The first month of the year is usually a quiet time for movies, but January 2025 hits the ground running with new offerings. If you're craving some blockbuster action to distract you from the winter cold, Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson both return for the sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves, aptly titled Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Cameron Diaz emerges from her acting retirement by teaming up with Jamie Foxx in the action-comedy Back in Action, while Keke Palmer and SZA team-up for One of Them Days, a buddy comedy road-trip of disastrous proportions.

If you'd prefer something a little spookier to jump-start your adrenaline, director and co-writer Leigh Whannell follows up his chilling reinterpretation of The Invisible Man by rebooting another Universal Monsters classic: Wolf Man. Steven Soderbergh and Lucy Liu put a creative spin on the traditional haunted house story in Presence, and Barbarian writer-director Zach Cregger produces the mysterious new horror film, Companion. January also graces us with Dog Man, a spin-off of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie — and reminds us that it's Michelle Yeoh's galaxy, and we're just lucky enough to be living in it.

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Release Date: January 10, 2025, in theaters Director: Christian Gudegast Writer: Christian Gudegast Cast: Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent, Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, Michael Bisping, Orli Shuka, Cristian Solimeno, Nazmiye Oral, Yasen Zates Atour, Giuseppe Schillaci, Dino Kelly, Rico Verhoeven, Velibor Topic, Antonio Bustorff, Ciryl Gane Genre: Action, Crime Runtime: 144 minutes

Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) is preparing for his biggest heist yet — and this time, former detective Nick O'Brien (Gerard Butler) wants in.

'Wolf Man'

Release Date: January 17, 2025, in theaters Director: Leigh Whannell Writer: Leigh Whannell, Corbett Tuck Cast: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast, Benedict Hardie, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, Milo Cawthorne Genre: Horror Runtime: 102 minutes

In the aftermath of a near-fatal encounter with a strange creature, Blake (Christopher Abbott), a devoted husband and father, starts transforming into a feral werewolf.

'One of Them Days'

Release Date: January 17, 2025, in theaters Director: Lawrence Lamont Writer: Syreeta Singleton Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Maude Apatow, Katt Williams, Joshua Neal, Aziza Scott, Patrick Cage, Dewayne Perkins, Amin Joseph, Gabrielle Dennis, DomiNque Perry, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James Genre: Comedy Runtime: 97 minutes

Best friends Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are desperate to drum up enough money to pay their overdue rent, one way or another — no matter how outrageous their ideas become.

'Back in Action'

Release Date: January 17, 2025, on Netflix Director: Seth Gordon Writer: Seth Gordon, Brendan O'Brien Cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson Genre: Comedy, Action Runtime: TBD

Retired spies and married couple Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) have enjoyed their quiet lives as parents, but when a threat propels them back onto the field, espionage has never been so sexy.

'Presence'

Release Date: January 17, 2025, in theaters Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: David Koepp Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Lucas Papaelias, West Mulholland, Eddy Maday Genre: Psychological Thriller, Horror, Supernatural Runtime: 85 minutes

Filmed from a first-person point-of-view, Presence follows a ghost as it lives alongside a family of four (Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Calliana Liana, and Eddy Maday) and observes its human cohabitants.

'Flight Risk'

Release Date: January 24, 2025, in theaters Director: Mel Gibson Writer: Jared Rosenberg Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Topher Grace, Michelle Dockery Genre: Thriller, Action Runtime: 91 minutes

Things get complicated for FBI agent Madelyn Harris (Michelle Dockery) and Winston (Topher Grace), the mob informant she's transporting to safety, when the pilot of their small plane turns out to be a hitman (Mark Wahlberg), who won't go down without a fight.

'Star Trek: Section 31'

Release Date: January 24, 2025, on Paramount+ Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi Writer: Craig Sweeny Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, James Hiroyuki Liao Genre: Science Fiction, Action Runtime: TBD

This Star Trek: Discovery spin-off follows the somewhat-reformed emperor of the Mirror Universe. Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), as she thwarts a galactic threat alongside Starfleet's black ops unit, Section 31.

'You’re Cordially Invited'

Release Date: January 30, 2025, on Prime Video Director: Nicholas Stoller Writer: Nicholas Stoller Cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, Celia Weston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Leanne Morgan, Jimmy Tatro, Jack McBrayer, Lauren Holt Genre: Comedy Runtime: TBD

Nobody said weddings were easy. But the big day gets especially tricky for two separate parents — Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon — when a wedding venue accidentally double books their children's ceremonies.

'Dog Man'

Release Date: January 31, 2025, in theaters Director: Peter Hastings Writer: Dav Pilkey Cast: Peter Hastings, Pete Davidson, Lucas Hopkins, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Billy Boyd, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Root, Poppy Liu Genre: Animated, Children's, Superhero, Comedy Runtime: TBD

Heroes aren't born, they're...fused? An accident causes a police officer and his loyal dog to become hybrid, and a new crime-fighting sensation — Dog Man (Peter Hastings) — emerges. Now the canine hero must save the city from the world's most evil cat, Petey (Pete Davidson), who plans to destroy all do-gooders.

'Companion'

Release Date: January 31, 2025, in theaters Director: Drew Hancock Writer: Drew Hancock Cast: Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, Rupert Friend Genre: Psychological Horror, Science Fiction Runtime: 97 minutes

Iris (Sophie Thatcher) thinks Josh (Jack Quaid) might be the love of her life. The opposite seems to be true in Drew Hancock's directorial debut, which is still keeping tight-lipped on its full plot details.

Other Movies Releasing in December 2024

January 10

Hazard (in limited theaters)

January 17

Alarum (on VOD)

Henry Danger: The Movie (on Paramount+

January 24

Love Me (in limited theaters)

Screamboat (in limited theaters)

Inheritance (in limited theaters)

January 31