’s Danny Rourke, a detective who gets caught up in a mystery that includes his missing daughter and a secret government program. Rodriguez and Affleck is an interesting combination, and we’ll see if the writer-director’s latest is worth the decades of excitement he’s brought to the project.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - May 12

Director Davis Guggenheim takes an unflinching look at life with Parkinson's disease in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which also acts as a biographical look at the Back to the Future and Family Ties star's life. Despite the everyday struggles that Fox has to deal with, he remains optimistic and as lively as ever, often attempting to go faster than his body will allow him. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie succeeds because of Fox, and it’s hard to not get wrapped up in appreciation for this man, and the nostalgia for all the roles that showed Fox has always been an engaging and wonderful performer. Guggenheim's approach gives us an even deeper appreciation for Fox as both an actor and an activist.

Fast X - May 19

John Cena bodyslamming a guy through multiple stories of a house. Vin Diesel taking down two helicopters with nothing more than a car. An insane amount of Oscar winners for any film. Those can all mean one thing: the family is back. Fast X, which features first-time F&F director Louis Leterrier after Justin Lin left the project, looks like it could be the most insane film in this series (which is truly saying something), as we meet Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, the son of Fast Five’s Hernan Reyes, and who was apparently in that film this entire time. But it’s that sort of ridiculousness that makes this one of the most fun franchises ever—an absurd amalgamation of impossible physics, massive stars, and some of the most bonkers ideas ever seen in the movies. We’ll all be living our lives a quarter mile at a time until we can see this tenth installment.

White Men Can’t Jump - May 19

Director Calmatic is just working his way through 90s classics, having remade House Party earlier this year, and now, White Men Can’t Jump only four months later. Instead of Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, this update gives us American Soul’s Sinqua Walls and the acting debut of Jack Harlow. But like House Party, it’s the supporting cast here that may be even more interesting, as the Hulu film also features Teyana Taylor, hot off the Sundance hit A Thousand and One, as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, and one of the last performances from Lance Reddick before his untimely death in March.

Master Gardener - May 19

In this period of his career, Paul Schrader has found a mode that works for him and is sticking with it. After the success of First Reformed, and his most recent film, 2021's The Card Counter, the trailer for Master Gardener should look familiar, as Joel Edgerton stars as Narvel Roth—believe it or not, a master gardener—and another Schrader character looking for redemption from his dark past. Schrader also brings Sigourney Weaver into his latest tale of quiet, solitude, and violent pasts.

Sanctuary - May 19

What more do you need to know about Sanctuary, other than that it stars Christopher Abbott as an heir to a hotel empire, who attempts to end his relationship with his dominatrix, played by Margaret Qualley, as they do BDSM battle in a hotel room? Who needs anything more? The first trailer for Sanctuary looks sexy and terrifying in equal measure, and placing Abbott and Qualley at odds with each other in this insane scenario seems like it could make this one of the more intriguing indies coming out early this summer.

The Little Mermaid - May 26

While Disney’s most recent live-action remakes have ranged from good (Peter Pan & Wendy) to truly awful (Pinocchio), few Disney animated classics are as beloved as The Little Mermaid—to the point that it’s almost surprising that we haven’t seen Ariel (Halle Bailey) under the sea just yet. It’s unclear if this will be one of Disney’s more direct live-action remakes, akin to Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, or if it’ll differ in larger ways from those 1-to-1 redos. But with a cast that includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, this beloved Disney story will likely be one of the biggest films of the summer, regardless of its approach.

About My Father - May 26

We are truly in the age of wacky Robert De Niro comedies, as he’s been the Dirty Grandpa, been the titular star of The War with Grandpa, and now, he’s teaming up with Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father. De Niro plays Salvo, the hairdresser father of Sebastian (Maniscalco), who is brought to a weekend get-together in order for Salvo to meet the wealthy family of Sebastian’s fiancée (Leslie Bibb). While De Niro is the major star here, he’s also co-lead with Maniscalco, in his first major comedy role. And yes, this is, oddly, an The Irishman reunion for both actors.

The Machine - May 26

Speaking of comedians making their first major splash into the movies this summer, The Machine stars Bert Kreischer in his first-ever film. Kreischer is joined by Mark Hamill, who plays his estranged father, as the two of them must fight a mobster attempting to kidnap Bert. The Machine comes from director Peter Atencio, who previously directed Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in their first major film as well, with 2016's Keanu. Maybe The Machine can also catapult Kreischer into movie stardom as well.

You Hurt My Feelings - May 26

Nicole Holofcener and Julia Louis-Dreyfus last teamed up a decade ago with 2013’s Enough Said, an overwhelmingly charming rom-com between Louis-Dreyfus and the great James Gandolfini. Now, the writer-director and actress reunite with You Hurt My Feelings, an equally delightful comedy about the white lies we tell that can feel like major deceptions to others. Louis-Dreyfus stars as Beth, an author who overhears her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) giving his honest opinion to a friend about her latest book. You Hurt My Feeling is a quieter, more relatable comedy of seemingly small choices, but Holofcener, Louis-Drefus, Menzies, and a great ensemble cast make this one of the best comedies of the year so far.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - June 2

It’s been a long five-year wait since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew our minds with a gorgeous and enthralling new take on the web-slinging superhero, and even though Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland broke into the multiverse business, they’ve still got nothing on the Spider-Verse. The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ups the spider-ante even more, bringing back Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), while also introducing Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), and villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The trailers so far have made Across the Spider-Verse look like a truly insane adventure, one that seems like it will be well worth the wait.

The Boogeyman - June 2

It's been a while since we've had a really good Stephen King adaptation hit the screens, but The Boogeyman, based on the short story of the same name, could do the trick. From director Rob Savage, director of Host and Dashcam, The Boogeyman centers around a presence in a house that is terrorizing a family still grieving from the death of their mother. Starring Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, and David Dastmalchian, who called the movie "one of the scariest films I've seen in a long time," The Boogeyman might end the streak of disappointing King adaptations we've had lately.

Past Lives - June 2

From writer-director Celine Song, Past Lives made a huge splash after its debut at Sundance, and for good reason, as it’s arguably the best film of the year. Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Yoo Teo) star as two childhood friends who are separated when Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Years later, the two reunite in New York City, after Nora has married Arthur (John Magaro), and the old friends question what could’ve been had they never separated. Song’s screenplay is subtle and staggering, a tremendous film about the choices we make in our lives, and the paths that are closed off because of those choices. Song’s debut is a remarkable piece of work and a film that isn’t easily forgotten.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - June 9

The best thing that ever happened to the Transformers movie franchise was moving away from director Michael Bay, as the last film in the series, 2018’s Bumblebee, was the first one not from Bay. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts thankfully continues that trend, as Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. takes the reins on the series that takes us to the 90s, and even more types of robots in disguise, like the Predacons, Terrorcons, and Maximals (in addition to plenty of Autobots and Decepticons, naturally). On the human side of thing, In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos and Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback aid in this war between ancient robot aliens in the best way humans can (who the hell knows why Transformers need us anyways).

Strays - ​​​​​​​June 9

Yes, Strays is the film where Will Ferrell voices a dog who has been abandoned by his crappy owner Doug (Will Forte), and along with his new puppy pals, they attempt to go back to Doug in order to get revenge...by biting Doug's dick off. The first trailer for Strays looks absolutely hilarious, and it could be the type of wild comedy that does extremely well over the summer—especially considering the dearth of comedies on this list. But with a cast that also includes Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Harvey Guillén, and many more, Strays could potentially be the surprise hit comedy of the summer.

Flamin’ Hot - June 9

The feature directorial debut of Eva Longoria, Flamin' Hot is the fascinating true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), who started as a janitor for Frito Lay, and ended up making one of the most popular snacks the company has ever sold. Longoria's first film is extremely charming, with a wonderful lead performance by Garcia as the man just trying to make ends meet for the sake of his family.

The Flash - June 16

Yes, after plenty of delays for an abundance of reasons, it seems like The Flash will finally come to theaters in 2023. And while we have no idea what the future of the DC universe holds, The Flash certainly—well at least when it was first announced—sounded like one of the most ambitious projects DC had attempted before. Not only is this the first standalone film for The Flash, but this will also see the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne for the first time in over thirty years. Of course with everything shaking up, and The Flash seemingly part of a DC Universe that may no longer exist in this same form, who knows what The Flash will be when it finally comes out, but it still seems like there's plenty of exciting prospects in Barry Allen's return to the screen.

Elemental - June 16

Pixar almost always works best when they're tackling high-concept topics, be it bringing toys to life or showing the emotions within a young girl. Elemental, from The Good Dinosaur director Peter Sohn certainly sounds like the right type of ambitious for Pixar, as it follows Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis), a fire element, and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), a water element, as they discover how much these seemingly different elements have in common. The teaser trailer is immediately charming as we explore this world of elements, and what seems to be Ember and Wade's first meeting, and first reactions to footage have been very positive. Elemental could be yet another Pixar classic in the making.

Asteroid City - June 16

Take me down to the Asteroid City where Wes Anderson writes quirky characters that are also witty. As Anderson's ambitions have risen with massive films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch, so have his casts, but Asteroid City might be his most insanely packed cast so far. In addition to the old favorites like Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, and Willem Dafoe, we see the Anderson debuts of Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Margot Robbie, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon and more. Set around the parents and students attending a Junior Stargazer convention in 1955, Asteroid City might be Anderson's hugest project to date

Extraction 2 - June 16

Three years after its release, Extraction remains one of the most-watched films in Netflix history, so it's a no-brainer that the streaming service is putting out the sequel in prime blockbuster season. Extraction 2 sees the return of Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, as he must infiltrate one of the world's most deadly prisons in order to save a family from a Georgian gangster. The biggest question we have about Extraction 2 is, naturally, how many kids will Tyler Rake beat up in this one?

The Blackening - June 16

It's been far too long since we've had a great horror parody, and The Blackening from Fantastic 4 and Ride Along director Tim Story looks like it could do just the trick. The Blackening follows a group of Black friends who get together for a Juneteenth weekend getaway in an isolated cabin. Naturally, they come across a killer, as one does when visiting a remote cabin with a bunch of friends. With a cast that includes Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, and Yvonne Orji, The Blackening should be filled with blood and laughs.

No Hard Feelings - June 23

Despite the fact that we know Jennifer Lawrence can be pretty hilarious in real life, it’s sort of shocking that she’s never had a major comedic role like she will in No Hard Feelings. Lawrence plays Maddie, a down-on-her-luck woman who is hired by the parents of the introverted 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) to “date” him before he goes to college. From Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky, it’s going to be fun to see how big and comedic Lawrence can go with No Hard Feelings.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - June 30

Between the Star Wars sequel trilogy and his return as Agent Decker in Blade Runner 2049, the latest stop on Harrison Ford's revisiting of his iconic roles comes with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which marks the last film in the Indiana Jones series. Dial of Destiny also marks the first time this series has had a director other than Steven Spielberg, has Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold will be taking the helm of this action-adventure. Disney has stated that Dial of Destiny will be the end of the series, but who knows if it'll continue with some other star at the lead? Regardless, Ford's last Indy adventure will also include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and the return of John Rhys-Davies as Sallah.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Cracken - June 30

Last year was a particularly big year for DreamWorks Animation, with the release of The Bad Guy and the critically-adored Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. DreamWorks will look to continue that success with Ruby Gillman, Teenage Cracken, inspired by classic teen comedies, and telling the story of Ruby (Lana Condor), who discovers that she is a descendant of warrior Kraken queens and will one day take the throne. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Cracken also has an impressive voice cast that includes Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Will Forte, Nicole Byer, and Jane Fonda.

Insidious: The Red Door - July 7

Even though Insidious: The Red Door is the fifth film in the Insidious franchise, this will actually mark the first direct sequel since 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2, and returning us to the story of the Lambert family. Patrick Wilson returns as Josh Lambert, who is taking his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) to college, and discovers that the demons are still out to get them both. The Red Door will also mark the directorial debut of Wilson, and who better to delve deep into the horrors of this universe than the stars of the original two films?

Joy Ride - July 7

Summer is always a great time for a road trip, and even better, fun road trip movies. Thankfully, this summer, we get Joy Ride, about best friends Audrey (Ashley Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola), who along with Audrey's former roommate Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo's cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), go to China to try and find Audrey's birth mother. But while Joy Ride might be about friends coming together and family reuniting, the directorial debut of Adele Lim, who previously co-wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians, looks like an absolutely bonkers trip full of insane detours and unfortunate drug encounters. Certainly more insane and hilarious than any summer road trip you've likely ever been on.

Biosphere - July 7

Unfortunately, Biosphere is not Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass recreating the 1996 comedy masterpiece Bio-Dome, but I GUESS this looks interesting too. Brown and Duplass play the last two men on earth inside the eponymous biosphere, as they try to figure out a way to save humanity. Duplass Brothers Productions have made some interesting smaller dramedies in recent years, with films like Spin Me Round and 7 Days, but it'll be fun to see Duplass at the forefront of another indie comedy again, especially alongside Brown.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One - July 12

After the absolutely insane box-office success of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise returns to his favorite franchise once again with the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One. Who needs a story at this point, to be honest? All that matters is Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are going to present audiences with some of the most absurd and jaw-dropping action even seen on the big screen. Returning will be Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Henry Czerny—making his return for the first time since the first Mission: Impossible. This installment also adds Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, and even more. If last year is any indication of how much people like to see Tom Cruise risk his life, Dead Reckoning Part One just might be the biggest film of 2023.

Theater Camp - July 14

Much in line with the mockumentary films of Christopher Guest, Theater Camp from directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman takes a look at the campers and counselors at a performing arts camp as they struggle to stay afloat and try to put on a big show for the end of summer. Theater Camp is the type of comedy that truly works because the passion and love for these types of camps is prioritized above all else—which makes sense considering the film stars Ben Platt. But also, Theater Camp features a hilarious cast that also includes Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, and some of the wildest musical numbers in years.

Oppenheimer - ​​​​​​​July 21

Christopher Nolan’s films have always been massive in scale and ambition, whether in the literally mind-bending Inception, the multiple timelines of Memento, or the exploration of both time and space in Interstellar. But Nolan’s latest film, Oppenheimer has the director seemingly going bigger than ever before in this exploration of the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Nolan favorite Cillian Murphy). Oppenheimer has one of the most absurd casts maybe ever put together in a film, including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Granagh, Gary Oldman, and many, many more, and even crazier, Nolan even recreated the first nuclear weapon detonation for his twelfth film. Not only will it be interesting to see Nolan take on such an insanely huge project, but what does a Nolan biopic even look like? Guess we’ll find out when Nolan drops the bomb in July.

Barbie - ​​​​​​​July 21

If you're not excited about Barbie, you probably don't have a soul, to be honest. Every part of this project seems like just the right level of absurd and gleeful fun. A teaser trailer that was primarily a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey? Brilliant. Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken? A stroke of genius. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who has already made two stone-cold greats with Lady Bird and Little Women? Inspired! AND she wrote the script with Noah Baumbach??? LET'S GOOOO. Barbie has it all. Let's go ahead and claim it as the box-office champion of 2023 and throw every Oscar at it right now. Barbie deserves it.

Stephen Curry: Underrated - July 21

Image via Sundance

Steph Curry is without a doubt one of the most remarkable basketball players ever, playing for the Golden State Warriors since 2009, and breaking records in his over a decade in the NBA. Peter Nicks' documentary about Curry's incredible career, Stephen Curry: Underrated, not only works for existing fans of Curry, but gives plenty for those who aren't even interested in basketball, as Nicks goes from Curry's time playing for Davidson College, to attempting to win another NBA Championship in the 2021-22 season. Underrated teams up Apple TV+ and A24, and their last few documentaries together, The Elephant Queen and Boys State have certainly left their mark, so expect Underrated to do the same.

They Cloned Tyrone - July 21

John Boyega got his start in the mysterious neighborhood alien invasion story of Attack the Block, and his latest, They Cloned Tyrone, almost sounds like an updated version of Boyega’s first film. Boyega stars with Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx in this film about a trio who discovers a conspiracy underneath their neighborhood after investigating unusual events. From director Juel Taylor, who knows what mysteries will be revealed underground in They Cloned Tyrone.

Haunted Mansion - July 28

Yes, Disney's iconic theme park ride has received a film adaptation before in 2003, but Haunted Mansion seems like it could actually do the ride justice. Directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien, written by The Heat's Katie Dippold, and a fairly excellent cast (Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota!!!), this certainly seems like it's on track to be better than the Eddie Murphy-starring film from two decades ago. This version will center around Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) a single mother who moves with her son to a cheap mansion that just happens to be haunted, as they try to get rid of all the happy haunts inside. Disney hasn't had the best non-Pirates of the Caribbean track record with their theme park movie adaptations, but The Haunted Mansion could possibly shift that trend.

Talk to Me - July 28

2023 has already been a big year for Talk to Me, as the film made quite a splash out of Sundance, was purchased by A24, and the directors, Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou are now attached to direct a Street Fighter movie. Which is all to say that Talk to Me, with its early buzz and the promising future from the Philippou's could make Talk to Me the big horror surprise of the summer. Talk to Me follows a group of friends as they discover an embalmed hand that allows them to visit those who have passed. What could possibly go wrong?? A24 has had quite a bit of success with these types of smaller summer horror releases, and Talk to Me could be a major surprise this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - ​​​​​​​August 4

It's kind of odd that despite decades of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films and TV shows, we haven't had a major release where the characters were actually voiced by teenagers. But that decision really stands out in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, as the first trailer shows Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Raphael (Brady Noon) actually having fun as kids, experiencing their abilities in a playful and extremely charming way. Mutant Mayhem also has a distinct animation style, and a voice cast that also includes Jackie Chan (as Splinter!), Seth Rogen, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Post Malone, Hannibal Buress, and many, many more. Mutant Mayhem looks to not be half-assing these half-shells and their turtle power.

Meg 2: The Trench - August 4

Just when you thought it was safe...to go back into the trench? Jason Statham and a bigass shark return for Meg 2: The Trench, but maybe most surprising is that Mag 2 will be directed by Ben Wheatley, best known for horror films like Kill List and 2021's In the Earth (in addition to Free Fire, High-Rise, and 2020's Rebecca). What will Wheatley bring to the story of Statham vs. Shark? Will Statham punch a shark, and if so, how many times? Only time will tell!

Gran Turismo - August 11

In a year that is packed with video game adaptations, Gran Turismo might be the most surprising game to get a movie adaptation in 2023. This popular racing series comes to the big screen as a story of a teenage driver (See's Archie Madekwe) trying to become a race car driver, with the help of his trainer, played by David Harbour. We can probably assume based on the game that Gran Turismo will show the span of this driver's career, from low-level races to big-time competitions. This sounds like an odd one for fans of the games, but this could just be a damn good racing movie.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter - August 11

Between Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, 2023 is turning out to be the year of unconventional vampire stories. Based on a single chapter of Bram Stoker's Dracula, Demeter focuses on Dracula's trip from Transylvania to London by boat. It's a terrifying concept, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Troll Hunter director André Øvredal is an excellent choice for such subject matter. Dracula will be taking on Corey Hawkins, The Nightingale's Aisling Franciosi, and David Dastmalchian in this tale of horror on the high seas.

Heart of Stone - August 11

Netflix found major success working with Gal Gadot previously with Red Notice, and now, the streaming service is giving Gadot her own action-thriller film with Heart of Stone. Gadot plays Rachel Stone, a CIA agent tasked with protecting a dangerous asset. Not much is known about Heart of Stone quite yet, but we know the film also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer, and is directed by the odd choice of Tom Harper, who is known for films like Wild Rose and The Aeronauts, and not spy movies. But we'll see this summer if the combination of Netflix and Gadot proves to still be a successful combination.

Blue Beetle - August 18

Much like Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year, Blue Beetle comes at an interesting time in the DCU's transition from the DCEU to whatever James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for this universe, although Gunn has said that this new character could be made a part of the new vision for the studio. Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who becomes a superhero after coming into contact with an alien Blue Beetle scarab that gives him a wild exoskeleton and powers. Much like Shazam!, Blue Beetle looks to be a family affair, featuring Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, and George Lopez, and has a lighter, more humorous approach to the superhero origins than we're maybe used to with DC.

White Bird: A Wonder Story - August 18

So...okay. Remember Wonder, the charming 2017 film starring Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson, and Julia Roberts? Well...White Bird: A Wonder Story is a sort of companion piece to that, following Julian Albans (Bryce Gheisar), the bully from the first film, as he visits his grandmother (Helen Mirren), where he is told about her youth in hiding in Nazi-occupied France. White Bird was originally scheduled for release last September, but was taken off the schedule once the wild shift in the trailer became a social media joke for a time. To be fair, Wonder was a lovely surprise, and White Bird comes from director Mark Forster, who had made films like A Man Called Otto and Christopher Robin that work despite their overwhelming sentimentality. White Bird is certainly a choice, but it could be one that actually works.

Please Don’t Destroy - August 18

Image via NBC

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy—better known as the comedy group Please Don't Destroy—have created some of the funniest videos on the internet, and have made a real splash this year with their shorts on Saturday Night Live. While little is known about this project, the film will star the trio as childhood friends who have grown up together and try to find a buried treasure. This untitled comedy will be produced by Judd Apatow, and features quite a few others from SNL, including director Paul Briganti, Conan O'Brien, and current cast member Bowen Yang. Who knows, Please Don't Destroy could have the surprise comedy hit of the summer.

Vacation Friends 2 - August 25

Image via Hulu

Upon its release in 2021, Vacation Friends had the biggest opening weekend for any Hulu movie ever, and considering that Vacation Friends ended with the hint that this story wasn’t over, it makes sense that Vacation Friends 2 is on its way. While little is known about the sequel so far, we can certainly expect the return of John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner, and Yvonne Orji, as the unlikely couples who become friends after meeting on vacation. This sequel could very well overtake Vacation Friends as the biggest Hulu original movie opening ever.

The Beanie Bubble - Summer 2023

Image via Warner Bros.

In addition to films this year about Air Jordans, BlackBerries, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and Tetris, 2023 will also get a film about the 90’s hottest commodity, Beanie Babies, with Apple TV+’s The Beanie Bubble. Based on the 2015 book, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble, this look at the massively popular Ty toys will star Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan. The Beanie Bubble is also written by Futurama writer Kristin Gore, who also co-directs with OK Go frontman Damian Kulash. In a year of films centered around strange objects from the past, The Beanie Bubble certainly sounds like one of the most intriguing.

Bottoms - Summer 2023

Image via Orion Pictures

After the cringe comedy of 2020’s Shiva Baby, director Emma Seligman returns with another comedy that sounds even more uncomfortable in Bottoms. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as two unpopular queer girls who start a fight club in their senior year of high school as an attempt to win over cheerleaders so they can lose their virginities before their graduation. Putting Sennott and Edebiri together is a brilliant choice, and if Seligman’s debut was anything to base Bottoms on, this should have us squirming in our seats from awkwardness.

Nimona - Summer 2023

The road to getting ND Stevenson’s comic series Nimona to the big screen has been a long one. Originally planned for a 2020 release, the film was ultimately canceled after Disney acquired Fox, and Blue Sky was closed down. But last year, Annapurna Pictures announced that the project was back in the works, and that Netflix would be releasing the animated film in 2023. Chloë Grace Moretz stars as the title character Nimona, a shapeshifter who wants to be the sidekick of the former knight Ballister Blackheart (Riz Ahmed). With its unique animation style and years of anticipation, Nimona will likely stand out amongst the other animated films being released this summer.

Problemista - Summer 2023

Image via A24

Julio Torres has been an incredible comedic voice over the last few years, especially as one of the stars of the canceled-too-soon Los Espookys, and in his excellent 2019 special, My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres. The comedian will make his feature film writing and directing debut with Problemista, coming from A24 sometime this summer. Torres also stars as Alejandro, who wants to be a toy designer, and after his work visa runs out, he relies on working with an art-world reject (played by Tilda Swinton) to keep his dreams going.