As summer kicks off, Hulu is gearing up to offer a fresh batch of cinematic delights to keep viewers entertained all month long. Whether you're a fan of thrilling blockbusters, heartwarming dramas, biopics, or quirky indie gems, June’s lineup has something for everyone. From highly-anticipated premieres of Hulu originals to timeless classics, the movie selection this month promises to deliver endless hours of entertainment. This article will serve as a jumping point as we dive into this month's pool of must-watch films hitting the streaming service this month, ensuring your summer movie nights are packed with excitement and variety.

'Marmalade' (2024)

Available on: June 21 Director: Keir O'Donnell Runtime: 99 minutes Genre: Crime Drama, Comedy Cast: Joe Keery, Camila Morrone, Aldis Hodge

In the directorial debut of Keir O’Donnell (Wedding Crashers), Marmalade is a darkly comedic heist film that follows a young man named Baron, played by Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, from a small town who finds himself in jail. He bonds with his cellmate, Otis (Aldis Hodge), over their shared experiences with terminally ill mothers, and regales him with the story of how he landed in jail after meeting the enigmatic Marmalade (Camila Morrone). After losing his job, Baron learns that his mother’s medication has increased in price. Shortly after, he meets Marmalade, who convinces him to join her in robbing a bank. Baron promises a large sum of money to Otis if he helps him escape so he can reunite with Marmalade. With many twists and turns to keep you guessing until the end, this movie is similar to the 1995 film, The Usual Suspects.

'Red Right Hand' (2024)

Available on: June 28 Directors: Ian and Eshom Helms Runtime: 111 minutes Genre: Action Thriller, Drama Cast: Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell, Garrett Dillahunt, Chapel Oaks

Set deep in an Appalachian town, Red Right Hand stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings) as Cash, a hardworking man who lives with his niece, Savannah (Chapel Oaks), and his brother-in-law. When the kingpin of Otis County, “Big Cat" (Andie MacDowell) has her men pay them a visit about unpaid debts, he has to find a way to protect Savannah and prevent her from becoming an orphan. He strikes a deal with Big Cat to pay off his brother-in-law’s debts to her, but she has other plans for his unique set of skills, and he soon realizes that he will do whatever it takes to save what little family he has left.

'Origin' (2024)

Available on: June 10 Director: Ava DuVernay Runtime: 141 minutes Genre: Biographical Drama Cast: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Finn Wittrock, Vera Farmiga

Origin is a biographical drama that tells the life story of Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) as she writes her New York Times bestseller, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. In the aftermath of the Trayvon Martin killing, she decided to travel throughout the United States, Germany, and India to research and study the way each country utilizes caste systems and how race is not the only factor in discrimination and bigotry. She makes controversial correlations between the extermination and displacement of Native Americans in the United States and the Holocaust in Nazi Germany but also acknowledges that the subjugation of different classes or castes in India has nothing to do with skin color. She argues that the reason she decided to write her book was to encourage people to better understand and fight bigotry. “You don’t escape trauma by ignoring it, you escape trauma by confronting it.” Wilkerson’s book went on to become the number one New York Times nonfiction bestseller around the same time as the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

'Prey' (2024)

Available on: June 22 Director: Mukunda Micahel Dewil Runtime: 86 minutes Genre: Action, Thriller, Survival Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch, Mena Suvari, Jeremy Tardy, Dylan Flashner, Tristan Thompson

After Andrew (Ryan Phillippe) and Sue (Mena Suvari), a young missionary couple in the Kalahari Desert, are forced to leave their village post by an extremist militant gang, they board a flight on a small plane, piloted by Grun (Emile Hirsch). Due to the plane being overloaded with too much weight, it struggles with turbulence and ultimately crashes in the Ngala Reserve, where lions and cheetahs live and hunt. Sue is trapped in the rubble of the plane, so when the other survivors of the crash decide to set out to find help from a nearby village, Andrew stays behind with her, despite the warnings about potentially being attacked by lions.

As the other party wanders the desert, suspicion and mistrust cause them to fight and separate. The African wildlife might pose a large threat, but some of the members of the group are not entirely trustworthy either. In addition to surviving the elements and the large predatory animals lurking nearby, there are also armed Zulus in the territory who have major issues with Grun’s illegal smuggling of rhino horns on his plane. If you’re a fan of survival movies like The Grey or The Revenant, this is the movie for you as it places the protagonists in the complex predicament of “Man vs. Nature,” as well as “Man vs. Man.”

'Somewhere Quiet' (2023)

Available on: June 28 Director: Olivia West Lloyd Runtime: 102 minutes Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery Cast: Marin Ireland, Jennifer Kim, Kentucker Audley, Micheál Neeson

After being abducted and held captive for six months, Meg (Jennifer Kim) manages to escape and return to her home and husband, Joe (Kentucker Audley). As she struggles with the aftermath and trauma, Joe suggests they go Somewhere Quiet, and he takes her to his family’s remote cabin in the middle of a heavily wooded area. He assures her that they will be able to stay there alone with his elderly mother with no other visitors, but shortly after their arrival, his cousin, Madeline (Marin Ireland), shows up. Madeline’s demeanor immediately rubs Meg the wrong way, causing her to question her gut instincts as she attempts to regain normalcy in her life. Director Olivia West Lloyd has stated that as a fan of slasher films, she always wanted to make a movie that told the story of what happens to the “Final Girl” after the credits start rolling. Somewhere Quiet showcases the paranoia and subsequent survival instincts that a Final Girl would have after experiencing and surviving something horrific.

'The Batman' (2022)

Available: June 1 Director: Matt Reeves Runtime: 176 minutes Genre: Action, Superhero Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright

The latest addition to the DC Comics Batman franchise offers a gritty new take with Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman/Bruce Wayne. Unlike Christian Bale’s previous Batman trilogy, Pattinson’s character is still grappling with his vigilante alter ego and his responsibilities as the heir to Wayne Enterprises. Instead of showing off as a billionaire playboy, he is reclusive and spends his free time hunting the criminals of Gotham with vengeance as his main motivator. When the mayor of Gotham is assassinated by a masked serial killer known as The Riddler (Paul Dano), he is swept into a web of mobsters like The Penguin (Colin Farrell), betrayal, and corruption. If you were a fan of the 2019 film Joker and how dark the Batman villain’s origin story was, you will definitely enjoy this recent rebranding of how The Batman went from being a vengeful vigilante to “Gotham’s Hero.”

'Van Helsing' (2004)

Available on: June 1 Director: Stephen Sommers Runtime: 131 minutes Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Van Helsing, a delightfully campy movie based on three literary horror classics; Dracula, by Bram Stoker, Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley, and The Wolf Man, by George Waggner. The movie follows the notorious monster-hunter, Van Helsing, played by Hugh Jackman, as he is assigned to a special mission in Transylvania. There, he faces vampires, werewolves, and the monster created by Victor Frankenstein, equipped with steampunk weapons designed by the Knights of the Holy Order who have protected mankind “since time immemorial.” By his side is Carl (David Wenham) who is a friar and weapons designer, as well as Anna Velarious (Kate Beckinsale), the last living member of an ancient and cursed aristocratic Romanian family. If you’re a fan of the 1999 cinematic masterpiece, The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, then you’ll love Van Helsing... both of which were written and directed by Stephen Sommers.

Stay tuned to see what Hulu will be bringing to the table for July!