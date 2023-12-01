As we wrap up one year and look ahead to the next, these upcoming months show that 2023 has been a fantastic time for movies with plenty of great films still to come in December, while 2024 already looks to have equally excellent promise. Over these winter months, we will be getting new films from directors like John Woo, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer, Sam Esmail, Ava DuVernay, Hayao Miyazaki, Zack Snyder, Steve McQueen, Michael Mann, Matthew Vaughn, Joel Coen, and many, many more.

This December, we'll see some of 2023's biggest blockbusters and major awards contenders. As we look into 2024, the usually weaker early months are still full of compelling films like Argylle, the Mean Girls musical, and the latest film in Sony Spider-Man universe, Madame Web.

With plenty to look forward to in the next few months, here are 37 movies to get excited for this winter.

Silent Night

December 1

John Woo’s first English-language film in 20 years, Silent Night, looks like the type of bonkers concept that made Woo such an exciting and unique action filmmaker in the first place. Joel Kinnaman plays a father whose son dies on Christmas Eve when he’s caught in between a gang’s crossfire. As he’s recovering from an injury that makes it so he can’t speak, he seeks revenge for his son’s death during the holidays. Off-kilter holiday films have done surprisingly well in recent years, from Thanksgiving to Violent Night, and no one can do wild ideas like Woo. It’s good to have John Woo back.

Silent Night A grieving father enacts his long-awaited revenge against a ruthless gang on Christmas Eve. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director John Woo Cast Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kid Cudi, Harold Torres Rating R Runtime 104 minutes Genres Action

Godzilla Minus One

December 1

In 1954, Godzilla came out as not just a terrifying monster film on a scale unlike we had never seen before, but was also an equally horrifying look at post-war Japan after the dropping of the bombs. Godzilla Minus One, from Lupin III: The First director Takashi Yamazaki, looks to bring back that terror that made this character so enthralling in the first place. In Collider's review, Chase Hutchinson stated that Godzilla Minus One is "one of the most thrilling takes on the character in recent memory." After nearly seventy years of movies, it's great to see Godzilla once again exploring the themes that made him such a fascinating monster to begin with.

Godzilla Minus One

Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yûki Yamada, Sakura Andō Rating PG-13 Genres Action, Adventure, Drama

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

December 1

2023 has already been a huge year for concert films, with the massive success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and A24’s re-release of Stop Making Sense. But we still have Queen Bey to look forward to with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. As the title implies, Renaissance follows the process of Beyoncé creating the Renaissance World Tour, which was seen by nearly 3 million fans. Beyoncé has proven herself to be a phenomenal director, as she’s helmed segments of Lemonade, Black Is King, and co-directed Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, so it’s exciting to see what Beyoncé will do behind the camera on her own in this concert documentary.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Beyoncé in performance at her record-breaking RENAISSANCE World Tour and the creative mastermind behind it. Release Date December 1, 2023 Cast Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter Runtime 150 minutes Genres Music

Candy Cane Lane

December 1

After a few years away from the camera, Eddie Murphy has returned in recent years to a pretty solid lineup of films, including Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America. Murphy’s latest, Candy Cane Lane, will see if the comedian can also have his own holiday classic. Murphy plays Chris Carver, who wants to win his neighborhood’s home decoration contest, and seeks out the help of an elf (Jillian Bell) to do so. However, it turns out the elf is evil, and causes his own nightmare before Christmas on Chris’ town. Candy Cane Lane reunites Murphy with Boomerang director Reginald Hudlin, and with a solid cast that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, and Chris Redd, this could end up becoming a perennial holiday favorite.

Candy Cane Lane Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Reginald Hudlin Cast Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Ken Marino, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Danielle Pinnock Rating PG Genres Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy

Eileen

December 1

Based on the novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh, Eileen stars Thomasin McKenzie as the title character, a prison secretary in 1960s Massachusetts. When she meets a new co-worker in Rebecca Saint John (Anne Hathaway), she's entranced by this surprising woman, and as these two get closer, their friendship goes in shocking and completely surprising directions. From Lady Macbeth director William Oldroyd, Eileen is a wild journey that goes in unexpected directions, and gives us two fantastic performances from Hathaway and McKenzie.

Eileen

A woman's friendship with a new co-worker at the prison facility where she works takes a sinister turn. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director William Oldroyd Cast Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Tonye Patano Rating R Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Poor Things

December 8

Poor Things is the first adaptation in Yorgos Lanthimos' career, based on the Alasdair Gray book of the same name, and it's honestly shocking that someone has the same wild aesthetic and tone as Lanthimos to begin with. Emma Stone reunites with Lanthimos, this time playing Bella Baxter, who drowns herself to get out of a marriage with her abusive husband, but then has her brain replaced with her unborn child's brain, thanks to the help of an ambitious doctor (Willem Dafoe). Even though this is an adaptation, Poor Things sounds like an idea that could've come directly from Lanthimos: just the right blend of unnerving, disturbing, and ultimately, so unsettling, you can't help but laugh. And Emma Stone gives maybe her best performance, and one of the best performances of the year, as a Frankenstein-esque figure learning about life, which makes this worth the price of admission alone.

Poor Things The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone Rating R

The Zone of Interest

December 8

Jonathan Glazer's films often feel like they're bordering on horror, whether it's the chilling Birth or the alien drama of Under the Skin. But with The Zone of Interest, very loosely based on the Martin Amin book of the same name, Glazer takes this to a whole new level. In The Zone of Interest, we follow Auschwitz commandant Rudolph Höss (Christian Friedel) and his family, who live in a house that is built right next to the concentration camp. The Höss family attempts to live as normal of a life as they can, but the constant screams and gunfire are a haunting reminder of the terrors they're trying to avoid. Glazer manages to tell an effective Holocaust film without showing the nightmares occurring within those walls. And yet, we are always aware that some of the most monstrous things to ever come out of humanity are happening just on the other side of where this family is living.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Freya Kreutzkam, Max Beck Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes Genres Drama, History, War

Leave the World Behind

December 8

Written and directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, Leave the World Behind shows two families who must live under the same roof during what seems like the end times. Esmail's sophomore feature has an excellent cast, including his Homecoming star Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke, and a story that allows Esmail to explore some of the themes about control and the potential end of everything that Mr. Robot often dealt with, but on a much larger scale. Esmail makes Leave the World Behind equally enthralling in the film's most action-focused setpieces, as well as the quieter moments where the families are trying to figure out how to move forward. But probably the most evocative part of Esmail's latest is just how realistic this idea of the end of the world feels.

Leave the World Behind A family's getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Sam Esmail Cast Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali Genres Drama

Origin

December 8

Origin, Ava DuVernay’s first feature since 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time, follows author Isabel Wilkerson (Aujanue Ellis-Taylor) through personal tragedies as she writes her book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”. DuVernay’s way of capturing the research for this book is often a bit clunky, but it’s the way all this research comes together in the final act that makes Origin work, as we watch how centuries of history coalesce into one idea. Origin also includes a wonderful supporting cast that includes Jon Bernthal, Emily Yancy, and a scene-stealing performance by Niecy Nash.

Origin The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. Release Date 2023-12-8 Director Ava DuVernay Cast Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock Rating PG-13 Runtime 135 minutes Genres Biography, Drama

The Boy and the Heron

December 8

While The Boy and the Heron was heralded as probably the final film from Hayao Miyazaki, thankfully, the director has pulled back on this claim. And yet, The Boy and the Heron—god forbid it does end up being his final film—would be an excellent conclusion to Miyazaki’s tremendous career. The Boy and the Heron follows Mahito, who is thrown into a strange world where his new stepmother looks like his mother, a gray heron that won’t leave him alone, and the normal assemblage of odd Miyazaki characters. The Boy and the Heron feels like Miyazaki going all-in on his weirdness, as well as his favorite themes of new families and the impact of World War II on Japan. The Boy and the Heron would be a great last film, but, hopefully, it’s not.

The Boy and the Heron A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Takuya Kimura, Aimyon Rating PG-13 Runtime 124 minutes Genres Animation, Adventure, Drama

Wonka

December 15

If this didn't have such an excellent cast and writer-director behind this, the idea of a film about a young Willy Wonka starring Timotheé Chalamet might seem like a joke. But, considering that Wonka comes from Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films, and the cast is basically a who's who of great British actors, including Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Rowan Atkinson, it's hard to not get kind of excited about Wonka's third time on the big screen. Wonka has big shoes to fill after Gene Wilder's take on the character (and we can just forget about that other version), but it sounds like this telling might have a golden ticket.

Wonka Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Paul King Cast Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins Genres Fantasy, Adventure, children, Family

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

December 15

It has now been twenty-three years since Aardman Animation made their first feature film, with 2000’s Chicken Run, and now, the company is returning to the brand that made them a household name with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. After escaping the Tweedys’ farm in the first film, Dawn of the Nugget finds the flock breaking back into the farm to ensure their freedom that they’ve grown accustomed to. Dawn of the Nugget also includes a new voice cast, with Thandiwe Newton taking on the role of Ginger and Zachary Levi now voicing Rocky, while Bella Ramsey plays their daughter, Molly. After nearly a quarter-century away, it’s wonderful to see Aardman return to the coop.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Sam Fell Cast Bella Ramsey, Zachary Levi, Nick Mohammed, Thandiwe Newton Rating PG Genres Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy

American Fiction

December 15

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction made a huge splash when it debuted at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it ended up winning the People’s Choice Award. Since then, American Fiction has grown as a potential dark horse Oscar contender, and for good reason. Jeffrey Wright stars as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, a writer who is disappointed by the style of “Black” book that has become popular. Amidst family problems, Ellison decides to write his own stereotypical book, which ends up becoming a massive hit. Wright gives one of his best performances yet, and Origin features an excellent cast that includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Adam Brody, and Leslie Uggams. Only time will tell if American Fiction becomes as major of a release as Ellison’s book becomes.

American Fiction A novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Cord Jefferson Cast Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae, John Ortiz, Adam Brody​, Leslie Uggams, Erika Alexander, Keith David Rating R Runtime 117 minutes Genres Comedy, Drama

Finestkind

December 15

Finestkind, written and directed by Brian Helgeland, is a wild ride, as two fisherman brothers are thrown into dealing with a Boston crime syndicate to stay afloat. Finestkind isn't great, as our review stated it's "a mishmash of ideas, shifting stakes, and poor choices," but there are some fun moments within that, like Tommy Lee Jones saying "I'm your fucking daddy" without a hint of irony. Finestkind's cast is certainly what elevates it, as in addition to a salty Jones, the film also features the always great Ben Foster, an underutilized Jenna Ortega, and Toby Wallace as the aspiring fisherman lead.

Finestkind A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up. Release Date December 15, 2023 Cast Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones Rating R Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Drama

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

December 22

How do you conclude a cinematic universe before starting another one? Yes, James Gunn and Peter Safran's new iteration of the DC universe will pick and choose from the DCEU, but by and large, it seems as though Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the end of the DCEU as we know it. And what a way to go out, with the octopus-drummer and everything returning (oh, in addition to Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen III, and Nicole Kidman, just to name a few). Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom unites brothers Arthur Curry (Momoa) and Orm Marius (Wilson) as they attempt to take out Black Manta (Abdul-Mateen III), who is still seeking vengeance. Will this set up the major sea change coming, and can this be a satisfying conclusion for what we've seen in the DCEU?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Arthur must enlist the help of his half-brother Orm in order to protect Atlantis against Black Manta, who has unleashed a devastating weapon in his obsessive quest to avenge his father's death. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director James Wan Cast Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Fantasy

All of Us Strangers

December 22

With films like Weekend, 45 Years, and Lean on Pete, writer-director Andrew Haigh has become an expert at beautiful films that are emotionally devastating. The clearest example of that is certainly his latest, All of Us Strangers, in which screenwriter Adam (Andrew Scott) meets Harry (Paul Mescal), the only other person living in his apartment complex. While these two get closer, Adam also discovers that his parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) seem to be living in his childhood home—despite having died decades prior. While Haigh has always gotten great performances out of his actors, All of Us Strangers might be his best cast yet. Scott and Mescal are excellent, while Bell and Foy are remarkable as Adam's memory of his parents. Good luck seeing Haigh's latest without shedding a tear (or several).

All of Us Strangers A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before. Release Date January 26, 2024 Director Andrew Haigh Cast Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, Claire Foy Rating R Runtime 105 minutes Genres Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Migration

December 22

Illumination has had a massively successful 2023, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year, making over $1.3 billion dollars worldwide. To follow up this huge film, Illumination is releasing Migration, their first original IP since 2016's Sing. Migration features a family of ducks who decide to fly south for the winter, and instead, end up stuck in New York City. Migration has a shockingly great cast and crew behind it, with Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Carol Kane, and Danny DeVito all providing voices. Equally as impressive is that Migration comes from the co-director of the vastly underrated Ernest & Celestine, Benjamin Renner, and a screenplay by The White Lotus creator, School of Rock writer, and Amazing Race contestant, Mike White. While The Super Mario Bros. Movie might have had the name recognition, never underestimate Illumination's ability to make ridiculous amounts of money with their films.

Migration The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way south for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined. - Illumination Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy Cast Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Carol Kane, Kumail Nanjiani, Keegan Michael Key, David Mitchell Rating PG Genres Animation, Action, Adventure

Anyone But You

December 22

Anyone But You asks the important question: can a film be successful by simply casting two of the most attractive people on the planet? Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell play Bea and Ben, who shared a first date, then quickly began to despise each other. The two are surprisingly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia, where they decide to pretend that they're a couple. Anyone But You comes from Easy A and Friends With Benefits director Will Gluck, who knows how to handle slightly off-kilter rom-coms. But really, we're just all watching to see two sexy people be sexy together, right?

Anyone But You After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Will Gluck Cast Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, Alexandra Shipp, Darren Barnet Genres Comedy

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

December 22

For those who want to actually see a Snyderverse, it looks like the director will be giving audiences what they want with his gigantic Rebel Moon. Snyder's latest film will be released in two parts, and Snyder has already said he'd love to see this universe become a huge IP. Considering that Rebel Moon has been called a darker take on Star Wars, who knows, maybe it will be? Rebel Moon focuses on Kora (Sofia Boutella), a young woman who has been sent to find warriors from various planets to help take down the villainous regent Balisarius (Ed Skrein). At the very least, it will be interesting to see what Snyder can do with a ridiculously ambitious project that he seemingly has control over, as director, writer, producer, and even cinematographer. This might actually be the Snyderverse you're looking for.

Rebel Moon When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, a mysterious stranger living among its villagers becomes their best hope for survival. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou Genres Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama

The Iron Claw

December 22

Focusing on the Von Erich wrestling family, The Iron Claw will probably be known as "that film where Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are wrestling brothers." The Von Erich family, as the name implies, also popularized the iron claw wrestling hold, and were rumored to have a family curse, given the tragedies that overtook the family. This is also an interesting choice for writer-director Sean Durkin, who previously made Martha Marcy May Marlene and the grossly underrated The Nest. But if anyone can explore the deep familiar pains that are underneath this wrestling family, it's Durkin.

The Iron Claw The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports. Release Date December 22, 2023 Director Sean Durkin Cast Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney Runtime 130 minutes Genres Drama, Biography, sport

The Color Purple

December 25

Instead of simply remaking Steven Spielberg's 1985 version of The Color Purple, director Blitz Bazawule has taken a different approach—adapting the musical that was inspired by Spielberg's film. While Alice Walker's novel might not seem like the most ripe material for a musical, this approach is perfect for shining a spotlight on the highs and lows of this Pulitzer Prize-winning book. Fantasia Barrino stars as Celie, a character who only wants love, and doesn't find it in her abusive husband, who she only knows as Mister (Colman Domingo). The Color Purple also explores the women in Celie's life who bring her joy, from her estranged sister Nettie (Halle Bailey), Mister's mistress and notable singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), and the fiery Sofia (Danielle Brooks). Bazawule's take is a refreshing take on this story, and with an impeccable cast who could end up seeing plenty of Oscar nominations.

The Color Purple A decades-spanning tale of love and resilience and of one woman's journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Blitz Bazawule Cast Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, Louis Gossett Jr. Genres Drama, Musical

The Boys in the Boat

December 25

After his adaptation of the popular book The Tender Bar in 2021, George Clooney's next directorial effort will be of another popular book, Daniel James Brown's "The Boys in the Boat". The non-fiction book followed the University of Washington rowing crew that would go on to win gold in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin. The Boys in the Boat is adapted by The Midnight Sky writer Mark L. Smith, and stars Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton. It will be interesting to see what Clooney does with a sports biopic that certainly looks more like a crowd-pleasing film than most of his films as a director so far.

The Boys in the Boat A 1930s-set story centered on the University of Washington's rowing team, from their Depression-era beginnings to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director George Clooney Cast Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness, Sam Strike Rating PG-13 Genres Biography, Drama, Sports

Ferrari

December 25

It's hard to believe it's taken this long for Adam Driver to star in a movie where he actually plays a driver, and yet, here we finally are. In Michael Mann's Ferrari, Driver plays the eponymous Enzo Ferrari, during a period where his car company is on the brink of destruction. Mann's film follows Ferrari's attempts to win big in the 1957 Mille Miglia, while also balancing his wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) and his girlfriend Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley). Mann excels at both the captivating race, and making Ferrari's private affairs just as exciting. But the real star of Ferrari is the excellent performance of Cruz, who dominated every scene she's in.

Ferrari Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Michael Mann Cast Shailene Woodley, Adam Driver, Sarah Gadon, Penelope Cruz Runtime 130 minutes Genres Biography, Drama, History

Occupied City

December 25

Small Axe and 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's 4-hour documentary, Occupied City, looks at various addresses throughout Amsterdam, showing us the crimes that occurred at each location back in the 1940s when the city was Nazi-occupied, then showing us footage of that same address in the early 2020s, during the COVID lockdown. In our Cannes review, Therese Lacson said that "Occupied City starts off strong, but after the intermission, you can feel how aimless the documentary is at times, with the final act feeling almost excruciatingly long." However, McQueen has never shied away from cinematic experimentations, and this extensive doc certainly speaks to his ambitions.

Occupied City The past collides with the present in this excavation of the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam: a journey from World War II to recent years of pandemic and protest and a provocative, life-affirming reflection on memory, time and what's to come.

Night Swim

January 5

Is there anything horror films can’t ruin? Just in 2023, horror films have already made holidays scary (Thanksgiving), going on a vacation with your family (Knock at the Cabin), and even the innocent act of letting deceased people enter your body through an undefined severed hand at parties (Talk to Me)?! In 2024, horror is here to now ruin pools for us, as Night Swim follows a family (featuring Wyatt Russell and Oscar nominee Kerry Condon) who moves into a new house, which features a pool that is haunted by a supernatural presence. No word yet, however, if the pool is safe for day swimming.

Night Swim

Feature length version of the 2014 short film about a woman swimming in her pool at night terrorized by an evil spirit. Release Date January 5, 2024 Director Bryce McGuire Cast Kerry Condon, Wyatt Russell, Nancy Lenehan, Ben Sinclair, Jodi Long Runtime 116 minutes Genres Horror, Thriller

The Book of Clarence

January 12

Jeymes Samuel already put his mark on the Western with 2021’s The Harder They Fall, and with his latest film, The Book of Clarence, the writer-director reunites with LaKeith Stanfield for his own take on a Biblical epic. Stanfield plays Clarence, who lives in 29 A.D. Jerusalem, and after seeing the rise of Jesus Christ, decides to use the opportunity to claim that he is also a new Messiah sent by God. Samuel’s reimagining of the religious epic could be fascinating, and with a cast that includes David Oyelowo as John the Baptist, James McAvoy as Pontius Pilate, and Teyana Taylor as Mary Magdalene, this sounds like a religious story unlike we’ve ever seen before.

The Book of Clarence Struggling to find a better life, Clarence is captivated by the power of the rising Messiah and soon risks everything to carve a path to a divine existence. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Jeymes Samuel Cast Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, LaKeith Stanfield, Alfre Woodard Runtime 136 minutes Genres Drama, Adventure, Comedy

Mean Girls

January 12

In 2024, Mean Girls turns 20 years old—a fact that by simply stating it makes some of us combust into a pile of dust. The Tina Fey-written teen comedy has already a Tony-nominated musical, and now, that musical gets its own film adaptation with, you guessed it, Mean Girls. Angourie Rice takes on the role of Cady Heron, who joins the group of popular girls known as “The Plastics,” which includes their leader, Regina George (Reneé Rapp), Gretchen (Bebe Wood), and Karen (Avantika Vandanapu). Tina Fey and Tim Meadows return in their roles from the 2004 film, while Jenna Fischer, Connor Ratiff, Busy Phillips, and Jon Hamm will also join the cast. Mean Girls is here to keep this franchise as fetch as ever.

Mean Girls Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George. Release Date January 12, 2024 Director Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr. Cast John Hamm, Angourie Rice, Ashley Park, Jenna Fischer Genres Musical, Comedy

The Beekeeper

January 12

Believe it or not, Jason Statham’s latest movie isn’t about him becoming an apiarist, but instead, about him playing a former operative seeking out revenge. In a Jason Statham movie?? Who would’ve thought?! The Beekeeper is director David Ayer’s film since the equally misleading film, 2020’s The Tax Collector. But Ayer’s latest also has a solid cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons. And, you know, hopefully at least some bees.

The Beekeeper In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as "Beekeepers". Release Date January 12, 2024 Director David Ayer Cast Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Minnie Driver, Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad Genres Action, Thriller

Lift

January 12

Speaking of unexpected twists, Lift, the latest film from Straight Outta Compton and The Italian Job director F. Gary Gray stars Kevin Hart as the leader of a heist crew attempting to steal $500 million in gold from a plane mid-flight. But what’s most shocking about Lift is its ridiculous cast, which includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington. Gray usually does pretty well with ensemble action films, so Lift could potentially be a pleasant surprise.

Lift An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. - Netflix Release Date January 12, 2024 Director F. Gary Gray Rating PG-13 Runtime 103 minutes Genres Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Sometimes I Think About Dying

January 26

Sometimes I Think About Dying was one of our favorite films out of 2023's Sundance Film Festival, where we said Rachel Lambert's film "shows the beauty in the things we might think of as unremarkable, whether it's the little moments that break up the mundanity in our every day, or even in ourselves." Sometimes I Think About Dying follows an excellent Daisy Ridley as Fran, a quiet woman who keeps to herself at her office job where, sometimes, she thinks about dying. When a new employee (Dave Merheje) starts to break her out of her shell, Fran has to come to terms with these new emotions she's feeling. Sometimes I Think About Dying is a beautifully reserved comedy that'll shock you with its big heart.

Sometimes I Think About Dying Fran, who likes to think about dying, makes the new guy at work laugh, which leads to dating and more. Now the only thing standing in their way is Fran herself. Release Date January 10, 2024 Director Rachel Lambert Cast Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis Rating PG-13 Runtime 91 minutes Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance

Argylle

February 2

Matthew Vaughn has certainly made a name for himself in the spy film world with the Kingsman series of films. But with his latest, Argylle, the director is going meta, as the film follows espionage novel author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), who gets thrown into a spy story of her own, alongside her cat Alfie and Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a spy who just happens to be allergic to cats. Like all of Vaughn’s films, Argylle has a hell of a cast that also features Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Argylle An introverted spy novelist is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Matthew Vaughn Cast Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, Bryan Cranston Runtime 135 minutes Genres Thriller, Action

Orion and the Dark

February 2

On the surface, Orion and the Dark might seem like your usual Netflix animated film, based on the Emma Yarlett book of the same name, about a boy who is afraid of the dark, until the Dark takes Orion on a journey to see there’s nothing to be scared of. But the first thing to point out about Orion and the Dark is that it’s written by Charlie Kaufman. Yes, the Charlie Kaufman of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and I’m Thinking of Ending Things. Secondly, while we only know three members of the voice cast so far, it’s already pretty impressive, with Jacob Tremblay voicing Orion, Paul Walter Hauser playing the Dark, and Werner freaking Herzog in a third undisclosed part. Netflix has been slowly improving its animated division, and Orion and the Dark definitely sounds like it could be one of the most compelling animated films of 2024.

Orion and the Dark Join Orion and his new best friend on the adventure of a nighttime! The Producer of How to Train Your Dragon & Academy Award Winner Charlie Kaufman bring the award-winning children’s book “Orion and the Dark” to life in a heartfelt, whimsical adventure for the whole family. Only on Netflix February 2024! Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Sean Charmatz Cast Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Werner Herzog

Lisa Frankenstein

February 9

Between Poor Things and now Lisa Frankenstein, is reanimating the dead going to become the next hot monster trend? Lisa Frankenstein, the directorial debut of Zelda Williams and written by Juno’s Diablo Cody, follows Lisa Swallows (Kathyrn Newton), a goth girl in the 1980s who brings back a handsome corpse from the Victoria era (Cole Sprouse) via a tanning bed in her garage during a thunderstorm. Of course, it all goes to hell from there, as the two get stuck in a murderous journey. Lisa Frankenstein looks like the perfect film for fans of Cody’s Jennifer Body, and the film’s 80 vibe fits right into the strange, macabre romance at the center of Williams’ first film.

Lisa Frankenstein A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love, happiness - and a few missing body parts. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Zelda Williams Cast Carla Gugino, Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Jenna Davis Genres Horror, Comedy, Fantasy

It Ends With Us

February 9

It was only a matter of time until Colleen Hoover’s massively popular book series came to the screen, and while It Ends With Us was only halfway completed once the strikes started, this highly-anticipated adaptation is still on the schedule in time for Valentine’s Day. Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom, who meets a Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), a neurosurgeon who she thinks might be her soul mate. Yet questions begin to come up about their relationship, and Lily’s love interest from high school, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), showing up also adds a new wrinkle to this relationship. Also featuring Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj, It Ends With Us could be a huge hit at the beginning of 2024.

It Ends With Us Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Justin Baldoni Genres Drama, Romance

Madame Web

February 14

After Venom and Morbius, Sony is continuing to grow their Spider-Man Universe with Madame Web, from Anatomy of a Scandal, Succession, and Jessica Jones director S. J. Clarkson. Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra “Cassie” Web, a NYC paramedic who has psychic abilities where she can see inside the “spider world.” Webb is also joined by Spider-Women Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), as well as Anya Corazon/Araña (Isabela Merced). While Sony Spider-Man Universe has mostly been messy, it’s great that this world is finally going to see some Spider-People, and potentially Adam Scott as Uncle Ben?? (if the rumors are to be believed). But is there any way this can reach the cinematic heights of Morbius? We’ll have to wait and see!

Madame Web

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director S.J. Clarkson Cast Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Bob Marley: One Love

February 14

It’s quite surprising that we’ve never had the definitive film about Bob Marley. While 2012 saw the release of the documentary Marley, the reggae legend has somehow avoided the biopic. Yet Bob Marley: One Love could finally be the film to do Marley justice. Coming from King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, and Lashana Lynch as his wife, Rita Marley, One Love follows the impressive life and music of one of the most iconic musicians of all time.

Bob Marley: One Love A look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. Release Date February 14, 2024 Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Cast Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Lashana Lynch, Michael Gandolfini Genres Drama, Biography, Music

Drive-Away Dolls

February 23

The Coen brothers have taken time off from each other since 2018’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. During this time, Joel Coen went off and made The Tragedy of Macbeth, whereas Ethan Coen made Drive-Away Dolls, a film that feels much more in line with what we expect from the aesthetic of the Coen brothers. Drive-Away Dolls stars two friends, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) as the go on a road trip to Tallahassee, but get caught up with a group of criminals. In addition to this duo, Drive-Away Dolls also features Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, and Matt Damon. It’s been too long since we’ve had a Coen comedy, and hopefully, Drive-Away Dolls will finally scratch that itch.