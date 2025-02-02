In addition to Hulu adding Mr. & Mrs. Smith to its catalog to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the comedic action thriller, Hulu is adding several more movies that are touching, shocking, and at times… mind-bending. Last month, Hulu added A Real Pain starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, written and directed by Eisenberg. Culkin and Eisenberg have both received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay, respectively. If you’re into dramas and thrillers that might have a touch of science-fiction, this is the month to check out the new movies that Hulu has to offer. Read on to find out which one is the best fit for you!

‘In the Summers’ (2024)

Available on: February 5 Director: Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Runtime: 95 minutes Genre: Drama, Autobiography Cast: René Pérez, Sasha Calle, Lio Mehiel

This semi-autobiographical drama centers on two sisters traveling from California each summer to spend time with their father, Vicente (René Pérez). In the Summers is written and directed by Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio in her debut feature film, inspired by her own experiences as a child as she visited her father in Columbia every summer. The movie is broken up into four parts, during which sisters Eva (Sasha Calle) and Violeta (Lio Mehiel) navigate their relationship with their distant father. In the first act, the sisters both seem to enjoy their visit, bonding over normal parent-child activities, but in the second act, there’s an accident caused by drunk driving which injures Violeta. The third and fourth acts of the movie showcase how both sisters respond to their father’s behaviors and lifestyle. In the Summers is a “slice of life” movie that allows you to experience how another family navigates situations like separation, grief, guilt, and love. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Grand Jury Prize Dramatic Award and the U.S. Dramatic Award for Directing, Screenwriting, and Editing.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 In the Summers Release Date January 22, 2024 Runtime 95 minutes Director Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Writers Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Cast See All Residente

Sasha Calle

Lío Mehiel

Leslie Grace

‘Omni Loop’ (2024)

Available on: February 11 Director: Bernardo Britto Runtime: 107 minutes Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama Cast: Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edibiri, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin

Omni Loop is a touching science fiction drama that follows quantum physicist Zoya, portrayed by Weeds star, Mary-Louise Parker, who learns she has a black hole in her heart and only a week to live. She then begins to take time travel pills that she discovered when she was 12 years old, allowing her to go back in time by five days. Frustrated with repeating the same loop with no positive results, she contacts Paula (played by The Bear’s Ayo Edibiri) a research assistant who studies time. As her supply of pills dwindles, she begins to fear that she is wasting too much time trying to stop the inevitable and not spending enough time with her family. While not as dark as the 2006 Darren Aronofsky film, The Fountain, this movie echoes the human aspect of refusing to accept the reality and balance between life and loss.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 In the Summers Release Date January 22, 2024 Runtime 95 minutes Director Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Writers Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio Cast See All Residente

Sasha Calle

Lío Mehiel

Leslie Grace

‘Bad Genius’ (2024)

Available on: February 18 Director: J.C. Lee Runtime: 96 minutes Genre: Heist Thriller Cast: Callina Liang, Benedict Wong, Jabari Banks, Taylor Hickson

This movie is a remake of the 2017 Thai film of the same name, in which high schooler Lynn is granted a scholarship for her academic achievements to attend a prestigious school before college. Her father (Benedict Wong) earns a modest income and would not be able to afford tuition without this scholarship. Soon after starting at her new school, Lynn befriends Grace (Taylor Hickson) and her boyfriend Pat (Samuel Braun), who struggle academically but come from wealthy backgrounds. Grace convinces Lynn to help her cheat during an exam, which then leads to her asking to help her boyfriend as well. Bank (Jabari Banks), another student, notices and reveals them to the school board, resulting in the revocation of Lynn’s scholarship and chances for an international scholarship to college. When Grace and Pat ask Lynn to help them prepare for an international standardized test, she agrees because it could potentially lead to a huge amount of money for everyone involved. To do so, she has to ask Bank to join her in pulling off one of the largest scholarship heists of all time. Lynn is played by Callina Liang, who most recently starred in the supernatural thriller, Presence.