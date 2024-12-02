As 2024 comes to a close and 2025 is on the way, this winter has an absurd amount of great movies coming soon. Not only does 2024 end with some of the best films of the year, like Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and RaMell Ross' Nickel Boys, but 2025 is starting strong with some great horror films, a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and most importantly, the return of Paddington.

In the next few months, we've got everything from a return to The Lord of the Rings to the true lord of the rings, Sonic the Hedgehog. With December, January, and February, get prepared to see some of the big Oscar films prepping for award season, and some films that could be the highest-grossing of the year. Even though this party of the year can be a little slow, we've got 40 reasons for you to get excited about the movies coming out this winter.

'Nightbitch'

December 6

Say what you will about Amy Adams’ latest film, there is no movie coming out this winter that has a more fun title to say than Nightbitch. Writer-director Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) adapts Rachel Yoder’s book about a wife and mother (Adams) who is frustrated with the mundanity of her stay-at-home life, where each day is the same as the last. Her husband (Scott McNairy) is rarely any help, and while she loves her adorable son, there’s a part of her that needs to break out of this routine. As these feelings start to take over, she also starts to see signs that…she might be turning into a dog. Nightbitch is a wild concept that gives Adams one of the most daring and wild performances of her career, and is a realistic look at the give-and-take that comes with being a mother. And on a lesser note, the troubles of also sometimes being a part-time dog. — Ross Bonaime

7 10 Nightbitch A stay-at-home mother starts experiencing bizarre changes, suspecting she is transforming into a dog. As her reality blurs between the mundane and the monstrous, she grapples with her identity, her role in the family, and the primal instincts awakening within her. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Marielle Heller Cast Amy Adams , Scoot McNairy , Zoe Chao , Mary Holland , Kerry O'Malley Runtime 98 Minutes

'Oh, Canada'

December 6

Coming off the thematically-tied trilogy of First Reformed, The Card Counter, and Master Gardener, about men seeking redemption for the past, Oh, Canada is a much more subdued film than his last three. Richard Gere stars as Leonard Fife, a documentary filmmaker who fled to Canada in his younger days to avoid fighting in Vietnam (with the younger version of Leonard being played by Jacob Elordi). Now, as Leonard is dying of cancer in his seventies, he gives an interview where he explores the truths and lies that he made about his past. Schrader's film explores the muddiness of our own past, as time plays tricks with Leonard, and as those hearing his confessional interview, including his wife, played by Uma Thurman, and a lesser documentary filmmaker, played by Michael Imperioli, question how much of this admittance is actually factual. Oh, Canada isn't nearly as stressful as Schrader's last few films, but it's just as introspective and about redemption as we've come to expect from the writer-director. — Ross Bonaime

6 10 Oh, Canada Leonard Fife has lived a significant life. After being one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, he gained praise for becoming an acclaimed documentary filmmaker. Now, with the camera turned on him for a film about his life and career as he finds himself on his deathbed, he shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Paul Schrader Cast Richard Gere , Uma Thurman , Jacob Elordi , Michael Imperioli , Kristine Froseth Runtime 95 Minutes

'The End'

December 6

2024 has been a massive year for musicals, as we've seen the release of Mean Girls, Emilia Pérez, the success of Wicked, and yes, Joker: Folie à Deux. But one of the most unique musicals in years is The End, from The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence, in what is essentially a post-apocalypse musical. The End centers around a wealthy family, played by George MacKay, Tilda Swinton, and Michael Shannon who has found refuge in a mine and still manage to live a life of luxury with their closest friends. When a girl (Moses Ingram) comes from the outside world seeking solace, she causes a disruption in this world they've created. Through his first narrative feature, Oppenheimer explores global warming, financial divides, and the impact that the wealthy have on the direction of our world. It's a powerful, strange, and restrained movie that's unlike any musical you've ever seen. — Ross Bonaime

7 10 The End The End is a contemplative drama exploring the intertwining lives of strangers during the final moments before a cataclysmic event. As each character reflects on their life choices and relationships, the film examines themes of regret, acceptance, and the delicate nature of human connections in the face of impending change. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Joshua Oppenheimer Cast Tilda Swinton , Michael Shannon , Moses Ingram , George MacKay , Tim McInnerny , Lennie James , Bronagh Gallagher , Danielle Ryan Runtime 148 Minutes

'The Order'

December 6

Director Justin Kurzel has a history of creating extremely dark movies based on true stories, having previously made the haunting 2011 film Snowtown as his debut, followed by 2019's True History of the Kelly Gang, and 2021's Nitram. His latest film, The Order, centers around FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law), who takes on a white supremacist terrorist group causing mayhem in the Pacific Northwest known as the Order, led by Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult). The trailer for The Order looks fitting of Kurzel's previous work, an eery cat-and-mouse thriller also starring Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, and Marc Maron. The Order is also written by Zach Baylin, who previously received an Oscar nomination for his King Richard screenplay. The Order is a tense, unsettling drama to end the year with. — Ross Bonaime

The Order The Order is a historical crime thriller directed by Justin Kurzel. Set in 1983, the film follows FBI agent Terry Husk, who investigates a series of violent crimes in the Pacific Northwest. He suspects these are not the actions of a regular criminal gang but rather a white supremacist group led by the charismatic Bob Mathews. As he digs deeper, the investigation uncovers a radical underground network. Release Date December 5, 2024 Director Justin Kurzel Cast Marc Maron , George Tchortov , Daniel Yip , Daniel Doheny , Sebastian Pigott , Jude Law , John Warkentin , Nicholas Hoult , Phillip Forest Lewitski , Vanessa Holmes , Bryan J. McHale , Rae Farrer , Carter Morrison , Odessa Young Tye Sheridan , Philip Granger , Ryan Chandoul Wesley , Morgan Holmstrom , Bradley Stryker , Alison Oliver , Huxley Fisher , Jurnee Smollett , Randy Fisher , Geena Meszaros , Sean Tyler Foley , Victor Slezak , Matias Lucas , Sarah Haggeman , Dayna Lea Hoffman , Lenore Stillwell , Jason Long , Reid Fisher , Jerod Blake , Paul Wood , Shawn Markwardt , Judith Buchan , David LeReaney , Sally Bishop , Stafford Perry , Chantal Perron Runtime 120 Minutes Expand

'The Return'

December 6

There have been plenty of adaptations of Homer's The Odyssey over the years, but let's be fair, none of them have had a buff-as-hell Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus. The Return finds Odysseus returning to his home of Ithaca after 20 years a completely new person. There, he finds his wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) with suitors trying to take her as a wife in order to take the throne, and his son Telemachus (Charlie Plummer) potentially facing death. From director Uberto Pasolini, The Return is a work of restraint and tension, and shows a new side to this story that has stood the test of time. And with Fiennes and Binoche at the center, this is certainly going to be an odyssey worth watching. — Ross Bonaime

7 10 The Return After 20 years away, a weary warrior returns to his homeland of Ithaca, only to find his kingdom in disarray and his wife besieged by suitors. This retelling of the classic myth explores the hero's journey to reclaim his home, confront the changes in his absence, and restore order amidst the upheaval. Themes of loyalty, perseverance, and the impact of time shape this powerful reimagining of Homer’s "Odyssey."

Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Uberto Pasolini Cast Ralph Fiennes , Juliette Binoche , Charlie Plummer , Tom Rhys Harries , Marwan Kenzari Amir Wilson , Moe Bar-El , Ángela Molina Runtime 116 Minutes

'The Six Triple Eight'

December 6

Could The Six Triple Eight become the first film directed by Tyler Perry to receive an Oscar nomination? Perry's latest tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Batallion in World War II, which was an all-black, all-female battalion. Starring Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, The Six Triple Eight also features Sam Waterson, Ebony Obsidian, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey, and Dean Norris. But The Six Triple Eight also seems likely to be the sixteenth nomination for Diane Warren in the Best Original Song category for her song "The Journey," performed by H.E.R. Warren has never won a competitive Oscar, despite even being nominated since 2017, so could the first Oscar nomination for a Perry film also break Warren's streak? It seems entirely possible. — Ross Bonaime

The Six Triple Eight The Six Triple Eight follows the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-female, African American unit tasked with sorting a massive backlog of mail in Europe during World War II. Overcoming discrimination and difficult conditions, the unit's efforts significantly boost the morale of soldiers on the front lines. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Tyler Perry Cast Susan Sarandon , Kerry Washington , Dean Norris , Sam Waterston , Austin Nichols , Sarah Jeffrey , Gregg Sulkin , Oprah Winfrey Runtime 72 minutes

'Unstoppable'

December 6

Unstoppable, by Argo's Oscar-winning editor William Goldenberg, tells the true story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler with one leg who earns a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team and fights to become an NCAA Champion. Jharrel Jerome stars as Robles, giving the When They See Us actor a spotlight for his skills, in a film that also stars Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Peña. While sports films can often be a bit formulaic, few sports films have a cast as stacked as Unstoppable, and with audiences trying to find films to watch together for the holidays, Unstoppable could be just the ticket. — Ross Bonaime

7 10 Unstoppable Based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestler who achieves NCAA glory. This biographical sports drama illustrates the power of perseverance and the human spirit in overcoming incredible odds, spotlighting family support and personal determination. Release Date September 10, 2024 Director William Goldenberg Cast Shawn Hatosy , Don Cheadle , Michael Pena , Jennifer Lopez , Bobby Cannavale Jharrel Jerome , Julianna Gamiz , Timothy Beal , Noen Perez , Alex Barone , Jacob John Caldwell , Josh Stone , Evan Shafran , Kaleb Shorey , Mason Eaglin , Carlos Solórzano , Roman Thomson , Tande Mungwa , Neil Wachs , Mateo Ray Garcia , Benjamin Barrett , Gabe Kessler , Serenity Starr Foreman , Parker Sack , Christopher Blonski , David Sargsyan , Stewart Jewett , Chrissy Bergeron Runtime 116 Minutes Expand

'Y2K'

December 6

We all know that at midnight on December 31, 1999, everyone was afraid that technology would turn on us with the terrifying Y2K bug, and yet, nothing happened. Yet what Kyle Mooney's directorial debut posits is, what if Y2K did happen, and it was way worse than we expected. That's the premise of Y2K, a part-teen comedy, part-90s apocalyptic tale, in which two high school juniors, Eli and Danny (played by Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison), go to a Y2K party and end up running for their lives and all forms of technology begin to combine and rise up against their human overlords. Even Tamagotchis are capable of some horrific, murderous acts. Amongst all of this, Eli tries to get closer to his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler), a cool girl who knows quite a bit about computers. Oh, and Fred Durst also shows up as Fred Durst. Mooney knows his 90s culture well, which leads to some of Y2K's funniest moments. After you leave Y2K, you'll believe that Limp Bizkit can save the world. — Ross Bonaime