If you’ve ventured out to the theater recently, then you definitely have sat through your fair share of movie trailers. There are the usual suspects that flood the screen, like the highly-anticipated (and recently pushed) Spidey spin-off Morbius starring Jared Leto, and The Batman that features Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, which will hit the big screen in March. But let's not overlook February's diverse slate of releases. If you’re feeling romantic, you can stroll over to Marry Me, the music-fueled dramedy starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez. Or perhaps you’d like to escape the chaos that’s happening on Earth? Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson have got you covered in Moonfall. There are so many movies to choose from, so let’s just get right to it!

Grab a box of those chalky Valentine hearts. Here's your guide to February’s releases that are sure to satisfy any mood.

RELATED: 10 Upcoming 2022 Movies That Could Be Breakout Hits

The Worst Person in the World

Release Date: February 4th

Hopefully, the person you see this movie with doesn’t turn to you and say, “Gee, the title of this film reminds me of you.” Written and directed by Joachim Trier, this splendid Norwegian romantic dark comedy depicts four years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young medical student trying to figure out her personal and professional life in Oslo. On this journey of self-discovery, she meets an assortment of people, including comic book artist Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie), and a coffee barista Eivind (Herbert Nordrum) and his wife Sunniva (Maria Grazia Di Meo), who help the indecisive Julie find her purpose and answer life’s big questions, for better or for worse. The Worst Person in the World has become a film festival darling. Reinsve won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Recently, The Montclair Film Festival Jury gave it the Fiction Feature Prize. It’s also set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Moonfall

Release Date: February 4th

Approximately 50 years ago, man stepped on the moon, achieving one of the most monumental feats of all time. But did something else also happen up there that the public has been shielded from? In Moonfall, which is co-written and directed by Roland Emmerich, the moon has been knocked out of orbit and is on a path to destroy the Earth. NASA executive Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) might have a solution to the pending disaster, but only Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), a colleague from her astronaut days, and Holdenfield (Donald Sutherland), a conspiracy theorist, believe her. When they unearth (no pun intended) the secrets of the moon, they realize it’s much more complicated and dangerous than they thought. You’ll never take gravity for granted again.

Jackass Forever

Release Date: February 4th

After 11 long years, the crew is back, and boy do they have some nasty pranks up their sleeves. Directed by Jeff Tremaine, Jackass Forever, the (supposed) final chapter in the Jackass film series, reunites original performers Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, and Wee Man for some outrageous stunts, mega laughs, and utter mayhem. While you munch on popcorn and slurp soda in your comfy theater seat, you can watch these grown men embrace their inner child as they interact with bears, launch out of canons, get slapped by giant hands, and laugh at their dear friends’ pain. The movie also features cameos from Eric André, Machine Gun Kelly, Tony Hawk, and Tyler the Creator. How many more broken arms and bruises can these guys handle?

Death on the Nile

Release Date: February 11th

Murder is in the air, or should we say…on the water. Based on the mystery novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a story about a vacation gone horribly wrong. Kenneth Branagh, who also directs the film, reprises his Murder on the Orient Express detective character, Hercule Poirot, who is tasked with solving the murder of a passenger aboard the luxurious S.S Karnack. The serenity that once permeated the ship immediately dissolves when all the guests become suspects in the inexplicable murder. Which guest had cruel intentions, and will Hercule be able to solve the mystery? The film’s star-studded cast includes Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, and Letitia Wright. Also returning from Murder on the Orient Express is actor Tom Bateman as Bouc, Poirot’s friend, and screenwriter Michael Green, who penned the script.

Marry Me

Release Date: February 11th

Some things are just better together. Peanut butter and jelly, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, Ben and Jerry, Jennifer Lopez and…Owen Wilson? Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby and directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me tells the love story of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) who are getting married in front of millions of fans in a massive global event. Seconds before taking the stage to exchange vows, a video of Bastian cheating on Kat with her assistant is released and Kat is left alone on stage. She spots Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) in the crowd, reluctantly holding his friend’s “Marry Me” sign, and says she’ll marry him. Charlie, Kat’s team of people, and the rest of the world can’t wrap their heads around her impulsive decision, but Kat’s determined to make the relationship work. The movie features original new music from Lopez and Maluma, and will be available to stream the same day on Peacock.

Uncharted

Release Date: February 18th

Put down your controller and pick up some popcorn! The highly-successful PlayStation franchise Uncharted is the latest video game adaptation to hit the big screen. The Uncharted movie tells the origin story of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a self-taught historian, avid adventurer, and the game’s protagonist. The movie explores how a young Nathan meets fortune hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg), who becomes a mentor and father figure to him on their risky quest to secure lost treasure and find Nathan’s brother. Their plans are put in jeopardy once they come across fellow treasure hunter Moncada, the movie’s villain played by Antonio Banderas. It was actually Tom Holland’s “failed” pitch to Sony about an origin story for James Bond that led to him starring in this movie. Though Holland’s pitch to play a young Bond might not have panned out, the meeting sparked conversations about Uncharted, and, well, here we are.

Dog

Release Date: February 18th

A man and his dog. U.S. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) is in a bit of a funk and wants to get his mind and body back “into a good place.” In order to do that, he has to prove his worth and earn back his respect from his peers. He’s assigned the unglamorous task of driving an unruly dog Lulu from Washington to Arizona in time to attend her handler Sergeant Riley Rodriguez’s (Eric Urbiztondo) funeral. The big catch is that Lulu, a beautiful and strong Belgian Malinois, does not cooperate with anyone. If Briggs is able to somehow successfully complete this mission, he’ll be back in business with the army. Will this unruly beast manage to hit it off with this dog? The heartwarming film Dog is written by Reid Carolin based on an idea he had with Brett Rodriguez. Tatum and Carolin co-directed the film, marking both of their directorial debuts.

Mothering Sunday

Release Date: February 25th

This list wouldn't be complete without a British period drama. Mothering Sunday involves remarkable people both in front of and behind the camera. Based on the novel of the same name by Graham Smith (Waterland, Shuttlecock) and adapted for the screen by playwright and screenwriter Alice Birch (Succession, Normal People), this film takes place in the aftermath of World War I on Mothering Sunday, a British holiday that honors mothers and mother churches in Christianity. It follows Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young), an emerging writer and maid for the wealthy Godfrey and Clarrie Nivens (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman). On her day off, Jane plans to meet up with Paul Sheringham (Josh O’Connor), the man she’s having a secret affair with who’s also set to marry another woman. Will true love prevail in this shattering portrait of grief and class in post-war Britain? Mothering Sunday is directed by Eva Husson and had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021.

Big Gold Brick

Release Date: February 25th

Described as a “cerebral comedy,” Big Gold Brick is a dark and fantastical adventure of Samuel Linton (Emory Cohen) who miraculously survives getting hit by a car driven by Floyd (Andy Garcia), a bizarre middle-aged father married to successful attorney Jacqueline (Megan Fox). Floyd discovers that Samuel is a writer, and asks him to live with his family while he heals and write his biography. The hesitant Samuel accepts the request, but isn’t prepared for the mind-bending madness that awaits him. The movie, written and directed by Brian Petsos, also stars Lucy Hale and Oscar Isaac, the latter of whom produced the movie with Kristen Wiig.

Which movie will be your Valentine?

Most Anticipated Criterion Movie Releases Coming In 2022 What's coming to the Collection?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email