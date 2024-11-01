November is finally here, which means the holidays aren't too far behind. We all know that Christmas movies will be pushed to the top of our watchlists in a matter of weeks, but until then there are still some phenomenal options for us to get to this weekend. Mikey Madison stars in one of the year's best films, while Gru and the family finally hit streaming in Despicable Me 4. Also, the king of the monsters turns 70, which means he's headed back to theaters. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Anora'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Anora, a sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Chase Hutchinson praised Madison's performance in his review: Madison expertly captures all the vulgarity and visceral parts of Ani’s personality that she has built as armor for herself as she does this just as we begin to see it starting to crack. Baker is similarly attuned to every single moment of her stunning performance, letting the small moments linger until they all accumulate into something substantively shattering.

Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan Runtime 139 Minutes

'The Substance'

Where To Watch: On VOD, Mubi

Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), renowned for an aerobics show, faces a devastating blow on her 50th birthday as her boss fires her. Amid her distress, a laboratory offers her a substance that promises to transform her into an enhanced version of herself.

Caleb Hammond said in his review: Considering The Substance’s ending builds on the blood-soaked ending of Revenge, then God help us for what Fargeat has in store for us for her third feature. The Substance ensures she’ll have a legion of new horror fans anxiously anticipating it.

The Substance: A fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, turns to a mysterious drug that promises to restore her youth. The drug temporarily creates a younger version of herself, named Sue, who quickly ascends to the fame Elisabeth once craved. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Coralie Fargeat Cast Demi Moore , Margaret Qualley , Dennis Quaid Runtime 140 Minutes

'The Diplomat' Season 2

Where To Watch: On Netflix

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

Taylor Gates said in her review: The Diplomat Season 2 amps up the stakes established in Season 1 while simultaneously ensuring an even wilder ride for Season 3 by its final seconds. The writing continues to be sharp and clever, with heart-pounding and laugh-of-loud moments alike, and the performances go even deeper than before. The Diplomat Season 2 is one conspiracy thriller definitely worth getting tangled up in.

'Godzilla Minus One'

Where To Watch: In Theaters, On Netflix

The King of the Monsters shines in this Academy Award-winning film. As we celebrate 70 years of Godzilla, fans get to experience his latest (and arguably greatest) film again on the big screen. Godzilla Minus One is a kaiju epic that features some of the most emotional writing you'll ever see in the genre, with human characters that actually matter.

Here’s what Chase Hutchinson said in his review: When it all comes down to it and the door potentially left open for more, Godzilla Minus One more than carves out its place among the best entries of this long-running series. Whatever comes next for this refreshingly unique incarnation of the creature and his seemingly insatiable hunger for destruction, one can be glad this beautiful behemoth rose up once more.

Godzilla Minus One: Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Director Takashi Yamazaki Runtime 124 Minutes

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'

Where To Watch: On Disney+

We're headed back to Waverly Place and everything is still not what it seems. David Henrie and Selena Gomez reprise their roles as Justin and Alex Russo as the sequel series echoes a similar tone we've come to love from the Disney Channel original series.

Marisa Williams believes that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place honors the original and will be exactly what fans are hoping for: Fans are in for a solid ride in this reintroduction to the world first brought to us by Wizards of Waverly Place. This Russo family is perfect for a new generation of aspiring wizards, as the sequel series offers just the right blend of nostalgia and new. Only time will tell if Gomez's absence beyond the first episode will truly hurt the show, but Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's performances give it a fighting chance for success so far.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Release Date October 29, 2024 Cast David Henrie , Janice LeAnn Brown , Alkaio Thiele , Max Matenko , Taylor Cora , Mimi Gianopulos , Selena Gomez

'Despicable Me 4'

Where To Watch: On Peacock

Gru (Steve Carell) and the minions make their return to theaters in Despicable Me 4. Gru welcomes a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who's intent on tormenting his dad. However, their peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when criminal mastermind Maxime Le Mal escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru.

Tania Hussain said in her review: Despicable Me 4 thrives on keeping the franchise’s appeal alive through its distinct style and verve. But it does face some challenges in balancing the new with the old, even with its signature humor and vibrant animation we’ve all come to love and expect.

'Here'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

It's a Forrest Gump reunion as Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in Robert Zemeckis' latest feature film. Based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel, Here follows multiple generations of couples and families who have inhabited the same home for over a century.

Ross Bonaime had this to say about Here: Hanks, Wright, and Bettany especially are doing solid work with a presentation that could've easily ailed them, while Zemeckis and Roth are trying to create a world that shows the ordinary beauty in the everyday, and sometimes succeeding at that goal. Still, strange storylines, a sprawling narrative, and some awkward choices bring down what is an aspirationally impressive film.

