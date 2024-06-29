There are several movies that people tend to rewatch during specific times of the year. July is notorious for hit movies like Jaws or Independence Day, but there are a plethora of new movies coming out each year that deserve recognition too! In addition to the premiere of a brand-new Hulu original series, Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer, the second season of Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, and the twelfth season of Futurama coming out, there’s an abundance of new movies to check out on the streaming platform as well! This handy guide will help you find your new favorite “July” movie to watch!

'The Animal Kingdom' (2023)

Available on: July 11 Director: Thomas Cailley Runtime: 130 minutes Genre: Sci-fi, Adventure, Drama Cast: Romain Duris, Paul Kircher, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Tom Mercier, Nathalie Richard

Generally speaking, in The Animal Kingdom, as we currently know it, humans are on top of the food chain, thanks to our intelligence, technology... and opposable thumbs. But how would that change if humans started to turn into animals? In this French fantasy-adventure film, a genetic mutation begins to transform some humans into various species of animals and the world isn’t sure how to respond. When François (Romain Duris) learns that his wife is one of those people, with fur sprouting from her face, he does everything he can to save her, but he is fearful that she might attack him or their 16-year-old son, Émile (Paul Kircher). The government begins to round up anyone exhibiting signs of animalistic qualities, causing social and political turmoil. After a transport vehicle carrying several mutated humans (including François’ wife) crashes, most of the creatures flee into the nearby woods. He then sets out on an adventure with his son to find his wife, but they soon learn that this could be the next step toward human evolution.

'Fast Charlie' (2023)

Available on: July 12 Director: Phillip Noyce Runtime: 90 minutes Genre: Crime, Action, Thriller Cast: Pierce Brosnan, James Caan, Morena Baccarin

Based on the 2001 novel, Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler, Fast Charlie follows fixer and hitman Charlie Swift (Pierce Brosnan) in the aftermath of a hit placed on him, his boss, and his crew by a rival mob boss. As the sole survivor of the attack, he then teams up with Marcie (Morena Baccarin), the ex-wife of a mob boss he killed previously. In this high-octane thriller, Charlie must root out who betrayed him and his former boss, Stan (the late James Caan), and restore balance to the mafia underworld. Under the direction of Phillip Noyce, who also directed Clear and Present Danger and Salt, and Richard Wenk, the writer of The Equalizer and The Mechanic, Fast Charlie promises to satisfy those who love quippy one-liners, a hardened veteran with a moral code, and a high body count.

'Scrambled' (2023)

Available on: July 12 Director: Leah McKendrick Runtime: 100 minutes Genre: Comedy, Drama Cast: Leah McKendrick, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Clancy Brown, Harry Shum Jr.

Based on the real experiences that writer and director Leah McKendrick faced when she underwent egg retrieval procedures in 2021, Scrambled tells the tale of Nellie (McKendrick) who decides she wants to freeze her eggs. After a breakup, she is broke, single, and can’t escape the onslaught of wedding and baby shower invites that she once dreamed of having for herself. She has to find a way to save enough money for the procedure to freeze her eggs because she has no current romantic prospects at the time and her clock is ticking, as her friends kindly remind her, but she begins to find fulfillment in herself as she is throughout her journey.

'Cult Killer' (2024)

Available on: July 19 Director: Jon Keeyes Runtime: 105 minutes Genre: Crime Thriller, Suspense Cast: Alice Eve, Antonio Banderas, Paul Reid, Shelley Hennig

After her mentor, Mikael Tallini (Antonio Banderas), is brutally murdered by a notorious serial killer, private investigator Cassie Holt (Alice Eve) finds herself in the middle of a twisted mystery surrounding his death. She is granted special permission by the local authorities to assist in the investigation but soon realizes that all her best leads are coming from the killer himself. Begrudgingly, she forms an alliance with the killer to unfold an even more sinister plot that Tallini might have been involved in. Together, she and the killer unveil the corruption and the secrets that the small town holds and bring justice to those who have been victimized by them.

'The American' (2023)

Available on: July 19 Director: James Napier Robertson Runtime: 120 minutes Genre: Biography, Drama Cast: Talia Ryder, Diane Kruger, Oleg Ivanko

The American, also known as Joika, is based on the true story of Joy Womack, a woman who became the first American to graduate from the prestigious, yet brutal, program at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Russia. Played by Talia Ryder (Do Revenge), Womack was born and raised in California where she began her ballet classes. At the age of 12, her family moved to Texas, where her parents found her a Russian ballet teacher in the Austin area who focused on the Vaganova method. From there, she began doing ballet at the Kirov Academy of Ballet in Washington D.C. before getting accepted into the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow. If you’re a fan of the dark thriller Black Swan and appreciate the dedication and sacrifices that ballerinas undergo to be “the best” at what they do, this true story should be on your watchlist for July!

'Sleeping Dogs' (2024)

Available on: July 26 Director: Adam Cooper Runtime: 112 minutes Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller Cast: Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Marton Csokas, Tommy Flannagan

Based on the E. O. Chirovici novel, The Book of Mirrors, this film focuses on retired homicide detective Roy Freeman (Russell Crowe) as he decides to undergo a clinical trial to treat his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. As he goes through the process, which is said to be able to return some of his lost memories, he finds himself going over an old case file that never sat right with him. The further he digs, the more his former partner Jimmy Remis (Tommy Flannagan) cautions him to stick to crossword puzzles to keep his mind stimulated. Convinced that he has sent an innocent man to prison and impending execution, Roy searches for the missing piece of the puzzle, a woman named Laura (Karen Gillan) who worked with the murder victim, Dr. Weider (Martin Csokas), but disappears shortly after his death.

'Femme' (2023)

Available on: July 23 Directors: Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping Runtime: 99 minutes Genre: Drama, Thriller, LGBTQ+ Cast: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George MacKay, Aaron Heffernan, John McCrea

Femme is a British thriller set in East London, where drag performer Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) has just finished one of his shows at a nightclub. Going outside for a smoke, he notices Preston (George MacKay) staring at him from a distance before walking off. Later that night, Jules goes to purchase more cigarettes at a convenience store, where he encounters Preston and a group of his friends. The group insults Jules with homophobic slurs and when Jules leaves, Preston follows him and brutally assaults him. After that, Jules stops performing in drag and becomes reclusive. Months later, he sees Preston at a gay sauna and decides to seduce him, as Preston does not recognize Jules out of drag. Jules plans to film the two of them engaging in sexual activities with the intention of publicly outing Preston as revenge, but after the two of them spend more time together, he begins to have doubts about sabotaging Preston’s life.