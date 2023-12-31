The Big Picture Jason Statham is a lethal beekeeper in the aptly-titled action movie, The Beekeeper.

Night Swim offers a unique twist on the haunted house genre, this time focusing on a haunted swimming pool.

Mean Girls is getting the musical treatment with a cast led by Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, and Angourie Rice.

January might still be cold and snowy in some parts of the world, but it's never a bad time for new movies. The highly anticipated Mean Girls sings its way into theaters with attitude aplenty. Horror lovers can rejoice with the delightfully varied Night Swim, Founders Day, and Destroy All Neighbors. Jason Statham and Ian McShane, meanwhile, play skilled killers who deal with emotions in different ways in The Beekeeper and American Star (kick ass or have feelings: your choice).

Good Grief, Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy's first directing feature, is a dramedy from the heart. Oscar season kicks off in earnest with Spain, Chile, Poland, and Mexico's submissions for the Best International Feature Film award. Plus, Jenna Ortega, Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco, Jake Johnson, Ariana DeBose, and Ava DuVernay's newest projects get a wide release. Gather around the fire or the popcorn machine! Let's take a look at what new movies are on their way for January.

Society of the Snow

Release Date: January 4 on Netflix

Spain's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Academy Awards adapts journalist Pablo Vierci's book about Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, which crashed in the Andean mountains in 1972. Stranded for seventy-two days, the "society of the snow" endured unthinkable conditions to survive. Directed by J. A. Bayona, Collider's Chase Hutchinson said Society of the Snow is one you shouldn't miss.

Night Swim

Release Date: January 5 in Theaters

There have been plenty of haunted houses. But what about a haunted swimming pool? That's what the Waller family discovers after moving into their new home. Yep, there's something evil lurking in the water. Directed by Bryce McGuire and produced for Blumhouse Productions by James Wan and Jason Blum, Night Swim's cast includes Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferl, and Gavin Warren.

Good Grief

Release Date: January 5 on Netflix

Emmy Award-winner and Schitt’s Creek's star Dan Levy makes his directorial debut with Good Grief. Described by Levy as "a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life," the dramedy focuses on a widower named Marc Dreyfus (Levy). Mourning his husband as well as the death of his mother, Marc embarks on an emotional trip to Paris with his closest friends. Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans co-star.

American Star

Release Date: January 5 on Netflix

After being John Wick's surrogate dad for four movies, Ian McShane takes up the mantle — and weapons — of a master assassin. It's a "last job before retirement" situation for McShane's unnamed killer, who travels to Fuerteventura on assignment and grows fond of the island's tiny community. But assassins shouldn't have feelings, which puts him in an awkward position. Gonzalo López-Gallego directs American Star.

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Release Date: January 8 on Max

A documentary narrated by The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson and directed by Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster, Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to wide acclaim, earning the Grand Jury Prize award for U.S. Documentary Competition. The film follows the life of poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, who contributed groundbreaking and wide-ranging works from the 1960s onward. Now 80 years old, Giovanni has won numerous prestigious awards. Stephenson and Brewster's experimental film pushes the limits of biographical documentaries by utilizing "visually innovative treatments of her poetry, along with intimate vérité, rich archival footage, and Giovanni’s own captivating contemporary performances."

The Book of Clarence

Release Date: January 12 in Theaters

In an interview with Deadline, The Book of Clarence writer and director Jeymes Samuel discussed his inspiration for the historical religious comedy: "When I used to learn about those things when I was a kid, I used to say to myself, “Where did Jesus buy his sandals from? Did he walk around barefoot? Did he buy his clothes or did people just say, 'Hey Jesus, wear this?' [...] The Bible just gives you bricks. But the mortar you’re meant to fill in yourself." In a similar vein to Monty Python's Life of Brian, The Book of Clarence sees the titular character (LaKeith Stanfield) become a fake Messiah with wild consequences. Omar Sy, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch round out the cast.

Mean Girls

Release Date: January 12 in Theaters

Get in, losers, we're going shopping again. Tina Fey's Mean Girls has gone from a 2004 cult classic to a smash hit musical, and back around to a movie — this time, with singing. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. direct this quasi-remake based on the Broadway musical, with Fey returning as screenwriter and Reneé Rapp reprising her role as the infamous Regina George. Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, Auliʻi Cravalho tackles Janis 'Imi'ike, and both Fey and Tim Meadows play their original characters.

The Beekeeper

Release Date: January 12 in Theaters

Jason Statham as a beekeeper? Sure. Jason Statham as a government agent-turned-beekeeper seeking revenge for a friend's death? Absolutely. In this action thriller directed by David Ayer and co-starring Josh Hutcherson, Minnie Driver, and Jeremy Irons, Statham's character Mr. Clay is determined to hunt down the scammers who hurt his friend — and he'll use his deadly skills to do it. And honey?

Lift

Release Date: January 12 on Netflix

No thief can resist one last heist, especially if it's a tricky one. Kevin Hart agrees to steal $500M from a Boeing 777 while it's in the air. He'll have a spectacular crew at his side and formidable enemies. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington all co-star in F. Gary Gray's action extravaganza.

Self Reliance

Release Date: January 12 on Hulu

Jake Johnson's directorial debut sees Thomas (Johnson) endure a personalized The Hunger Games: he must stay alive for a month while strangers try to murder him. It's a reality show, so why not, right? The rules forbid contestants from killing Thomas if he's near other people, but Thomas's family and friends don't believe his dilemma is real. Playing those friends, family, and enemies are Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Emily Hampshire, Wayne Brady, and Christopher Lloyd.

Role Play

Release Date: January 12 on Prime Video

By night, Emma (The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco) is an assassin. By day, she's a loving wife and mother. When her separate worlds collide, her husband David (Lawmen: Bass Reeves' David Oyelowo) wants in on the "fun." Connie Nielsen and Bill Nighy co-star in director Thomas Vincent's sexy action comedy Role Play.

The Settlers

Release Date: January 12 in Theaters

Chile's Best International Feature Film selection for the 2024 Academy Awards is also Felipe Gálvez Haberle's feature-length directorial debut. A revisionist Western set in Chile during the early 1890s, The Settlers follows three men, their land-mapping mission, and the selknam genocide. Also honored with the Cannes Film Festival's FIPRESCI Prize, Haberle said about the Oscar submission, "The Settlers is a necessary film that compels us to remember what has been silenced for centuries. It addresses the past without euphemisms and treats those who have been systematically erased from history with the utmost respect."

Destroy All Neighbors

Release Date: January 12 on Shudder

William (Jonah Ray) didn't mean to decapitate Vlad (Alex Winter), his annoying neighbor. It just happened. At least it will be quiet enough for William to finish his new album in peace, right? Wrong, of course. In this original horror-comedy from Shudder, William must face the bloody consequences of his actions while trying not to murder anyone else.

I.S.S.

Release Date: January 19 in Theaters

Living on the International Space Station is already difficult. When Earth dissolves into war, it seems like all the two research teams can do — one American and one Russian — is watch. When government officials order both teams to seize command of the ship, all hell breaks loose. Ariana DeBose leads director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's thriller alongside Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Maria Mashkova.

Origin

Release Date: January 19 in Theaters

Based on the critically acclaimed novel Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson, Ava DuVernay’s Origin chronicles Wilkerson’s (Aunjanue Ellis) personal and professional life as she crafts her nonfiction study on worldwide racism and the caste system. Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, and Audra McDonald co-star.

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

Release Date: January 19 in Theaters

Winner of the Caméra d'Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, debut director Phạm Thiên Ân's intimate character piece Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell grapples with grief through the eyes of a young boy and his uncle. Thien (Lê Phong Vũ) takes in his five-year-old nephew Dao (Nguyễn Thịnh) after his sister-in-law's death. Thien then moves to his childhood village, searches for his absent brother, and begins a spiritual journey that spans the film's three-hour runtime.

Founders Day

Release Date: January 19 in Theaters

Voting is essential. Unfortunately, in Founders Day, it's sometimes deadly. When a masked person starts a killing spree right before a local election, the murders are as political as they are a game of survival. Inspired by the Scream franchise, Erik Bloomquist directs this comedy-horror with Naomi Grace starring as Allison and William Russ in a supporting role.

Miller’s Girl

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega continues to be the moment. In this tense drama by writer-director Jade Halley Bartlett, Cairo (Ortega) is an 18-year-old student fascinated by Jonathan (Martin Freeman), her much older English teacher. Jonathan stops mentoring Cairo when their connection turns inappropriate, but Cairo has other plans.

The Underdoggs

Release Date: January 26 on Prime Video

Snoop Dogg has coached student football for years. Now, the musician-actor fictionalizes his experiences in The Underdoggs. Director Charles Stone III's comedy sees retired NFL player Jaycen Jennings (Dogg) turn to youth league coaching. Dogg spoke about how important the film was to him: “My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football."

Sometimes I Think About Dying

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Produced by and starring Star Wars' Daisy Ridley, Sometimes I Think About Dying is based on the play Killers by Kevin Armento. Fran (Ridley), an apathetic and lonely woman, daydreams about death. Once she discovers something to live for, it's up to Fran to change her viewpoint. Rachel Lambert directs this heartfelt romantic dramedy.

The Concierge

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Customer service is tough enough as it is. For Akino (Natsumi Kawaida), the newest employee at a popular department store for extinct, anthropomorphic animals, things are even trickier. But Akino wants to be the best concierge possible. One way or another, she's going to make that happen. The Concierge is based on the manga The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store by Tsuchika Nishimura.

Housekeeping for Beginners

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Dita (Anamaria Marinca) doesn't want children. That doesn't matter, though, because she has no choice but to raise her lover's daughters, who are both a handful and couldn't be more different from each other. In writer-director Goran Stolevski's Housekeeping for Beginners, everyone is LGBTQIA+, everyone is emotionally complicated, and everyone must find a way to live together happily.

The Peasants

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Poland's choice for the 2024 Oscars' Best International Feature Film category is entirely unique. DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman, the directors of the hand-painted animated film Loving Vincent, adapt the Nobel Prize-winning novel of the same name by filming in live action and superimposing oil painting frames over the footage. Kamila Urzędowska plays Jagna, a young woman caught up in an extramarital love affair with Robert Gulaczyk's Antek.

Tótem

Release Date: January 26 in Theaters

Tótem is Mexico's submission for the Best International Feature Film award. The young Sol (Naíma Sentíes) visits her grandfather and her aunts for her father's birthday. Surrounded by her complex family, writer-director Lila Avilés guides the seven-year-old girl through an emotional and informative transformation.

Badland Hunters

Release Date: January 26 on Netflix

Badland Hunters, the sequel to Concrete Utopia, follows a different group of survivors after an earthquake devastates the city of Seoul. With only one building left standing and limited resources, Nam-san (Ma Dong-seok) becomes a "badland hunter" roaming the destroyed city. With Choi Ji-wan (Lee Jun-young) at his side, Nam-san encounters Yang Gi-soo (Lee Hee-jun), Suna (Roh Jeong-eui), and other civilians who all share the same goal: surviving the apocalypse.