Unless you’re into skiing or snowboarding, there’s no reason to spend much time outside in the freezing temperatures. Instead, you can cozy up with some friends or family (or even pets!) and find a great new movie to watch. Hulu has added so many beloved movies to its catalog for January, like the first three John Wick films or Paddington, but if you’re looking for something new, this list will tell you all you need to know about the recent releases coming to the platform and when they will be available!

‘A Real Pain’ (2024)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Available on: January 16

Director: Jesse Eisenberg | Runtime: 90 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey

A Real Pain is written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, who stars in the film opposite Kieran Culkin. The movie follows two American Jewish cousins as they travel to Poland to visit their late grandmother’s home. Although the two of them used to be close, their personalities now clash because David (Eisenberg) has become more reserved and responsible and Benji (Culkin) remains free-spirited and lacks real direction in his life. While in Poland, they join a group tour about the Nazi German Holocaust, led by James (Will Sharpe), who is knowledgeable about the subject but seems to be detached because he isn’t Jewish. While there are a few funny and heartwarming moments in the film, it also carries a deep emotional weight as you learn more about the two cousins and what caused them to drift apart.

'Mothers' Instinct’ (2024)

Image Via Neon

Available on: January 10

Director: Benoît Delhomme | Runtime: 94 minutes | Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Anders Danielsen Lie, Josh Charles

Set in the 1960s suburbia, next-door neighbors Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Céline (Anne Hathaway) are extremely close friends, as they also have sons of the same age. After a tragic accident resulting in the death of Céline’s son, the two women grow distant. However, Céline begins to grow more attached to Theo, Alice’s son. As Alice grows more concerned about Céline’s intentions, their once-idyllic lives begin to unravel. Paranoia, suspicion, and guilt begin to mount as Alice observes more questionable behavior and incidents that she believes Céline is behind. After all, nothing is more powerful than Mothers' Instinct.

‘Stopmotion’ (2023)

Credit via IFC Films

Available on: January 7

Director: Robert Morgan | Runtime: 93 minutes | Genre: Horror, Psychological Thriller

Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Tom York, Caoilinn Springall

This disturbing film features a combination of adult animation and live-action as it follows Ella Blake (Aisling Franciosi) as she struggles to complete her late mother’s final Stopmotion project. Following years of her mother’s emotional and verbal abuse, Ella has trouble trying to find how to end the movie and begins to have nervous breakdowns. Her boyfriend, Tom (Tom York) offers to let her move into a semi-abandoned apartment building that he manages so she can work in a more neutral environment compared to her late mother’s house. There, she meets a young girl (Caoilinn Springall) who is extremely interested in her work as a stop-motion animator. The girl begins to help Ella come up with the rest of the story, causing Ella concern as the story becomes more dark and disturbing with each session. Soon, Ella begins to question her sanity as the story and work consume her life.

‘American Star’ (2024)

Image via IFC Films

Available on: January 10

Director: Gonzalo López-Gallego | Runtime: 107 minutes | Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Cast: Ian McShane, Nora Arnezeder, Oscar Coleman, Adam Nagaitis

American Star is a British suspense thriller that involves Wilson (Ian McShane), an aging hitman who embarks on his final mission on the tropical island of Fuerteventura. After arriving, he is told that his target (whom he knows nothing about) has had a delay, and they won’t be there for another couple of days. With nothing else to do but wait, Wilson explores the island and befriends a local bartender, Gloria (Nora Arnezeder), and other tourists. He becomes intrigued by a ghostly shipwreck on the far side of the island, with the ship’s name being American Star. Just as he starts to relax and let his guard down, his violent profession soon catches up with him and throws him back into the fray.

‘The Silent Hour’ (2024)

Image via Republic Pictures

Available on: January 12

Director: Brad Anderson | Runtime: 99 minutes | Genre: Crime Thriller, Action

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong

When Boston Detective Frank Shaw (Joel Kinnaman) has an on-the-job accident, it results in significant hearing loss, requiring him to use a hearing aid. One day, he and his partner, Doug (Mark Strong) stumble onto a new murder case and the sole witness happens to be a deaf woman named Ava (Sandra Mae Frank). During the interview at her isolated apartment building, Frank translates her signing to the best of his abilities, and she shows the two detectives a video of the murder on her phone. Not long after, a group of criminals led by Mason Lynch (Mekhi Phifer) break into Ava’s apartment to kill her and find the video evidence. Frank returns just in time and the two of them have to learn how to escape the group of armed assailants that they can’t hear.

‘My Penguin Friend’ (2024)

Available on: January 14

Director: David Schurmann | Runtime: 97 minutes | Genre: Adventure, Family, Drama

Cast: Jean Reno, Adriana Barraza, Alexia Moyano

My Penguin Friend is a Brazilian-American movie inspired by the true events of a rescued penguin that went viral in 2016. When Brazilian fisherman Joāo (Jean Reno) discovers an injured penguin floating alone in the ocean, he takes it in and rehabilitates it, forming a lifelong friendship. If not for the oil spill, he would have been out on his boat and would never have found the penguin, but as he brought it back to health, he realized he would also have to say goodbye, as that species of penguin is migratory and Dindim the penguin would eventually leave to swim thousands of miles to be with his own kind. However, to everybody’s shock and joy, Dindim (which means “ice pop” in Portuguese) returns the following year, reuniting with Joāo. This repeats over several years, catching the attention of researchers who want to keep Dindim to study his interactions with humans.

‘The Bad Shepherd’ (2024)

Available on: January 17

Director: Geo Santini | Runtime: 91 minutes | Genre: Thriller, Action

Cast: Christos Kalabogias, Scotty Tovar, Justin Taite

After a group of friends on a hunting trip accidentally run over and kill a young woman, they soon discover she was carrying a duffel bag filled with an exorbitant amount of cash. Upon further inspection, they also saw that she had been shot in the back. After deliberating on what to do, they decide to keep the money and get rid of her body. While attempting to find a way to hide her body, a strange man approaches them and demands they return his money, leading to a tense game of cat-and-mouse as the friends have to utilize their hunting skills and weapons to defend themselves against the man and whoever might be working for him.

‘Arcadian’ (2024)

Image via SXSW

Available on: January 24

Director: Benjamin Brewer | Runtime: 92 minutes | Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Horror, Thriller

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, Sadie Soverall

Set 15 years after a pandemic has wiped out most of the world’s population, causing civilization to collapse, Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two sons, Joseph (Jaeden Martell) and Thomas (Maxwell Jenkins) survive in a remote farmhouse. They hunt and scavenge for supplies, with strict rules on never staying outside after sunset. Light-sensitive creatures roam the area after dark, making several attempts to break into the old farmhouse. Thomas, the bigger risk-taker of the brothers, regularly ventures to a nearby house where he visits his girlfriend, Charlotte (Sadie Soverall). One evening, he trips and falls into a cave, knocking himself out. Realizing he hasn’t returned, Paul and Joseph have to risk their lives to find and rescue him before the creatures find him. Arcadian is a tense survival thriller that will keep you on your toes and make sure you invest in some bright outside lighting.

‘Humane’ (2024)

Image via IFC/Shudder

Available on: January 28

Director: Caitlin Cronenberg | Runtime: 94 minutes | Genre: Horror Thriller

Cast: Jay Baruchel, Emily Hampshire, Sebastian Chacon, Peter Gallagher

If you enjoyed the dark Christmas drama, Silent Night (2018), then this movie should be your next watch! In the midst of an environmental crisis, the government mandates voluntary and conscripted euthanasia to bring the population down. When Charles York (Peter Gallagher) invites his four adult children to his home, he and his wife, Dawn, announce they have chosen to voluntarily enlist in the Department of Citizen Strategy’s (D.O.C.S) euthanasia program, and a family argument breaks out. Dawn panics and flees before a D.O.C.S agent arrives and states he must collect two bodies, as they signed legally binding contracts. He then gives the remaining family members two hours to decide who the other victim will be.