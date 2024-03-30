Spring is in the air, and so is horror! Between Baghead, The First Omen, Abigail, the werewolf-themed Blackout, and the French movie Infested, we have plenty of options when it comes to scares.Though it's not technically horror, Alex Garland’s Civil War is certainly going to terrify us. Dev Patel’s going to kick ass and take names in Monkey Man, and so is Henry Cavill and his ragtag 1940s crew in Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Bill Skarsgård in Boy Kills World, and, of course, the crew of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver.

Many new independent films with fascinating concepts are on their way as well, whether it’s the French thriller The Beast, Macedonia’s Academy Award submission Housekeeping for Beginners, the Pakistani-Canadian drama In Flames, director Minhal Baig’s We Grown Now, the time traveling romance drama The Greatest Hits, and the unstoppable Zendaya’s romantic sports drama Challengers. Plus, Gillian Anderson and Billie Piper fictionalize the story of how BBC reporters secured the 2019 interview with Prince Andrew in Scoop, and the one-of-a-kind The People’s Joker finally gets its time to shine.

Música

Release Date: April 4 on Prime Video

Rudy (Rudy Mancuso) always hears music. Whether he's walking down the street, going to school, or figuring out his growing feelings for Isabella (Camila Mendes), everything has a rhythm. If only Rudy could turn his life's random rhythms into a song, metaphorically and literally. Música, an unconventional coming-of-age romance, marks the directorial debut of musician and YouTube star Rudy Mancuso.

Baghead

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

If you're invited to a creepy house, just say no. Iris (Freya Allen) takes charge of her father's estate after his death. She didn't think a "special tenent" was part of the bargain, but there's a witch necromancer in the basement. Iris must keep her creepy tenent inside. Unfortunately, the witch wants out — badly. Ruby Barker co-stars in Baghead, an independent horror film by director Alberto Corredor.

The Beast

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Gabrielle (Léa Seydoux) has lived many lives. As part of a DNA purifying experiment, she's remembering her past incarnations and feeling their emotions. But emotions are dangerous in director Bertrand Bonello's futuristic world, especially love. Collider's Chase Hutchinson called The Beast "a monumental and menacing science fiction journey."

The First Omen

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Between The Nun, Immaculate, and The First Omen, I'm starting to feel bad for all these fictional nuns. A prequel to 1976's The Omen (if you couldn't guess), Sister Margaret Diano (Nell Tiger Free) realizes terrible things are happening at her convent. Specifically, an apocalyptic demonic conspiracy. Could these ladies please catch a break?

Girls State

Release Date: April 5 on Apple TV+

Women can change the world. Teenage girls in Missouri are determined to do just that. Directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's Girls State follows a group of brilliant, driven, empathetic, and outspoken young women who plan to run for political office. Girls State is a follow-up to Boys State, a similar premise set in Texas with high school boys.

The Greatest Hits

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

When Harriet (Lucy Boynton) listens to music in The Greatest Hits, she time travels. Literally. Certain songs transport Harriet to the past. There, she reunites with her beloved boyfriend, whose death she's actively grieving. Harriet wonders if she can prevent his passing, but doing so might mean losing her future.

Housekeeping for Beginners

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Dita (Anamaria Marinca) has no interest in being a mother. After her partner is diagnosed with a terminal illness, Dita agrees to adopt her orphaned daughters. Dita also has no interest in marrying a man, but to legally validate the adoption, she might have to manage a marriage of inconvenience. Goran Stolevski's Housekeeping for Beginners is an intimate story about found family filled with LGBTQIA+ characters, and was Macedonia's submission for the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category.

Monkey Man

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

If you need me, I'll be over here, going feral with excitement over Monkey Man. Modern legend Dev Patel's feature-length directorial debut earned a standing ovation at its South by Southwest premiere. Inspired in part by the Hindu deity Hanuman, Monkey Man follows Patel's Kid as his quest for revenge becomes about something more: saving innocent lives from their corrupt oppressors. Oh, yeah, and Jordan Peele produced it.

The Old Oak

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Instead of welcoming Syrian refugees with open arms, the residents of a once-prosperous English mining town treat them with hostility. However, TJ Ballantyne (Dave Turner), the owner of the beloved Old Oak pub, finds his preconceptions challenged by Yara (Ebla Mari), whose dreams of being a photographer were cut short by war. The pair bond over humanity's shared joys and tragedies, because other people are all we have in this world.

Scoop

Release Date: April 5 on Netflix

In 2019, British journalist and Newsnight anchor Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson) interviewed Prince Andrew (Rufus Sewell). Securing the special was a massive "get," and Maitlis held Andrew accountable for the child sexual abuse allegations made against him and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Andrew resigned from public duties after the interview aired. Based on Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews by Sam McAlister (Billie Piper), Scoop dramatizes how the historic moment came to be.

Parachute

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Riley (Courtney Eaton) and Ethan (Thomas Mann) meet by chance and strike up a relationship. The former has just finished a rehabilitation program for disordered eating. She's seeing a therapist (Gina Rodriguez), but parts of her mind remain poisoned against her. Collider's Nate Richard praised Parachute, Brittany Snow's directorial debut, as "an honest and human film" about the stigmas surrounding anorexia and body dysmorphia.

The People’s Joker

Release Date: April 5 in Theaters

Directed, written, and starring Vera Drew, The People's Joker radically reinvents the Batman mythos through an LGBTQIA+ lens. Joker the Harlequin (Drew), a trans woman, dreams of being a comedian. Unfortunately, Gotham is under Batman's (Phil Braun) oppressive rule, and he's outlawed comedy (of course he has). After teaming up with her friend Poison Ivy (Ruin Carrol), who is non-binary, and finding love with Mr. J (Kane Distler), a trans man, Joker forges her own path in this transformative and entirely unique story.

The Absence of Eden

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

In The Absence of Eden, Zoe Saldaña plays an undocumented immigrant trying to protect a young girl's life as they flee from criminals. Her story parallels and intersects with Garrett Hedlund's ICE Agent, whose principles were already warring with his job requirements. Rick Rapoza's directorial debut is co-written by Rapoza and Marc Perego, with Adria Arjona also starring.

Arcadian

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

In this survivalist horror by director Ben Brewer, Paul (Nicolas Cage) keeps his twin boys Joseph (Jaeden Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) safe during the day, even though the world outside their door is post-apocalyptic. Nighttime is another matter. Before the sun sets, Paul and his sons bar the doors against terrifying creatures who would love to have humans for a snack.

Blackout

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

Things are quiet in Talbot Falls — until Charley Barrett (Alex Hurt) shows up. Charley just wants to pass through town. Then, oops: werewolf time! Every month for three nights around the full moon, Charley inconveniently "blacks out." Now he's terrorizing the town by leaving dead bodies. Horror veteran Larry Fessenden directs Blackout.

Civil War

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

Texas and California have seceded from the United States, causing the Second Civil War and turning the country into a war zone. As the so-called "Western Forces" launch an assault on the White House and the authoritarian President (Nick Offerman) sanctions air strikes on civilians, journalists Lee (Kirsten Dunst), Joel (Wagner Moura), Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), and Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) document humanity's self-made apocalypse. Civil War is the latest film by Ex Machina and Annihilation writer-director Alex Garland.

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

When their mother takes an extended vacation, Tanya Crandells (Simone Joy Jones) and her siblings throw a metaphorical party. No mom? No rules! Then they get stuck with Mrs. Sturak (June Squibb), a strict elderly woman, as their babysitter. Until Mrs. Sturak dies in her sleep, that is. Not wanting to lose the newfound freedom this affords, the Crandells don't report her passing. Can they keep their secret and still have a real party? Wade Allain-Marcus directs this remake of the 1991 cult classic.

In Flames

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

When Mariam's (Ramesha Nawal) grandfather dies, her family has nothing — no home, no money, and barely any way to secure either. As Mariam, her little brother, and their recently widowed mother Fariha (Bakhtawar Mazhar) try to survive in Karachi, Mariam feels hunted by ghosts and living men alike. In Flames, director Zerrar Kahn's debut, explores the harrowing realities of women's lives under an oppressive patriarchy.

LaRoy, Texas

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

Ray (John Magaro) is in a bind. He killed someone — not intentionally, per se, but the opportunity fell in his lap. His wife is having an affair and his job is terrible, so being trusted with murder felt good. But now he has Skip (Steve Zahn), a self-appointed detective, on his case, and he's being blackmailed. Things are never easy in LaRoy, Texas, at least when writer-director Shane Atkinson's in charge.

Sasquatch Sunset

Release Date: April 12 in Theaters

Sasquatches are just like us. They fall in love, they get mad, they grow, and they view the world with wonder. Directors David and Nathan Zellner tell a uniquely human story through the eyes of prehistoric creatures, without words, and with actors Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg in hairy prosthetics.

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

Release Date: April 12 on Netflix

Can you guess what this one's about? The sequel to 2017's Woody Woodpecker, a live-action and animation hybrid, follows the titular anthropromorphic bird as he attends Camp Woo Hoo and defends his new home from being destroyed.

Abigail

Release Date: April 19 in Theaters

At first glance, Abigail (Alisha Weir) seems like a nice girl. Just don't get locked in her house overnight. That's when Abigail's vampire side comes out to play, and her guests are on the menu. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's delirious gorefest modernizes Universal's Dracula's Daughter from 1936, led by a cast as biting as fangs: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Matthew Goode.

Blood for Dust

Release Date: April 19 in Theaters

Cliff (Scoot McNairy) needs money. Rick (Kit Harington) can provide, as long as Cliff doesn't mind running drugs and guns. But entering a world of death, betrayals, and scapegoats always has consequences. Josh Lucas co-stars in director Rod Blackhurst's neo-noir.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Release Date: April 19 in Theaters

Between this and The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie isbusy. Jokingly inspired by the true story of Winston Churchill's black ops operation during World War II, Gus March-Phillipps (Henry Cavill) assembles a team of troublemakers to battle the German army. With Eiza González and Henry Golding on the team, this top secret mission will be a good time.

Rebel Moon: Part Two — The Scargiver

Release Date: April 19 on Netflix

Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her team are back, and they'll have their revenge against the Motherworld. But Kora's nemesis Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) is also back, and badder than ever. Things are going to get bloody. Zack Snyder concludes his two-part space opera accompanied by returning actors Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins.

Spy x Family Code: White

Release Date: April 19 in Theaters

Of course their "first family vacation" would go wrong. Set after the second season of the popular Spy x Family anime, this spin-off movie has top-tier spy Loid Forger (Takuya Eguchi), his fake daughter Anya (Atsumi Tanezaki), and his fake wife Yor (Saori Hayami) try to save Loid's espionage career by joining a cooking contest. It makes sense, I promise.

We Grown Now

Release Date: April 19 in Theaters

Director Minhal Baig's meditation on Black childhood, We Grown Now, draws from her hometown of Chicago. Set in the 1990s, Malik (Blake Cameron James) and Eric (Gian Knight Ramirez) live in the Cabrini-Green Homes. The 9-year-old friends, different as can be on the surface, are united by love and their experiences.

Boy Kills World

Release Date: April 26 in Theaters

The Hunger Games meets Suicide Squad in director Moritz Mohr's Boy Kills World. Bo (Bill Skarsgård), who is mute, wants his revenge against the elite van der Koy family for their murder of his family. Doing so involves Bo's "three-step plan": get fit, find a badass team, and have a cool inner monologue. Jessica Rothe, Isaiah Mustafa, Michelle Dockery, Famke Janssen, and Andrew Koji join the bloody fun.

Breathe

Release Date: April 26 in Theaters

In the near future, Earth's oxygen levels are too contaminated for anyone to survive without protection. Maya (Jennifer Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Quvenzhané Wallis) have been living in a bunker by themselves after Maya's husband Darius (Common) disappeared. Then, a woman named Tess (Milla Jovovich) comes knocking, and her intentions aren't altruistic.

Challengers

Release Date: April 26 in Theaters

Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) was once a Grand Slam tennis star. After breaking her knee, she marries fellow champion Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and becomes a coach. Things get complicated when Art's rival in his next match turns out to be Patrick (Josh O'Connor), Tashi's ex. That's a lot of steamy history to bring onto the court, but Zendaya and Luca Guadagnino can handle it.

Humane

Release Date: April 26 in Theaters

Here's another dystopia for you! In Caitlin Cronenberg's Humane, society has collapsed thanks to an ecological diaster. Humanity is on the verge of extinction, so the government authorizes a voluntary euthanasia program. The York family turn on one another when two members volunteer, only for one to run away at the last minute. One way or another, the program's officials intend to collect two corpses.

Infested

Release Date: April 26 on Shudder

Kaleb (Théo Christine) loves animals. He adopts a spider, but instead of getting bitten by a radioactive arachnid like we all dream of, Sébastien Vaniček's Infested is the bad version of Spider-Man. The one where the spider escapes, mutates, breeds, and starts killing everyone in Kaleb's apartment. This is why spiders should stay in comics.