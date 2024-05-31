Buckle up, because the summer movie season is officially here. Get ready to "ride or die" with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You's Glen Powell charms his way through the action rom-com Hit Man. For Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone assemble an all-star cast in Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Willem Dafoe. Feelings are evolving in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and Kevin Costner departs the modern Yellowstone for Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, an old-fashioned Western.

Russell Crowe is back to fight more demons in The Exorcism. Meanwhile, Ishana Night Shyamalan, M. Night's daughter, makes her directorial debut with The Watchers, and we learn how the world ended in A Quiet Place: Day One. Plus, there's Dakota Johnson, Lily Gladstone, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jessica Alba, the Ghost concert tour Rite Here Rite Now, Celine Dion's biographical documentary, and a shark terrorizing Paris. Because what's summer without a man-eating shark? Grab your popcorn and your remote! Let's dive into what new movies are hitting the big and small screens this June.

Boneyard

Release Date: June 2 on VOD, June 5 in Theaters

In 2009, real-life investigators discovered the buried skeletons of 11 women in the Albuquerque, New Mexico desert. Director Asif Akbar's thriller Boneyard dramatizes the true crime hunt for the murderer responsible in what would become known as the West Mesa murders. Brian Van Holt, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Nora Zehetner, and Mel Gibson star as various task force members charged with identifying and locating serial killers.

Under Paris

Release Date: June 5 on Netflix

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water. Director Xavier Gens takes a bite out of the horror genre with the aptly titled Under Paris. Marine scientist Sophia (Bérénice Bejo) has spent years tracking a massive shark that's now invading the Seine river. No one believes her, and a swimming triathlon is about to offer the competitors up on a platter. This definitely ends well, right?

Am I Ok?

Release Date: June 6 on Max

Lucy (Dakota Johnson) doesn't date. She can't get close to men; it never feels right. Realizing that she's a lesbian at 32 years old brings some clarity, but Lucy still feels awkward about romance, identity, and sexuality. It's a good thing she has her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) by her side. Am I Okay? is directed by Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro and written by Lauren Pomerantz.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Release Date: June 7 in Theaters

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Bad boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back in action for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the series. When their former captain (Joe Pantoliano) is posthumously framed by corrupt officials, Mike and Marcus are determined to clear his name. Doing so makes them fugitives, but that's nothing they can't handle. Vanessa Hudgens, Tiffany Haddish, and Ioan Gruffudd also star.

The Watchers

Release Date: June 7 in Theaters

Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut foray into horror is inspired by A. M. Shine's novel of the same name. After a strange electronic disturbance strands Mina (Dakota Fanning) in a forest haunted by strange entities, Mina's only safety lies with a group of similarly trapped humans. As long as they follow the unseen creatures' rules, then the captives survive. Mina refuses to play nice, but "they" are always watching.

The Exorcism

Release Date: June 7 in Theaters

Russell Crowe is back in priest attire after 2023's The Pope's Exorcist, but this time, he might be the one who's possessed. Anthony Miller is a movie actor playing a priest conducting an exorcism. Already plagued by his own demons, Anthony becomes the center of the frightening things happening on set. Is their film cursed? The Exorcism co-stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, and Frasier's David Hyde Pierce.

Banel & Adama

Release Date: June 7 in Theaters

Submitted as the Senegalese contender for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, writer-director Ramata-Toulaye Sy's feature-length debut chronicles Banel (Khady Mane) and Adama's (Mamadou Diallo) youthful love story. Banel wants more out of life than having children for a future husband. Adama, meanwhile, is charged with becoming their village's chief. When both refuse what's expected of them, their families blame the lovers' rebellion for poor weather and ruined crops.

Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything

Release Date: June 7 in Theaters

Based on the novel by Daniela Krien and adapted by Krien and director Emily Atef, 19-year-old Maria (Marlene Burow) falls under the spell of the much older Henner (Felix Kramer), a reserved farmer. Maria keeps their affair secret from her boyfriend and his family, but her disastrous infatuation begins to tear her world apart. Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything is set in East Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1990.

Hit Man

Release Date: June 7 on Netflix

When he isn't on the job, Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) lives at home with his two cats. The rest of the time, he's a part-time cop with a gift for acting. Every time he does an undercover sting, he makes the most of his fake identities. Problems arise when he falls in love with the magnetic Maddy (Adria Arjona), who might have killed her husband. Powell co-wrote the comedic Hit Man with acclaimed director Richard Linklater.

Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

Nine years after the first Inside Out, Riley (Kensington Tallman) is now a teenager. Her old emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — are joined by a new set. There's Anxiety (Maya Hawke), which is self-explanatory, plus Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Nostalgia (June Squibb). Can these complicated and contradictory feelings work together to help Riley navigate high school? Original Inside Out scribe Meg LeFauve returns to co-write with Dave Holstein, and Kelsey Mann directs.

Ultraman: Rising

Release Date: June 14 on Netflix

Ken Sato (Christopher Sean) is a baseball player by day. By night, he's the size-changing superhero Ultraman. Defeating rampaging kaijus is normal work, until Ken's saddled with the baby of a kaiju he killed. At least it's a cute baby monster? Ultraman: Rising, directed and co-written by Shannon Tindle, is part of the long-running Ultraman franchise from Tsuburaya Productions. Industrial Light & Magic provides the film's animation.

Tuesday

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

Mother Zora (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and daughter Tuesday (Lola Petticrew) are best friends and kindred spirits. Zora tending to Tuesday through the latter's terminal illness has only deepened that bond. Suddenly, Death (Arinzé Kene) manifests in their lives via a giant talking macaw. Kindly but honestly, Death helps the pair navigate the future's heartbreaking inevitability. Daina O. Pusić writes and directs Tuesday.

The Present

Release Date: June 14 on VOD

Christian Ditter directs a script by Jay Martel for The Present, a family-friendly sci-fi comedy. Three siblings discover that a broken clock their father bought on a whim is actually a time travel device. Hoping to prevent their parents (Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear) from divorcing, the children (played by Easton Rocket Sweda, Shay Rudolph, and Mason Shea Joyce) decide to fight for their future by changing the past.

Ghostlight

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

In Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson's tender-hearted Ghostlight, Dan (Keith Kupferer) and his wife are struggling to reach their misbehaving daughter, Daisy (Katherine May Kupferer). Feeling lost, Dan stumbles onto a local theatre group and joins their production of Romeo and Juliet. He's comforted by the power of communal art. Slowly, the family discovers how to healthily express their emotions through performance.

Ride

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters and VOD

Ride stars director and co-writer Jake Allyn as Peter, a bull rider from a small town Texas family of riders. Desperate to treat his daughter's cancer and deeply in debt, Peter and his estranged father, John (C. Thomas Howell), commit robbery and murder. To make matters worse, John's wife, Monica (Annabeth Gish), is the local sheriff who's unknowingly hunting her family.

Summer Solstice

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

Leo (Bobbi Salvör Menuez) hasn't seen his old friend Eleanor (Marianne Rendón) since Leo came out as trans. Now thriving, Leo accepts Eleanor's offer of reuniting for a weekend vacation. At first, Eleanor acts supportive, but the cisgender and heterosexual woman's biting critiques quickly emerge. Director-writer Noah Schamus explores relationship and gender dynamics in the captivating Summer Solstice.

Treasure

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

It's 1990, and Ruth (Lena Dunham) travels to Poland. She wants to visit where her parents grew up, especially in the aftermath of her mother's death and her growing estrangement from her father, Edek (Stephen Fry). A survivor of the Nazi Warsaw Ghetto, revisiting Polish landmarks brings Edek's traumatic memories to the surface. Still, Ruth desperately wants to connect with her heritage, and, in so doing, understand her future. Director Julia von Heinz's Treasure is based on Lily Brett's novel Too Many Men.

Cora Bora

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

She'll do anything for love...maybe. Cora (Meg Stalter) is an amateur singer and an awkward millennial always armed with a snarky quip. Her jokes fail when she realizes that her long-distance girlfriend, Justine (Jojo T. Gibbs), is drifting away from Cora. Their open relationship isn't a problem; it's Cora, actually, who's probably the problem. Cora Bora teams director Hannah Pearl Utt with Rhianon Jones's script.

Latency

Release Date: June 14 in Theaters

Hana (Sasha Luss) makes her living as a video game beta tester. It suits her; she loves gaming, and the work-from-home job helps her severe agoraphobia. When someone gifts Hana advanced gaming technology that adapts to her brain wave patterns, it's amazing. Until Hanna sees horrifying visions, that is. Has the device affected her mind, or are there monsters in her home? Worse yet, how does Hana run away when she can't leave her house?

I Used to Be Funny

Release Date: June 18 in Theaters and VOD

Sam (Rachel Sennott) is living a stand-up comedian's life: booking random shows, performing to mediocre crowds, and splitting the rent with her roommates. Plus, there's the deep depression and feelings of worthlessness. Sam nannies for extra money, including a teenager named Brooke (Olga Petsa), with whom she grows close to. When Brooke vanishes, the news reports it, but only Sam seems to care.

Rite Here Rite Now

Release Date: June 20 in Theaters

Directed by Tobias Forge and Alex Ross Perry, Rite Here Rite Now is half a concert film and half an ongoing fictional story. Forge and Perry document the closing nights of Swedish rock band Ghost's 2023 tour with epic theatrical flair, and moodily capture "plot threads from the band’s long-running webisode series," according to Ghost's official website.

Trigger Warning

Release Date: June 21 on Netflix

Described as "one part John Wick and one part Rambo," director Mouly Surya's Trigger Warning pits Jessica Alba against small town criminals. Alba's Parker is a special forces officer with an expert skill set. She inherits her grandfather's bar after his death and moves back to her small hometown. When the local criminals try to kill her, Parker decides to learn the truth about her grandfather's murder. And you better not get in her way.

Green Border

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

"Helping is not illegal." Named after the formal term for European border crossings, Green Border chronicles the 2021 Belarus-European Union migrant crisis through multiple perspectives, via Academy Award nominee and Polish directing legend Agnieszka Holland. Julia (Maja Ostaszewska) recognizes her complacent privilege by aiding a Syrian refugee family who are fleeing a crisis faked by the Belarusian President. Simultaneously, border guard Jan (Tomasz Włosok) enforces inhumane laws.

Agent Recon

Release Date: June 21 on VOD

Ever heard of Roswell? After one of their teammates disappears, Agent Recon's expert military group infiltrates a top secret government base in New Mexico. They discover the truth: aliens exist, and these little green men aren't friendly (or little). Now, Jim Yung (Derek Ting), Colonel Green (Marc Singer), and experienced soldier Captain Alastair (Chuck Norris) are Earth's only hope against our extraterrestrial enemies.

The Bikeriders

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

Austin Butler's Benny (Austin Butler) is cruising through life and living the dream as a member of the Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the badass and tough-as-nails Johnny (Tom Hardy). Like the world around it, the motorcycle club begins to evolve into crime, competition, and violence, and now Benny must choose between the Vandals and his love, Kathy (Jodie Comer). The Bikeriders, directed and written by Jeff Nichols, takes inspiration from the 1968 documentary book by photojournalist Danny Lyon (played in the movie by Mike Faist), who traveled with the Outlaws for several years.

Kinds of Kindness

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

On the heels of last year's award-winning Poor Things, creative partners Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone join forces once again. Kinds of Kindness is an experimental anthology comprised of three short films and an ensemble cast playing different characters across the segments. Joining Stone are Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, and Mamoudou Athie.

Fancy Dance

Release Date: June 21 on Apple TV+

Lily Gladstone is on a well-deserved roll. After 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon and Hulu's Under the Bridge this year, Gladstone stars in Fancy Dance, Erica Tremblay's directorial feature debut. Jax's (Gladstone) sister is one of thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. When Jax asks for updates, the authorities have nothing except the same non-answers. Then, social services separate Jax from her teenage niece, Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson), whom Jax loves like a daughter. Quietly and illegally, Jax sneaks Roki out of her grandfather's custody so they can attend an annual powwow.

Janet Planet

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

It doesn't matter how old we are: we're always trying to understand life, and we're always a little lost. But if we're lucky, we have a family. 11-year-old Lacy (Zoe Ziegler) is depressed and friendless. Her mother Janet (Julianne Nicholson), an acupuncturist, is also depressed, and makes "objectively bad decisions." Mother and daughter understand each other. Set in 1991 and written and directed by playwright Annie Baker, the coming-of-age drama Janet Planet also stars Elias Koteas and Sophie Okonedo.

Thelma

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

The elderly but far from senile Thelma (June Squibb) gets taken in by a phone scam that costs her $10,000. Determined to retrieve her stolen money and get a scammer-worthy revenge, Thelma escapes her care facility and takes to the streets, accompanied by her friend Ben (Richard Roundtree). As her family observes, she's one tough cookie. Writer-director Josh Margolin's sharp comedy Thelma is Roundtree's last performance before his passing.

Copa 71

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

The 1971 Women's World Cup was a phenomenon. Held in Mexico City and attended by approximately 100,000 fans, the national football players felt like rock stars. Then came the pushback. FIFA, a male-run organizational body, seized control of independent women's football and eliminated championships until 1991, which FIFA recognized as the first "official" Women's World Cup. Directors Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine's documentary Copa 71 sets the record straight through players Brandi Chastain, Alex Morgan, Elena Schiavo, Elba Selva, and Carol Wilson.

Firebrand

Release Date: June 21 in Theaters

Historically, Katherine Parr (Alicia Vikander) was the last of Henry VIII's (Jude Law) six wives and one of the few that survived him. Firebrand, directed by Karim Aïnouz and adapted from Elizabeth Fremantle's novel Queen's Gambit, depicts a Katherine inspired by radicalist Anne Askew (Erin Doherty) and her own religious convictions. Wanting to improve her country ignites Henry's displeasure and the ire of Katherine's political rivals, none of whom have qualms about eliminating powerful women.

I Am: Celine Dion

Release Date: June 25 on Prime Video

You know the voice. Now, hear her story. One of the best-selling singers of all time, Celine Dion partners with director Irene Taylor for an intimate, vulnerable retrospective on her accomplishments, her losses, and how her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis changed her life. What hasn't changed? Her profound love for music.

Drawing Closer

Release Date: June 27 on Netflix

Akito Hayasaka (Ren Nagase) and Haruna Sakurai (Natsuki Deguchi) meet because of death. Haruna's illness is terminal, and Akito is hospitalized. But they cherish the beautiful things in life, too, like flowers and sunshine. The pair fall in love even though the end is near, and they choose joy over despair.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Don't make a sound. Michael Sarnoski's prequel chronicles the alien invasion responsible for A Quiet Place's soundless dystopia. Sam (Lupita Nyong'o), Eric (Joseph Quinn), and Henri (Djimon Hounsou), survivors of the first attack and strangers, must band together to keep surviving a decimated New York City.

A Family Affair

Release Date: June 28 on Netflix

Directed by Richard LaGravenese and written by Carrie Solomon, A Family Affair reunites The Paperboy co-stars Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman in an awkwardly steamy rom-com. Everything's going great for Zara Ford (Joey King), assistant to famous film star Chris Cole (Efron). But she's mortified once sparks fly between Chris and her mother, Brooke (Kidman). What's more embarrassing than your mom dating your boss? A Family Affair's cast includes Kathy Bates, Shirley MacLaine, and Liza Koshy.

Daddio

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

A young woman, known only as Girlie (Dakota Johnson), and taxi driver Clark (Sean Penn) have revealing conversations during their lengthy nighttime trip. Taking place almost entirely within the taxi, Girlie and Clark swap hard-learned but worthwhile lessons about life and love. Daddio writer-director Christy Hall also penned the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us.

Blue Lock The Movie — Episode Nagi

Release Date: June 28 on Crunchyroll

Blue Lock The Movie – Episode Nagi continues the Blue Lock anime based on the hit sports manga about a boy who wants to become the greatest football striker. This Episode Nagi spin-off focuses on supporting characters Seishiro Nagi (Nobunaga Shimazaki) and Reo Mikage (Yuma Uchida), the former a lazy student dragged into the latter's excitement about learning football.

June Zero

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Through June Zero's three characters, writer-director Jake Paltrow dramatizes the 1962 trial and execution of Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi who organized the Holocaust. One is young Libyan immigrant David (Noam Ovadia), who debates the execution's morality in his classroom. Meanwhile, Haim (Yoav Levi), a Jewish man, guards Eichmann, and investigator and Holocaust survivor Micha (Tom Hagy) aids the prosecution.

Last Summer

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Over one summer, Anne (Léa Drucker), a successful attorney and wife to Pierre (Olivier Rabourdin), instigates an affair with her 17-year-old step-son, Théo (Samuel Kircher), after the boy moves in with his estranged family. When the truth threatens to emerge, Anne spins manipulative lies. Directed by French mainstay Catherine Breillat, Last Summer remakes Denmark's 2019 film Queen of Hearts.

The Devil’s Bath

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Not long after Agnes (Anja Plaschg) marries her husband, she grows disturbed by the behavior of his small, 18th-century Austrian community. Living high up in the forests with no friends or family to confide in, Agnes spins deeper into depression and desperation. With The Devil's Bath, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala unleash a psychological horror inspired by "historical records [of] a true, previously unexplored chapter of European (women’s) history."

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Kevin Costner's "longtime passion project" puts him in the director's chair again after 21 years. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Danny Huston, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Michael Rooker join Costner for Horizon: An American Saga, a four-part series set in a turbulent post-Civil War America. Co-written by Costner and Jon Baird, Chapter 2 follows in August.

Mother, Couch

Release Date: June 28 in Theaters

Mother (Ellen Burstyn) has had enough. Giving no reasons why and refusing to leave, she plops down on a furniture store couch. The absurdity sends her three children into a tailspin of confusion, frustration, and starkly honest conversations. Ewan McGregor, Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell, and Lara Flynn Boyle star Mother, Couch, directed by Niclas Larsson and inspired by a Swedish novel by Jerker Virdborg.