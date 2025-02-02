If you aren't diving into February celebrating pink, candy, and all things romance, are you doing the month of Valentine's Day right? February's movie slate definitely isn't afraid to both celebrate and skewer the holiday. Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) searches for love and her new self in the fourth entry in this rom-com series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The Black Phone and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson offers an unconventional love story (maybe?) in his action-horror thriller The Gorge on Apple TV+. If you think romance is scary, then Heart Eyes takes a murderous approach to romance as a Valentine's Day-themed slasher horror, and director Osgood Perkins follows up Longlegs with his adaptation of Stephen King's short story The Monkey.

In less grisly news, Academy Award winners Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose get their John Wick on in Love Hurts. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) picks up the shield in his first Captain America feature film, Captain America: Brave New World. Two cast members from Netflix's The Witcher and one from the video game series lend their talents to an animated adult movie, and if you need a cartoon film suitable for all ages, look no further than The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

'Kinda Pregnant'

Release Date: February 5, 2025, on Netflix Director: Tyler Spindel Writer: Julie Paiva, Amy Schumer Cast: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Chris Geere, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, Francis Benhamou Genre: Comedy Runtime: TBD

Lonely and longing for a family, Lainy (Amy Schumer) pretends to be pregnant. Even though the deception wins her the attention she wants, is all the effort worth it?

'Love Hurts'

Release Date: February 7, 2025, in theaters Director: Jonathan Eusebio Writer: Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore Cast: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Marshawn Lynch, Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Rhys Darby, André Eriksen, Sean Astin Genre: Action, Comedy Runtime: 83 minutes

Retired assassin-turned-realtor Marvin Gable's (Ke Huy Quan) past catches up with him when his estranged brother (Daniel Wu) wants revenge for a job gone wrong. Good thing Marvin's past also includes Rose (Ariana DeBose), an ally who happens to be as deadly as Marvin.

'Heart Eyes'

Release Date: February 7, 2025, in theaters Director: Josh Ruben Writer: Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon, Michael Kennedy Cast: Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, Jordana Brewster, Chris Parker, Latham Gaines Genre: Horror, Romantic Comedy Runtime: 97 minutes

The Heart Eyes Killer, a serial murderer who attacks couples every year on Valentine's Day, targets coworkers Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding) — even though they're not together. That's one deadly misunderstanding.

'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'

Release Date: February 11, 2025, on Netflix Director: Kang Hei Chul Writer: Mike Ostrowski, Rae Benjamin Cast: Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren Genre: Fantasy Runtime: 91 minutes

Geralt (Doug Cockle from CD Projekt's The Witcher video games), Jaskier (Joey Batey), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) reunite to defend a village from menacing ocean creatures in this animated stand-alone spin-off of Netflix's The Witcher series.

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

Release Date: February 13, 2025, on Peacock Director: Michael Morris Writer: Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, Abi Morgan Cast: Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, Leila Farzad, Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, James Callis, Celia Imrie, Ian Midlane Genre: Romantic Comedy Runtime: 125 minutes

Four years after losing her husband Mark (Colin Firth), Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), widowed and mother to two precocious children, tries to re-enter the awkward, crowded dating scene.

'Captain America: Brave New World'

Release Date: February 14, 2025, in theaters Director: Julius Onah Writer: Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Julius Onah, Peter Glanz Cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford Genre: Superhero, Action Runtime: TBD

Sam Wilson tries to protect the newly elected President Ross (Harrison Ford) and fend off an upcoming war with new, unknown enemies.

'The Gorge'

Release Date: February 14, 2025, on Apple TV+ Director: Scott Derrickson Writer: Zach Dean Cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver, Sope Dirisu, William Houston Genre: Horror, Action Runtime: TBD

Snipers Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) form a forbidden bond while guarding opposite ends of a mountain gorge and keeping the mysterious creature within from emerging.

'The Monkey'

Release Date: February 21, 2025, in theaters Director: Osgood Perkins Writer: Osgood Perkins Cast: Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Nicco Del Rio Genre: Horror, Comedy Runtime: 98 minutes

Estranged brothers Hal and Bill (Theo James playing twins) reluctantly agree to destroy the murderous, possessed toy that haunted their childhood.

'Last Breath'

Release Date: February 28, 2025, in theaters Director: Alex Parkinson Writer: Mitchell LaFortune, Parkinson, David Brooks Cast: Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, Cliff Curtis, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Bonnar Genre: Thriller Runtime: TBD

An accident strands diver Chris Lemons (Finn Cole) at the bottom of the ocean with limited oxygen, but his crew refuse to leave without him. Last Breath is based on a true story and the 2019 documentary of the same name.

'The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie'

Release Date: February 28, 2025, in theaters Director: Pete Browngardt Writer: Darrick Bachman, Pete Browngardt, Kevin Costello, Andrew Dickman, David Gemmill, Alex Kirwan, Ryan Kramer, Jason Reicher, Michael Ruocco, Johnny Ryan, Eddie Trigueros Cast: Eric Bauza, Candi Milo, Peter MacNicol, Fred Tatasciore, Laraine Newman, Wayne Knight Genre: Comedy, Animated Runtime: 91 minutes

Just because it's been a couple of years since the Looney Tunes crew had a movie doesn't mean they've gone anywhere. When an alien invasion is imminent, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig are the only ones who stand a chance of saving the planet.

Other Movies Releasing in February 2024

February 7

Renner (in limited theaters)

February 21

The Unbreakable Boy (in theaters)

Millers in Marriage (in limited theaters)

Old Guy (on VOD)

February 28