As March warms up certain portions of the world, the box office is also heating up with some of the year's buzziest movies so far. Academy Award-winning writer-director Bong Joon Ho teams with Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and more for the highly anticipated Mickey 17. Event Horizon and Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson guides us into the — not-Westeros — world of George R. R. Martin's imagination, In the Lost Lands. Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett co-lead director Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, where the spies that love together don't necessarily stay together.

Playing dual roles as two real-life mafia leaders in The Alto Knights proves that Robert De Niro isn't content to rest on his countless laurels. The fairest of them all, Rachel Zegler, helps usher Snow White into the live-action Disney movie pantheon. And sure, we like to imagine that unicorns are real — but what about the Death of a Unicorn? Last but not least, Ayo Edebiri investigates John Malkovich's reclusive and dangerous pop star, Nicole Kidman suspects her duplicitous husband of murder, Anthony and Joe Russo direct Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and a host of robots, and Jason Statham kicks butt.

'In the Lost Lands'

Release Date: March 7, 2025, in theaters Director: Paul W. S. Anderson Writer: Constantin Werner, Paul W. S. Anderson Cast: Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich, Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Lööf, Deirdre Mullins, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Jacek Dzisiewicz, Tue Lunding, Ian Hanmore, Eveline Hall, Kamila Klamut, Caoilinn Springall, Pawel Wysocki, Jan Kowalewski, Nicolas Stone, Tomasz Cymerman Genre: Fantasy, Action Runtime: TBD

Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich), a witch at the forefront of a brewing revolution, hires Boyce (Dave Bautista), an extremely skilled hunter, to help her navigate the dystopian Lost Lands and retrieve an item of immense power. In the Lost Lands adapts the short story of the same name by George R. R. Martin.

'Mickey 17'

Release Date: March 7, 2025, in theaters Director: Bong Joon-ho Writer: Bong Joon Ho Cast: Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Anamaria Vartolomei, Thomas Turgoose, Angus Imrie, Cameron Britton, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Henshall, Steve Park, Tim Key Genre: Science Fiction, Comedy Runtime: 137 minutes

Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), an "expendable" clone worker tasked with dangerous missions on the futuristic human colony of Nilfheim and re-cloned every time the current iteration dies, flees his employers after an accident leaves both the 17th and 18th versions of Mickey alive at the same time — the one rule of the "expendable" program that cannot be broken.

'Black Bag'

Release Date: March 14, 2025, in theaters Director: Steven Soderbergh Writer: David Koepp Cast: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, Pierce Brosnan Genre: Spy Thriller Runtime: 94 minutes

Spies and devoted husband and wife George (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn (Cate Blanchett) are trapped in a cat-and-mouse game when the theft of a high-profile item traces back to Kathryn.

'Novocaine'

Release Date: March 14, 2025, in theaters Director: Dan Berk and Robert Olsen Writer: Lars Jacobson Cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh Genre: Action Comedy Runtime: 110 minutes

Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) might be an average guy, but he can't feel pain — a rare cognitive condition that comes in handy during his quest to save his kidnapped girlfriend Shari (Amber Midthunder).

'Opus'

Release Date: March 14, 2025, in theaters Director: Mark Anthony Green Writer: Mark Anthony Green Cast: Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, Tatanka Means, Tony Hale, Melissa Chambers, Tamera Tomakili Genre: Thriller Runtime: 103 minutes

Legendary music icon Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich) emerges from retirement for one last album. Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri) is one of the only journalists selected for an advanced live performance, but the celebration quickly becomes sinister when the hubbub around Moretti's magnum opus turns into a dangerous cult.

'The Electric State'

Release Date: March 14, 2025, on Netflix Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writer: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci Genre: Science Fiction, Action, Comedy Runtime: 128 minutes

Two humans — Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a young woman grieving the brother she thought she lost, and Keats (Chris Pratt), a regretful former soldier — risk their lives to protect the life of one AI against the backdrop of a catastrophic war between robots and humans.

'Snow White'

Release Date: March 21, 2025, in theaters Director: Marc Webb Writer: Greta Gerwig, Erin Cressida Wilson Cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Jeremy Swift, Martin Klebba, George Salazar, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Jason Kravits, Andrew Barth Feldman, Dujonna Gift, Colin Michael Carmichael, Patrick Page Genre: Fantasy, Musical Runtime: TBD

Aided by her seven dwarf friends, Snow White (Rachel Zegler) fights for her life and her kingdom against the usurping Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).

'The Alto Knights'

Release Date: March 21, 2025, in theaters Director: Barry Levinson Writer: Nicholas Pileggi Cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli Genre: Biographical Crime Drama Runtime: 123 minutes

After surviving an assassination attempt ordered by Vito Genovese (Robert De Niro), his rival mob boss and former childhood friend, Frank Costello (also De Niro), decides to retire and take the entire American mafia system down with him.

'Holland'

Release Date: March 27, 2025, on Prime Video Director: Mimi Cave Writer: Andrew Sodroski Cast: Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill Genre: Mystery Thriller Runtime: 108 minutes

Nancy Vandergroot's (Nicole Kidman) idyllic life in the small town of Holland, Michigan unravels after Nancy begins to suspect her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) of murder.

'A Working Man'

Release Date: March 28, 2025, in theaters Director: David Ayer Writer: Sylvester Stallone, David Ayer Cast: Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng Genre: Action Thriller Runtime: TBD

Construction worker, former Marine, and widower Levon Cade's (Jason Statham) search for Jenny (Arianna Rivas), the young daughter of his friend, leads him straight to the horrifying doorstep of a human trafficking ring.

'Death of a Unicorn'

Release Date: March 28, 2025, in theaters Director: Alex Scharfman Writer: Alex Scharfman Cast: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, Steve Park Genre: Horror, Comedy Runtime: 104 minutes

When an affluent family accidentally kills a unicorn with their car and reaps the health rewards of experimenting on the creature's corpse, one of the still-living, and very angry, unicorns exacts revenge.

'The Woman in the Yard'

Release Date: March 28, 2025, in theaters Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Writer: Sam Stefanak Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, Peyton Jackson, Estella Kahiha Genre: Psychological Horror Runtime: 87 minutes

A family finds their days numbered when a woman, clad in all-black, manifests on their lawn and murmurs an inexplicable warning.

Other Movies Releasing in March 2025

March 7

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (in select theaters)

Plankton: The Movie (on Netflix)

March 13

The Parenting (on MAX)

O’Dessa (on Hulu)

March 14

The Day The Earth Blew Up (in theaters)

Borderline (on VOD)

March 21

Ash (in select theaters)

Magazine Dreams (in select theaters)

Locked (in select theaters)

March 28