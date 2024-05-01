Summer might be the period we expect massive blockbusters to decimate the box office, but compared to most summers, 2024 seems a bit light on the massive sure-thing movies. Maybe that's just because 2024 has already been full of huge spectacles, like Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and even A24's Civil War, but this year's summer releases seem less like simply pushing out IP-driven products and more like studios taking some surprising swings for these summer months. Even franchise films like Furiosa, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Twisters, and Alien: Romulus seem like they could go either way, and while Deadpool & Wolverine is likely to be one of the biggest releases of the summer, it's wild to see a summer movie schedule with only a single superhero film coming soon.

Even among the blockbusters, this summer has a line-up of smaller films that have the potential to blow up in the coming months. Films like I Saw the TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun, Richard Linklater's Hit Man, Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness, Sean Wang's Dìdi, and MaXXXine, could all be surprise hits.

This year's summer movie schedule certainly has the films that are absolutely going to be hits (I'm looking at you, Despicable Me 4), but these next few months look like they're full of possible surprises and less inevitable success than most years. As this exciting summer movie season starts up, let's take a look at some of the films coming out that should get you excited for May-August.

'The Idea of You'

May 2

Almost every teenage girl has dreamt of seeing their favorite pop star perform live and falling in love in real-time as the boybander gazes down at them from the stage. Now imagine they’re not actually looking at you but at your 40-year-old mother. This is the concept of the hotly anticipated Prime Video romance, The Idea of You. Divorced mom Solène (Anne Hathaway) attends Coachella with her teenage daughter to see her favorite pop band, August Moon. There, she bumps into the band’s British, pouty, and dreamy lead singer Harry Styles - I mean, Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine).

The trailer shows Hathaway and Galitzine's star-crossed romance as not only is she a rat-faced nobody (as rat-faced as Anne Hathway can be) but she’s also older than him. Double scandal! Before you roll your eyes at yet another movie adaptation of Harry Styles fan fiction, reviews following the film’s premiere at SXSW were almost unanimously positive. Hathaway’s talents don’t need to be defended as one of current Hollywood’s leading rom-com icons and Galitzine is everywhere you look nowadays. So, whether you’re a mother in your 40s or 25 and still remember being 15 and discovering Wattpad for the first time, The Idea of You is shaping up to be a fun, steamy romp. - Emma Kiely

The Idea of You (2024) Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Release Date May 2, 2024 Director Michael Showalter Cast Anne Hathaway Nicholas Galitzine , Ella Rubin , Annie Mumolo Reid Scott , Perry Mattfeld , Jordan Aaron Hall , Mathilda Gianopoulos Runtime 115 Minutes

'The Fall Guy'

May 3

There are three truths in life; we all die, nothing worth achieving is easy, and funny Ryan Gosling is the best Ryan Gosling. After his Oscar-nominated performance as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (as well as a dynamite musical performance at this year’s Academy Awards), Gosling is once again being the silly boy that he is with David Leitch’s The Fall Guy.

Based on the Lee Majors ABC series from the ‘80s, this action comedy has Gosling taking on the role of veteran stuntman Colt Seavers, who is madly in love with director Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend. When the star of Jody’s next big movie, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing, it's up to Colt to figure out what’s really going on, and hopefully win back Jody’s heart.

The action-comedy has already garnered rave reviews since it premiered at SXSW, and Universal seemingly has a lot of confidence in the movie. This makes sense, considering that Gosling’s fame has reached even greater heights since last summer. - Nate Richard

'Tarot'

May 3

Will dumb teens ever quit playing occult games? Following in the path of the likes of 2014’s Ouija, Tarot follows a group of college friends who get way in over their heads when they start playing with a deck of tarot cards. What is supposed to be a foretelling of one’s future becomes an inescapable nightmare as the figures of the cards come to life to torment the friends. As they start to die in similar ways to their fortune, they must figure out how to stop the curse before they all succumb to its wrath. Tarot sports a recognizable cast of young performers including the MCU Spider-Man trilogy’s Jacob Batalon, the standout of 2024’s Mean Girls, Avantika, and Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater. Tarot was directed and written by the duo of Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg who previously worked on Expend4ables and 2018’s Extinction. - Emma Kiely

Tarot (2024) When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death. Release Date May 10, 2024 Director Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg Cast Avantika , Jacob Batalon , Harriet Slater , Adain Bradley , Humberly González , Olwen Fouéré , Larsen Thompson , Wolfgang Novogratz Main Genre Horror

'Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story'

May 3

Despite his recent comments that movies are dead, it does seem kind of odd that we haven’t seen Jerry Seinfeld in more movies over the years. After making one of the most popular and important sitcoms of all-time, Seinfeld’s only major movie role has been as…Barry B. Benson in the animated film/meme factory The Bee Movie. Yet Seinfeld stars in and makes his directorial debut with, yes, Unfrosted, a film extremely loosely based on the creation of the Pop-Tart. Who could’ve ever guessed that combination? Even wilder is the absurdly excellent cast Seinfeld has lined up for this film, including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Peter Dinklage, James Marsden, Bobby Moynihan as Chef Boyardee, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, and Drew Tarver as Snap, Crackle, and Pop, and most exciting, Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger voice actor Thurl Ravenscroft. If movies are dead, Seinfeld is certainly giving them a hell of a sendoff with this wild directorial debut. - Ross Bonaime

'I Saw the TV Glow'

May 3

There is no movie you’ll see this year or any other quite like Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow. The director’s follow-up to the already fantastic We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, it takes us even further into the particulars of growing up, exploring questions of identity and culture with a sharp eye plus an absolutely killer soundtrack. The less that is known about it the better, but the basics are that it involves Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) who become obsessed with a show called The Pink Opaque. When it is canceled, the two will separate and go in different directions before eventually being drawn back together as they try to come to terms with life outside of the show. Anything else that you need to know is best experienced by letting the film wash over you as Schoenbrun has created a vibrant vision that defies any and all expectations in spectacular fashion - Chase Hutchinson

I Saw the TV Glow Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Jane Schoenbrun Cast Amber Benson , Justice Smith Brigette Lundy-Paine , Danielle Deadwyler Runtime 100 minutes

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

May 10

Few franchises are as high quality as the recent Planet of the Apes reboot and yet, the series is also massively underrated. The original trilogy, which consisted of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, was rebooted back in 2011 and put the talented Andy Serkis into the shoes of the protagonist Caesar, an evolved chimpanzee who leads the ape army after the Simian Flu nearly decimates humanity. While Caesar’s story ended with War for the Planet of the Apes, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes brings in a whole new cast of characters and is set 300 years following Caesar’s death. Kingdom centers around Noa (Owen Teague), a chimpanzee hunter, a human girl named Mae (Freya Allan), and Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), who plays a bonobo who has twisted Caesar’s message and legacy for his own gain. Time will tell if this entry measures up to the previous three in quality. Serkis held much of the gravitas and emotional weight behind the three films and it’s safe to say that without him, the series wouldn’t nearly be as good. - Therese Lacson

'IF'

May 17

After making two films about monsters that can’t see with the A Quiet Place franchise, John Krasinski is moving his directing talent to creatures that most people can’t see with IF. Krasinski also wrote and appears in IF, which tells the story of Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who can see people’s imaginary friends. When she also discovers that her neighbor Cal (Ryan Reynolds) can see them too, the pair team up to try and return the imaginary friends to their children. For what seems to be a lovely little kids film, IF has a surprisingly stacked cast and team behind the camera. Leading the voice cast of monsters in Krasinski’s old friend/The Office boss Steve Carell, as well as Emily Blunt (how’d he ever get her??), Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, and many, many more. Just as wild is Krasinski is working with two-time Oscar winner Janusz Kamiński behind the camera, and Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino. With a massive amount of talent behind it, and the rare original big-budget concept aimed at kids, IF could very well be one of the biggest surprise hits of this summer. - Ross Bonaime

'Back to Black'

May 17

You know what the world is lacking? Music biopics! Next in the firing line of having their life, warts and all, brought to the screen whether they like it or not is jazz sensation Amy Winehouse. Sam Taylor Johnson’s predictably titled Back to Black follows the rise and fall of one of the most unique voices of 21st-century music with Industry’s Marisa Abela playing the singer. The trailer promises a fairly straightforward retelling of Winehouse’s life from recording her first album in her early 20s to the roaring international success of her second album, Back to Black. On top of all this, the trailer advertises the movie as an insight into the “love story that inspired one of the greatest albums in the world” with Jack O’Connell playing Winehouse’s short-time husband Blake Fielder-Civil. The tragic and deeply upsetting life and death of Amy Winehouse is still fresh in the minds of music and movie lovers around the world. No one asked for this film and from the responses of British critics — no one wants it either. - Emma Kiely

Back to Black It chronicles the life and music of Amy Winehouse, through the journey of adolescence to adulthood and the creation of one of the best-selling albums of our time. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Sam Taylor-Johnson Cast Lesley Manville , Jack O'Connell Marisa Abela , Eddie Marsan

'The Strangers: Chapter 1'

May 17

Back in 2008, the simple premise of a couple having their isolated vacation home invaded by three masked killers resulted in one of the most terrifying horror movies of the decade. Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers brought the motivationless killer to a whole new level with the brutal acts of the masked trio who do it simply because “you were home.” 16 years and a forgettable sequel later, Renny Harlin is stepping up to reboot the series for the first of a planned trilogy. The Strangers Chapter 1 will act as a prequel, promising to tell us “how the strangers became the strangers.” The trailer shows a very similar setup: a couple (Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) celebrating their anniversary is staying in a remote cabin in a small town that is not the most welcoming. Just when they settle into the silence and tranquility, a group of masked intruders descends on the house; going from watching them shower to chasing them with axes. It’s one of the most anticipated horror releases of the year and hopefully, it can step in and fill the iconic creepy masks of its predecessor. - Emma Kiely

The Strangers: Chapter 1 A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately they have no choice but to stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon--and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Renny Harlin Cast Madelaine Petsch , Rachel Shenton , Gabriel Basso , Richard Brake , Ema Horvath

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

May 24

Nine years ago, George Miller delivered an action blockbuster game-changer in Mad Max: Fury Road. Considering the hell that the movie went through throughout its production, it is nothing short of a miracle that it turned out as great as it was. Despite the acclaim, and despite winning six Oscars, Fury Road wasn’t a smash hit at the box office. Thankfully, its impact just couldn’t be ignored and this summer we’re finally being treated to the prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy takes over the role of Imperator Furiosa from Charlize Theron, as the movie chronicles the daring heroine’s origin story as she faces off against a villain known as Dr. Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). Everything we’ve seen from the movie promises a fiery, action-packed prequel that is sure to please franchise diehards. From the trailers alone, Hemsworth looks like he was born to play this kooky new villain and while she may have some big shoes to fill, Taylor-Joy seems to be more than capable of taking over for Theron. - Nate Richard

'The Garfield Movie'

May 24

At this point, it seems like even Chris Pratt realizes how ridiculous it is that he seemingly now voices every animated character. From The Lego Movie to Onward and last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt’s voice is now pretty much a part of every kid’s movie. The latest film in his animation takeover is The Garfield Movie, in which he will play the eponymous, lazy, lasagna-eating orange cat. But since you can’t have a movie about a cat that just likes to sleep and eat, The Garfield Movie introduces Garfield’s long-lost father Vic (Samuel L. Jackson), who gets Garfield and Odie (Harvey Guillén) involved in a wild heist. After a few Garfield films that blended live-action and animation, The Garfield Movie is specifically set in the animated world and directed by Mark Dindal, who previously directed such animated Disney films like The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little. Regardless of anything else, The Garfield Movie gives us Snoop Dogg as a cat, which is certainly the biggest stretch of acting talent to come out of movies this year. - Ross Bonaime

The Garfield Movie Garfield is about to go on a wild outdoor adventure. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - the cat Vic - Garfield and Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. Release Date May 24, 2024 Director Mark Dindal Cast Hannah Waddingham , Samuel L. Jackson , Nicholas Hoult , Chris Pratt

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

June 7

Over the years and with only a few installments to its name, the Bad Boys franchise has only grown in popularity. After modest success back in 1995 with the original installment (and Michael Bay’s first film as director), Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) returned eight years later with a sequel that more than doubled the gross of the first film. After a 17-year absence, they came back yet again with Bad Boys for Life, a film that ended up becoming the highest-grossing film of 2020 (because, you know, COVID). But considering the success of the third installment, it looks as though that has made the fourth film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a priority, as Smith and Lawrence return to investigate corruption in the Miami police department. Ride or Die also introduces Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Tiffany Haddish, Melaine Liburd, and Rhea Seehorn into the mix. It will certainly be interesting to see if the upward momentum still exists for this detective duo, as this will be Smith’s biggest theatrical release since his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard and…all that ensued from that win. In a packed summer season, is there still plenty of room for Mike and Marcus? - Ross Bonaime

'The Watchers'

June 7

Who watches The Watchers? Well, if things go well, hopefully all of us will soon (assuming the release date doesn’t keep getting switched around). The feature directorial debut of Ishana Shyamalan (who previously directed the great series Servant and, oh yeah, is the daughter of one M. Night Shyamalan) tells the story of Mina (Dakota Fanning) who is driving along one day and suddenly finds herself stranded in a shelter in Ireland. none of them can leave as there are creatures outside who will come to see them. Get caught outside and you die. It’s a tale as old as time and reminds one a little bit of the recent movie Arcadian as well as the series From though, thankfully, we haven’t gotten to see any of the way this film interprets its creatures just yet. Whatever is in store, it’s a release that already looks great visually and has a solid horror premise that could shape up to another Shyamalan family special. - Chase Hutchinson

The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett

'Hit Man'

June 7

In a better world, Richard Linklater’s latest creation, Hit Man, would be a summer blockbuster, arriving in theaters with a smash after taking audiences by storm at both TIFF and Sundance. Alas, the streaming gods got the better of us, and the action-comedy will be arriving on Netflix this June, starring Glen Powell (who also co-wrote the film with his Everybody Wants Some!! director) as a fake hit man who gets himself embroiled in a very real, very dangerous conspiracy when one of his targets (Adria Arjona) turns out to be more than he bargained for. Even on the small screen (well, however small the flat-screen in your living room is), Powell and Arjona’s chemistry is sure to be mind-melting, and Linklater seems poised to deliver another hit with his first film since Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood. - Maggie Boccella

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes

'Inside Out 2'

June 14

Pixar’s history with sequels has been an odd one. While there have been some criticisms in recent years that the studio—once known for their refreshingly original ideas—has relied too much on sequels (Lightyear in particular didn’t do the studio any favors), some of the studio’s biggest successes have come from sequels like Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory. At this point, 2015’s Inside Out is actually the studio’s highest-grossing non-sequel film, so it only makes sense that it would eventually get a sequel. Inside Out 2 actually seems like the type of story that deserves a sequel, as Riley is now a teenager, which means all sorts of new emotions are making themselves known. In addition to Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear and Disgust (who are now voiced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively), Riley is now inundated with Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulous), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). For the most part, Pixar’s sequels have done a fairly excellent job of expanding the worlds of these original ideas, and Inside Out certainly seems like a world full of potential. Hopefully, Inside Out 2 is more of a Toy Story 3 than a Cars 2. - Ross Bonaime

'The Bikeriders'

June 21

“You’d have to kill me to get this jacket off.” That line in Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, growled by Austin Butler’s Benny, is a perfect way to sum up the gritty, stubborn, loyal, and violent nature of the Vandals, a motorcycle club-turned-gang in 1965 Chicago. Benny’s the newest member of the group, and his dedication to his found family quickly becomes indestructible. Benny’s wife Kathy (played by Tony winner Jodie Comer, who wields an accent like no other) is concerned about her husband’s decisions, but she’s no damsel in distress. (In fact, she might be tougher than some of the Vandals.) The group’s leader, Johnny (Tom Hardy), has a growing empire on his hands and looks to Benny for some support, but can he handle it? The only thing thicker than the Chicago accents is the cigarette smoke. - Emily Bernard

The Bikeriders Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Tom Hardy , Michael Shannon Austin Butler , Jodie Comer Runtime 116 minutes

'Kinds of Kindness'

June 21

Yorgos Lanthimos has been on a roll lately, as his extremely idiosyncratic style has started to find surprising success. His last two films, Poor Things and The Favourite, have earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, with both films winning Best Actress as well (The Favourite for Olivia Colman and Poor Things giving Emma Stone her second Oscar). But Lanthimos is showing no sign of slowing down with Kinds of Kindness, a collection of three stories that reunites the director with his Poor Things actors Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley, as well as Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, The Favourite’s Joe Alywn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Yet maybe most interesting about Kinds of Kindness is that while Lanthimos has recently collaborated with screenwriter Tony McNamara for his last two films, Kinds of Kindness reunites Lanthimos with his co-writer Efthimis Filippou, with whom the pair have written some of the more bonkers works of Lanthimos’ career, like his breakthrough Dogtooth, The Lobster, and most recently, 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Lanthimos’ latest films haven’t skimped on the weirdness, but it’s going to be fascinating to see if audiences still embrace Lanthimos and Filippou working together to create a film that will likely be delightfully unhinged, if the first teasers are anything to go by. - Ross Bonaime

'Thelma'

June 21

Revenge comes in many forms. In the case of Thelma, it’s a 93-year-old woman. Written and directed by Josh Margolin, who based the film’s premise on something that really happened to his grandmother, the action comedy Thelma tells the story of Thelma Post (played by the always delightful and Oscar-nominated June Squibb) who gets sucked into the scheme of a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson. Furious, frustrated, and a bit fragile, Thelma gives Mission: Impossible’s Ethan Hunt a run for his money as she ventures across town to take back what is rightfully hers. The determined centenarian does whatever it takes to reclaim her autonomy in what’s both a hilarious and heartwarming adventure. Oh and explosions? You bet. Thelma had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and also stars Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, Malcolm McDowell, and Fred Hechinger. - Emily Bernard

Thelma (2024) When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Josh Margolin Cast June Squibb , Fred Hechinger , Richard Roundtree , Parker Posey , Clark Gregg , Malcolm McDowell Runtime 97 minutes

'A Quiet Place: Day One​​​​​​'

June 28

Shh! The long-awaited prequel to the A Quiet Place saga is almost here. Set directly in the wake of the alien invasion seen in the second film, A Quiet Place: Day One, is set to follow Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Black Panther) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) on “the day the world went quiet.” Not only does the prequel take us back to where it all began, but it will also be set in the buzzing metropolis of Brooklyn. While we’ll certainly still be holding our breath in the theater during moments of near-silent tension, the citizens of New York won’t have John Krasinski’s hard-earned knowledge about their attackers’ sensitivity to sound. Krasinski, having written and directed the first two films, returns to serve as a producer for the prequel while Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directs. Will Nyong’o and Quinn make it through the invasion? We’ll have to head to theaters this summer to find out. - Sam Coley

​​​​​​'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1​​​​​​' & ​​​​​​'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2​​​​​​'

June 28 and August 16

As a director, Kevin Costner first made a name for himself with Dances with Wolves, which would go on to win Best Picture and Costner a Best Director Oscar. After the ambitious disappointment of The Postman, Costner returned behind the camera with Open Range in 2003. And of course, Costner has become as popular as ever in recent years having starred in the hugely popular Yellowstone series. For his first film as director in over two decades, Costner is making another grandly ambitious leap with Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Set over the course of the Civil War in the Old West, Horizon is a massive mixture of Costner’s love for the genre, mixed with the grandiosity that he’s attempted in the past. Considering how solid Costner’s work in Westerns has been in the past and how popular Yellowstone has become, Horizon has the potential to become gigantic. - Ross Bonaime

'Despicable Me 4'

July 3

We all know Despicable Me 4 is probably going to be the biggest film of the summer. Both Minions and Despicable Me 3 ended up making over a billion dollars each worldwide, while 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru came extremely close. When talking about the Despicable Me franchise, it’s easy to primarily focus on the Minions and their wild antics—often centered around bananas. But this series has always been a delightfully lovely story of family, in whatever form it may come. Despicable Me 4 continues that tradition with the newest member of the family, Gru Jr., as Gru and his family take on a new villain in Maxime Le Mal (voiced by Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Steve Carell returns as the voice of Gru, and the Minions are still there, doing their nonsense. Look, it’s gonna be inescapable this summer, so hold onto your butts. - Ross Bonaime

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

July 3

Let’s be honest, we didn’t need a fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie. The first two movies in Eddie Murphy’s action-comedy franchise are a satisfying combination of laughs and action (although the less said about the third film, the better). After years in development hell, we’re finally getting another Axel Foley adventure anyway with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Eddie Murphy is a comedy legend, there’s no denying that; that being said after his dazzling comeback role as Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name, his most recent output has been less than stellar. Especially after the lackluster Coming 2 America, it would have been very easy to brush off this new Beverly Hills Cop movie, but if the teaser trailer is any indication, this new flick looks to recapture the humor, the charm, and the personality that made the first two movies work as well as they did. - Nate Richard

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold

'MaXXXine'

July 5

She’s a star, okay?! The capper to Ti West’s triptych slasher genre homage is finally coming to the big screen this summer after we were treated to the one-two punch of X and Pearl back in 2022. Once again starring Mia Goth in the lead role, MaXXXine follows X’s final girl as she heads west for her big break in Hollywood. After X’s 70s slasher debut and Pearl’s technicolor nightmare, MaXXXine will take audiences into the neon-drenched 80s as Maxine Minx finally gets her chance at stardom. But when a killer begins stalking starlets, will she still be able to hold onto her dreams or will they end up in a pool of blood? The star stuffed cast for the slasher also features Halsey, Michelle Monaghan, Giancarlo Esposito, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, and Moses Sumney. - Sam Coley

'Fly Me to the Moon'

July 12

Oh boy, this one is gonna get the moon landing conspiracy theorists all excited. Fly Me to the Moon, set during the Space Race of the 1960s, follows the relationship between NASA director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) and NASA’s marketing strategist Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson). As the problems mount for NASA and it seems like something could certainly go wrong in this massive launch, Jones is assigned to create a fake moon landing, just in case things go wrong. Based on the first trailer, Fly Me to the Moon looks like the type of charming original idea that we don’t see enough of these days, and a fun dramedy that could be a solid respite from the usual summer movie fare. - Ross Bonaime

'Longlegs'

July 12

Now we aren’t messing around as we’ve arrived at what is both the most anticipated and most mysterious horror movie of the summer. Longlegs, the latest from writer-director Oz Perkins, may have a straightforward plot synopsis, centering on an FBI agent named Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) tries to track down a serial killer (Nicolas Cage), but oh boy does it look like so much more than that. Each and every trailer has only made the hype build just as the horror gets that much more unsettling. For those who aren’t familiar with Perkins, he is the mind behind the underseen The Blackcoat’s Daughter as well as the recent Gretel & Hansel movie. This looks to be more in line with the former and, if it is anything even close to that magnificent work, we’re in for a truly sinister work of cinema that will leave a mark on your very soul. - Chase Hutchinson

Longlegs FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes unexpected turns, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again. Release Date July 12, 2024 Director Oz Perkins Cast Nicolas Cage , Maika Monroe , Blair Underwood , Alicia Witt Runtime 1h 41m

'Twisters'

July 19

Despite Hit Man heading straight to streaming this summer, Top Gun: Maverick fans can still look forward to Glen Powell rocketing onto the big screen — and in all likelihood taking his shirt off — in Twisters. While initially billed as a sequel to the 1996 classic Twister, the upcoming movie appears to be more of a reimagining of the beloved film. With that in mind, Twisters has quite a legacy to live up to. Luckily, if the first trailer is any indication, director Lee Isaac Chung and writer Mark L. Smith have managed to capture exactly what we love so much about the original Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt-led feature. A daring combination of unbridled weather-based action, some deep-fried comedy, and a lightning-struck romance, should make Twisters a worthy follow-up to the fan-favorite original. In addition to Powell, Daisy Edgar Jones, Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Katy O’Brien and more will be chasing storms right into theaters this July. - Sam Coley

'Deadpool & Wolverine'

July 26

Oh hello, dear reader. Hope you’re enjoying our movie guide. It’s time to talk about what is sure to be the event of the summer: Deadpool & Wolverine. There are many, many reasons to be pumped for this Marvel-ous adventure. For starters, we’re reunited with Ryan Reynolds’ quippy, sarcastic, and full-of-energy Deadpool who’s as hilarious as he is unpredictable. (Truly, it feels like Reynolds was born to be the red spandex-wearing Merc with a Mouth.) If that’s not enough to get your butt to the theater, how about the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine? Jackman and Reynolds lead the way as two very different (though equally uncanny) X-Men in this dual adventure that launches the foul-mouthed mercenary into the MCU. But how? As the trailer explains, Loki’s TVA has something to do with it. Emma Corrin steps into a villainous role as Cassandra Nova, and Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra. What else does Marvel have in store for us? Hey, maybe we’ll meet a member of the Fantastic Four. Grab your chimichangas. Shit’s about to get real. - Emily Bernard

'Dìdi'

July 26

Dìdi has already been making a splash, winning the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, the U.S. Special Jury Award for its ensemble, and being nominated for the Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance — and it’s not hard to see why. Director Sean Wang infuses the story of 13-year-old Chris Wang (Izaac Wang) with heart, humor, and authenticity. Dìdi’s specificity and voice elevate it above other young adult films, making it a special and personal experience. Not only does it capture the unique experience of growing up Taiwanese-American, but it also nails what it was like to be a kid in 2008 — particularly the internet culture of the time. Izaac Wang is overflowing with charisma, and it’s a treat to watch him struggle and triumph alike. Sean Wang doesn’t shy away from the messier parts of growing up, allowing Chris to make mistakes and learn from them. The movie shines brightest when it focuses on Chris’ dynamic with the women in his life, specifically his older sister Vivian (Shirley Chen), who he often butts heads with, and his mother Chungsing (Joan Chen), who has a beautiful arc of her own. Brimming with honesty and hilarity in equal measure, Dìdi is a crowd-pleaser that’s sure to join the ranks of coming-of-age classics. - Taylor Gates

Didi A 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy discovers skating, flirting, and the true essence of maternal love beyond his family's teachings. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Sean Wang Cast Izaac Wang , Joan Chen , Shirley Chen , Chang Li Hua Runtime 91 minutes

'Trap'

August 2

Anne Hathaway is not the only one getting more than she bargained for from a pop concert. The master of the twist who hasn’t had too hot of a streak recently (Knock at the Cabin was decent, the less said about the beach that makes you Old, the better), M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest psychological thriller, Trap. Doting father Cooper (Josh Hartnett in a delightful return to leading roles) is parent of the year for bringing his teenage daughter to see her favorite singer, Lady Raven, live in concert. As the trailer shows, Cooper starts to notice maximum security around the arena, and when he asks a worker what’s going on, he’s told that it’s all a trap for local serial killer The Butcher. Just when you think this is going to be a Tom Cruise-like mission to save one’s daughter, the trailer shows Hartnett’s Cooper check his phone to watch a livestream of a terrified man tied up and gagged. Is Copper The Butcher? It looks to be that way but with Shyamalan, you never know. - Emma Kiely

Trap Release Date August 9, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue

'Borderlands'

August 9

Video game adaptations are becoming “the next big thing” as Hollywood continues to iron out the kinks in the formula, proven by recent successes like The Last of Us and Fallout. Eli Roth looks to continue this trend by infusing his outlandish style into the upcoming adaptation of Borderlands. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Ariana Greenblatt, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart as the rag-tag group of Vaulthunters that must scavenge Pandora. If Roth’s film is anything like the franchise, audiences are in for a wild ride, filled with bandits, monsters, out-of-pocket humor, and wall-to-wall action. Borderlands is one of my favorite game series of all time because of the sheer depth of options and gameplay – it’s one of the most replayable trilogies out there. Hopefully, the film retains that depth, allowing for just as many rewatches as replays. - Garrett Blaney

Borderlands A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart

'Cuckoo'

August 9

There is just something about Cuckoo that has stuck in my brain and won’t go away. Part of this comes down to the great duo of both Dan Stevens and Hunter Schafer, though it is also just the strange mind of writer-director Tilman Singer that holds it all together before breaking it apart. While those who have seen his previous film Luz will know some of what they’re getting themselves into, this is still a whole new work that takes us on a trip in more ways than one. At the center of this is the young Gretchen (Schafer) whose family has moved to a resort where little is what it seems. After taking a job at the hotel, she soon has a terrifying encounter in the night when trying to bike home. The fantastic scene involving shadows is merely the beginning of a film that is an assault on the eyes and ears in the best way possible - Chase Hutchinson

Cuckoo (2024) 8 10 A 17-year old girl is forced to move with her family to a resort where things are not what they seem. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Tilman Singer Cast Hunter Schafer , Dan Stevens , Jessica Henwick , Marton Csokas , Astrid Bergès-Frisbey , Greta Fernández , Kalin Morrow , Mila Lieu Runtime 102 Minutes

'Alien: Romulus'

August 16

Though the quality of movies in the Alien franchise largely vacillates between masterpiece and forgettable dud, Alien: Romulus looks like the film is returning back to its survival horror roots with Fede Álvarez (Don’t Breathe) at the helm. Set in the time between the original Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Romulus leans into the horror elements of the series in a way the previous franchise entries haven’t. Visually and stylistically, Romulus feels reminiscent of the video game Alien: Isolation (a comparison that even cast member Isabela Merced was making), which is very good news. Given the thumbs up of approval from Ridley Scott, the film starring Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu might just be what the franchise needs to jolt it back to life. - Therese Lacson

Alien: Romulus Young people from a distant world must face the most terrifying life form in the universe. Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Fede Alvarez Cast Cailee Spaeny , Isabela Merced , David Jonsson , Archie Renaux , Spike Fearn , Aileen Wu

'​​​​​​​Blink Twice'​​​​​​​

August 23

The first trailer for Blink Twice, the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, begins with Channing Tatum talking about how everyone is dead, before we cut to a mansion on flames. From there, things get even wilder. Blink Twice follows Frida (Naomi Ackie), a waitress who is invited to the private island of the obscenely wealthy Slater King (Tatum). But, naturally, amongst all the partying and good times, there’s something seemingly sinister going on. Blink Twice also features Simon Rex, Alia Shawkat, Kyle MacLachlan, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Haley Joel Osment, and looks like a debaucherous wild time. Coming out near the end of the summer, Blink Twice seems like the type of late-August surprise that could make a much bigger-than-expected splash. - Ross Bonaime

Blink Twice When tech billionaire Slater King meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala, he invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. As strange things start to happen, Frida questions her reality.

'The Crow'

August 23

Goth kids, rejoice! Starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, The Crow is a remake of the 1994 cult classic. While the original film is associated with Brandon Lee’s tragic death, The Crow of 2024 has been trapped in developmental hell since 2008, with a long list of directors and stars attached to it. From Bradley Cooper to Jason Momoa, the film ultimately landed Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) as the director and Skarsgård in the place of Eric Draven, the resurrected musician bent on getting revenge for the death of him and his fiancée. After the trailer drop, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than the It star leading the film. Oozing gothic and emo aesthetic, The Crow might just be able to live up to the legacy of this franchise. - Therese Lacson