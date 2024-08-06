Time flies when you’re watching great movies. In the blink of an eye, we’ve gone from “beach bod goals” to “back to school savings.” This summer has had no shortage of major film releases, as audiences are being drawn back to see movies in the theater once again. Hulu has added several great new movies to its catalog this month with something for everybody to enjoy. Whether you’re into fantasy, horror, action, romance, or drama, August’s lineup has something that will suit your needs. This article will help point you in the direction of your next favorite new movie!

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' (2024)

Available on: August 2 Director: Wes Ball Runtime: 145 minutes Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Drama Cast: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, William H. Macy

Following the legacy that Caesar left behind after the Rise, Dawn, and War of the Planet of the Apes trilogy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place generations after Caesar’s death. Humans are no longer the dominant species and are hunted down by apes who have mastered infrastructure, electric weapons, and the use of horses. However, the new ruler, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), seeks more power and knowledge through the few remaining humans who have access to the secrets he desires. Noa (Owen Teague) is thrown into the mix after one of Proximus Ceasar’s raiding parties burns his village to the ground in search of a mysterious young woman (Freya Allan). The two form an uneasy alliance as they work together to save their people from the tyranny of Proximus Caesar.

'Chief of Station' (2024)

Available on: August 9 Director: Jesse V. Johnson Runtime: 98 minutes Genre: Action, Thriller Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer, Chris Petrovski

If you’re a fan of action-packed films that deal with international politics, deceit, and corruption, this is the movie for you. Starring Aaron Eckhart as Ben Malloy, a CIA Chief of Station in Eastern Europe, the film starts with the tragic loss of Ben’s wife, Farrah. After returning to Washington D.C., Ben learns that Farrah had been hiding a secret life from him, holding ties to Russian operatives. Desperate to uncover the truth, Ben travels throughout Eastern Europe to discover who his wife is, and more importantly, how her death has now put him and his son’s lives in danger.

'Beautiful Disaster' (2023)

Available on: August 11 Director: Roger Kumble Runtime: 95 minutes Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North

Beautiful Disaster is an American romantic comedy that involves Virginia Gardner (Fall) as Abby, a college freshman who is desperately trying to reinvent herself as she distances herself from her past. Through her friend and roommate, she soon meets bad boy Travis (Dylan Sprouse), who fights in an underground club. Despite her hesitations, she finds herself attracted to him and is intrigued by his equally mysterious past. The two of them quickly form a connection, but their pasts inevitably catch up with them, putting their newfound relationship to the test.

'Smile' (2022)

Available on: August 15 Director: Parker Finn Runtime: 115 minutes Genre: Supernatural Horror, Psychological Thriller Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan

Smile was released in September 2022 and amassed a worldwide gross of over $217 million. Starring Sosie Bacon as Rose Cotter, a therapist at a psychiatric ward, she encounters a graduate student who recently witnessed the brutal suicide of her professor. During their conversation, the young woman begins to act erratically, claiming there’s an invisible entity in the room with them, before ultimately taking her own life. Now that Rose has witnessed this firsthand, the entity now latches onto her, forcing her to question her reality and sanity. Plagued by both strangers and people she knows acting strangely, Rose has to find a way to stop the entity before it takes her life as well. A sequel to the film, Smile 2, takes place shortly after the events of this film and will hit theaters on October 18. If you’re planning to see the sequel in theaters, be sure to watch the first film while it’s available on Hulu so you know what you can expect!

'Immaculate' (2024)

Available on: August 16 Director: Michael Mohan Runtime: 89 minutes Genre: Religious Horror, Thriller Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Giorgio Colangeli

Immaculate stars Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, a young woman of faith who believes that God saved her from drowning as a child because she had a bigger purpose and calling in life. She is invited to join a convent in the Italian countryside by Father Sal Tedeschi (Álvaro Morte) to assist with the care of elderly and dying nuns. Shortly after her arrival, Cecilia is shocked to discover she is pregnant, despite being a virgin. The other inhabitants begin to treat her as the “new Virgin Mary,” and dote upon her. As more disturbing events happen around the convent, Cecilia discovers a sinister plot and desperately tries to escape with her life.

'Stress Positions' (2024)

Available on: August 21 Director: Theda Hammel Runtime: 95 minutes Genre: Comedy, Drama Cast: John Early, Qaher Harhash, Theda Hammel

Stress Positions is an American comedy-drama set during the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown in Brooklyn, NY. Terry (John Early) agrees to let his injured 19-year-old nephew Bahlul (Qaher Harhash) quarantine with him as he recovers from a broken leg. Bahlul, a Moroccan American model, contemplates his future as a model while he heals, meeting some of Terry’s curious neighbors and making new friends along the way. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and was well-received as the movie satirizes themes of race, sexuality, and gender.

'Something In the Water' (2024)

Available on: August 30 Director: Haley Easton Street Runtime: 86 minutes Genre: Survival Thriller Cast: Hiftu Quasem, Natalie Mitson, Nicole Rietsu Setsuko, Lauren Lyle

At a destination wedding in the West Indies, a group of friends reunite and charter a boat to visit a nearby island. Two of the women, Meg (Hiftu Quasem) and Kayla (Natalie Mitson) have a history with each other that causes noticeable tension within the group, but they push past it and pretend to have made up with each other to not spoil the celebratory mood. As they swim in the shallows near the island, one of the women is bitten on the leg by a shark. The other women rush her into the boat to take her back to the resort, but in their haste, they strike a rock and sink the boat. With only one life jacket on the boat, the five women desperately try to figure out their next move, but the smell of blood in the water has already attracted a large shark that circles them hungrily.

