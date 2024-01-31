The Big Picture February is packed with exciting releases, including action comedies, children's adaptations, and documentaries.

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn's fun spy movie Argylle has a star-studded cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Madame Web, Marvel's latest installment in its Sony Spider-Verse, swings into theaters and stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

It's only the second month of the year, but 2024 is already off to the movie races. February starts strong with Argylle, the latest outing from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. The Demon Slayer saga continues the action with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training, and Dakota Johnson weaves her spiderwebs in Sony's Madame Web. The Ethan Coen-directed Drive-Away Dolls puts a fresh spin on the road trip comedy, while Stranger Things' fan favorite Joe Keery turns a bank heist romantic in Marmalade.

If you're craving romance for Valentine's Day, there's no shortage of new heartwarming rom-coms. If you prefer unconventional love stories, then She Is Conann and Lisa Frankenstein reinvent the Conan the Barbarian and Frankenstein stories, respectively. And if you love music, then Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story has you covered, and Kingsley Ben-Adir embodies the legendary musician Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love. Plus, Tyler Perry debuts his new thriller, Shudder premieres a Dario Argento documentary, and you can catch Denmark, France, and Turkey's submissions for Best International Feature Film, just in time for the Oscars. There's something for everyone this February! Grab your popcorn and let's dive into what's hitting the big and small screens this month.

Argylle

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

Best-selling author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) wants to overcome her writer's block in peace — at home, with just her beloved cat for company. (Big mood.) When she finds out her spy books, starring the dashing Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) have predicted real-life events, her introverted world turns upside down. Now, Elly's on the run from bad guys with her cat in tow and good guy spy Aidan (Sam Rockwell) by her side. Director Matthew Vaughn's action comedy, written by Jason Fuchs, has the all-star cast of our dreams: Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, and Catherine O'Hara.

Orion and the Dark

Release Date: February 2 on Netflix

Young Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is afraid of everything, but he fears the dark more than anything. But Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), a kindly manifestation of the night, takes Orion on a journey to overcome his anxiety. Charlie Kaufman and director Sean Charmatz adapted Orion and the Dark from Emma Yarlett's children's book. Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Werner Herzog also lend their voices.

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Release Date: February 2 on Paramount+

Based on Laurence Yep's children's novel of the same name, teenager Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) discovers his grandmother was the Guardian, a person destined to protect the world. Now, the responsibility's fallen to him. Tom trains for his new role alongside the Zodiac, a group who protect the Guardian at all costs. The Tiger's Apprentice features another envious cast: Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Greta Lee, Sandra Oh, Bowen Yang, and Diana Lee Inosanto.

Dario Argento Panico

Release Date: February 2 on Shudder

No one does Giallo horror quite like Dario Argento. The documentary Dario Argento Panico by Simone Scadfi looks back on the Italian director's lasting influence and unique style, complete with behind-the-scenes footage from his film sets and exclusive interviews with Argento, Guillermo del Toro, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

Skin Deep

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

What would really happen if you swapped bodies with someone else? Leyla (Mala Emde) and Tristan (Jonas Dassler) discover the blissful joys, the harrowing realities, and the fluid nature of gender and sexuality when they attend a couples' retreat and agree to switch bodies with another couple. A psychological sci-fi drama, Alex Schaad's directorial debut won the Venice Film Festival's Queer Lion award.

Disco Boy

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

"Do you ever wonder who you'd have become if you'd been born on the other side, among the whites? I'd be a dancer in a nightclub. A disco boy." Another feature debut, this time from director Giacomo Abbruzzese, Disco Boy parallels the lives of two men separated by miles, opportunity, and war. Jomo (Morr Ndiaye) leads the guerrilla group MEND (Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta), while Aleksei (Franz Rogowski), a Belarus youth who idealizes France, joins the French Foreign Legion to gain citizenship.

Fitting In

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

"Being 16 is just bloody hell, isn't it?" Lindy's (Maddie Ziegler) life seems normal. Then a gynecologist diagnoses her with MRKH syndrome, a condition affecting the uterus. Initially, Lindy's identity feels thrown into disarray. But she starts a journey of true self-discovery that goes beyond gendered labels. From writer-director Molly McGlynn and executive producer Janelle Monáe, Fitting In (previously titled Bloody Hell) won Best Canadian Film at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

How to Have Sex

Release Date: February 2 on MUBI

When best friends Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce), Skye (Lara Peake), and Em (Enva Lewis) go to Crete for a vacation, the 16-year-olds expect a great time of drinking, drugs, and sex. Infuriatingly, things are never that easy for young women. Molly Manning Walker's directorial debut, which she also wrote, explores sexuality, gender, and consent with nuance.

The Promised Land

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

The Danish submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards, The Promised Land is a historical epic based on a novel by Ida Jessen. Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen), a retired soldier, returns to his native Denmark with aspirations: secure a noble title by building a settlement for the King. His efforts set him against Frederik de Schinke (Simon Bennebjerg), a sadistic landowner who will burn the world to get his way. The Promised Land sees Mikkelsen reunite with his frequent collaborators, director Nikolaj Arcel and writer Anders Thomas Jensen.

She Is Conann

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

She will have her revenge. Experimental French director Bertrand Mandico transforms Robert E. Howard's Conan the Barbarian, here named Conann, through this gender-swapped, queer, and distinctly sci-fi retelling. Fearsome warrior Conann (Claire Duburcq) encounters five versions of herself from different universes, played by Christa Théret, Sandra Parfait, Agata Buzek, Nathalie Richard, and Françoise Brion. Collider's Maggie Lovitt called She Is Conann "a rather stylish film about the inevitability of regret and the inherent violence of love."

Lisa Frankenstein

Release Date: February 2 in Theaters

Another gender-swapped retelling, this one set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein is Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody wielding her wickedly sharp pen with surgical precision. After discovering a Victorian boy's corpse, Goth student Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) resurrects him with lightning. Having Frankenstein-ed her perfect man, Lisa and her "monster" (Cole Sprouse) become partners in love and murder. Director Zelda Williams makes her feature-length debut with Lisa Frankenstein.

Upgraded

Release Date: February 9 on Prime Video

To get her dream job, Ana (Camila Mendes) needs a good recommendation — preferably from her boss, art auction house director Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei). Impressing Claire gets difficult when Ana starts mixing business with pleasure after meeting the handsome William (Archie Renaux) during a London business trip. Oh, and William thinks Ana's the boss, not Claire, just to make things extra awkward. Lena Olin and Anthony Head join director Carlson Young's rom-com hijinks.

Marmalade

Release Date: February 9 in Theaters and on VOD

What wouldn't you do for love? Baron (Joe Kerry), a small-town country boy struggling to pay for his mom's medical bills, meets Marmalade (Camila Morrone), a mysterious and captivating girl. Unfortunately, Baron is incarcerated after the Bonnie and Clyde wannabes rob a bank. And Marmalade might be too good to be true — aka, a manipulative criminal with a violent streak. But Baron loves her, so not even prison can separate them.

Ashes

Release Date: February 9 on Netflix

On the surface, Gokce (Funda Eryigit) seems like the perfect wife. She's celebrating 10 years of marriage to her husband Kenan (Mehmet Günsür), a famous author. But she's longing for a change. She finds it in carpenter Metin Ali (Alperen Duymaz), who may or may not be an unfinished book protagonist come to life. Erdem Tepegöz directs this Turkish erotic thriller by writer Erdi Isik.

Suncoast

Release Date: February 9 on Hulu

Doris (Nico Parker) is trying to fit in at her new school. Feeling ignored by her mother Kristine (Laura Linney), who pours her energy into caring for Doris's dying brother, Doris swaps tragic life stories with local man Paul (Woody Harrelson). Following his advice, she tries to repair her relationship with her mother and cherish every moment with her brother. The semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama Suncoast marks writer-director Laura Chinn's feature debut.

Drift

Release Date: February 9 in Theaters

Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo) and Callie (Alia Shawkat) meet by chance on a Greek island. As the pair bond over their mutual scars, what follows is an intimate and emotional character drama. Drift is based on Alexander Maksik's novel A Marker To Measure Drift and directed by Anthony Chen.

The Taste of Things

Release Date: February 9 in Theaters

A love story, France's Academy Award entry for Best International Feature Film treasures the crafting of exquisite food as much as its historical romance. Dodin Bouffant (Benoît Magimel) and Eugénie (Juliette Binoche) have worked side by side for 20 years as a restaurateur and his cook. Dodin's yearned after Eugénie for ages, but they've never taken that final step into romance. Trần Anh Hùng wrote and directed The Taste of Things.

Out of Darkness

Release Date: February 9 in Theaters

"We trespassed. It's punishing us." Set in 43,000 BCE, six people are just trying to survive. After docking on an unknown patch of land, hoping it could be their new home, they discover something odd. Cue an angry supernatural force in this paleolithic survival horror directed by Andrew Cumming and written by Ruth Greenberg. The cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Chuku Modu, and Shadow and Bone's Kit Young.

Madame Web

Release Date: February 14 in Theaters

Did your mom also research spiders in the Amazon? Directed by S. J. Clarkson, Madame Web, the latest installment in Marvel's Sony Spider-Verse, has Dakota Johnson taking the lead as the titular Madame Web, a woman who receives clairvoyant Spider-Powers after a freak accident. (She can see the future!) As she figures out her new abilities, she also discovers that she's somehow connected to Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Anya (Isabela Merced), and Mattie (Celeste O'Connor), three women who might also have mysterious spider powers. Can they take down the enigmatic Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim)?

Bob Marley: One Love

Release Date: February 14 in Theaters

There will never be anyone like Bob Marley. Kingsley Ben-Adir portrays the groundbreaking reggae artist in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, which chronicles Marley's childhood in Jamaica, his phenomenal musical career, and his death from cancer. Lashana Lynch co-stars as his widow Rita Marley, while Reinaldo Marcus Green directs.

Players

Release Date: February 14 on Netflix

Professional sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) is used to being a wingwoman for her ride-or-die besties. When Mack meets Nick (Tom Ellis), New York's "most eligible bachelor," her friends return the favor to help her get her man. Directed by Trish Sie and written by Whit Anderson, actors Damon Wayans Jr., Joel Courtney, and Liza Koshy round out this rom-com's cast.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

Release Date: February 14 in Theaters

Pooh's craving something again, and it's not honey. In the obvious sequel to 2023's indie slasher hit Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the Hundred Acre Wood crew inflict more guts and gore in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 courtesy of director and co-writer Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Gotta love public domain.

The Heartbreak Agency

Image via Netflix

Release Date: February 14 on Netflix

Inspired by Elena-Katharina Sohn's "self-help" guide Goodbye Heartache, Marie's (Rosalie Thomass) job is unconventional. She's not really a therapist, but she helps people recover from heartbreak. Then Karl (Laurence Rupp), one of her client's exes, decides he wants revenge. Or does he want love? The Heartbreak Agency was directed by Shirel Peleg and written by Antonia Rothe-Liermann and Malte Welding.

Land of Bad

Release Date: February 16 in Theaters

Starring a stellar cast (brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia), director William Eubank's Land of Bad follows Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe) as he strives to rescue officer Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) after he's stranded during a mission.

Bleeding Love

Release Date: February 16 in Theaters

Father-daughter duo Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara McGregor play a fictional father and daughter in director Emma Westenberg's Bleeding Love, written by Ruby Caster. "Loosely based on [the McGregors'] own relationship," according to The Hollywood Reporter, a father takes his daughter on a road trip following her near-lethal overdose. A recovering addict himself, he tries to help her not repeat his past mistakes and truly be a father when she needs him most.

Lights Out

Release Date: February 16 in Theaters

Lights Out, the new action thriller from Christian Sesma, sees Captain America: The Winter Solder's Frank Grillo and Mekhi Phifer playing a veteran and a former con artist, respectively, against the likes of Jaime King and Dermot Mulroney, a cop and a criminal, also respectively. With the lives of loved ones on the line, blood and bullets will surely fly.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

Release Date: February 16 on Prime Video

After breaking the internet with a fever dream trailer, Jennifer Lopez is setting the story straight in This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. A visual accompaniment to her album This Is Me...Now, also dropping on February 16, Lopez is celebrating love and reclaiming her life with a mysterious smörgåsbord of cyberpunk visuals, music, and dance numbers.

Drive-Away Dolls

Release Date: February 23 in Theaters

Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), friends and unhappy lesbians, are determined to make their lives better. They take a road trip to Tallahassee, unaware that they've made off with a briefcase a bunch of criminals want very badly. Directed and written by Ethan Coen, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo complete Drive-Away Dolls' cast.

Mea Culpa

Release Date: February 23 on Netflix

Mia Harper (Kelly Rowland) is an accomplished defense attorney. She takes the case of Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), a man accused of murdering his wife. The lines between lawyer and client blur, leading to a psychological legal thriller where Mia doesn't know whether the man she's sleeping with is a manipulative murderer — and if she's his next target. Mea Culpa is writer-director Tyler Perry's latest film.

Ordinary Angels

Release Date: February 23 in Theaters

It's 1994 in Louisville, Kentucky. When a terrible snowstorm leaves residents stranded, hairdresser Sharon Stevens (Hilary Swank) moves heaven and earth to manage the impossible: transport a local girl to her life-saving surgery. Directed by Jon Gunn, this fictionalized version of a true story also stars Reacher's Alan Ritchson, and was written by Meg Tilly and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.'s Kelly Fremon Craig.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training

Release Date: February 23 in Theaters

Before the phenomenally successful Demon Slayer returns for its fourth season, Tanjiro Kamado's (Natsuki Hanae) quest continues in the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training. Determined to destroy Muzan Kibutsuji (Toshihiko Seki) and protect his sister Nezuko (Akari Kitō), Tanjiro begins the next phase of his training with the Demon Slayer Corps. To the Hashira Training adapts the Hashira Training arc from the Demon Slayer manga.

About Dry Grasses

Release Date: February 23 in Theaters

Nuri Bilge Ceylan directs About Dry Grasses, Turkey's submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards. Samet (Deniz Celiloğlu) is a local teacher who enjoys a companionable relationship with one of his students, Sevim (Ece Bağcı), a young girl with a promising future. To his shocked confusion, Sevim accuses Samet of sexual harassment, sparking a meditation on complicated humanity.

The Stolen Valley

Release Date: February 27 in Theaters

Winner of Best Narrative Feature and Best Director at the 2023 Utah Film Awards, writer-director Jesse Edwards' Western thriller The Stolen Valley follows mechanic Lupe's (Briza Covarrubias) attempts to save her mother's life. To do so, she joins forces with Maddy (Allee Sutton Hethcoat), an "outlaw cowgirl," and fights for her survival against local criminals.

Monster

Release Date: February 27 in Theaters

After single mother Saori Mugino's (Sakura Andō) young son Minato (Sōya Kurokawa) is injured during a school fight, he acts odd — uncharacteristically violent, even. When Saori raises her concerns with the school, the teachers blame her. She blames the teachers, accusing Mr. Hori (Eita Nagayama) of abusing Minato. Who's telling the truth? What is truth? And "who is the monster?" Hirokazu Kore-eda directed Monster and Yuji Sakamoto wrote the script, which Collider's Therese Lacson describes as a "genre-defying mystery [that] defies easy interpretation."