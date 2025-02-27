As March warms up certain portions of the world, the box office is also heating up with some of the year's buzziest movies so far. Academy Award-winning writer-director Bong Joon Ho teams with Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and more for the highly anticipated Mickey 17. Event Horizon and Resident Evil director Paul W. S. Anderson guides us into the — not-Westeros — world of George R. R. Martin's imagination, In the Lost Lands. Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett co-lead director Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, where the spies that love together don't necessarily stay together.
Playing dual roles as two real-life mafia leaders in The Alto Knights proves that Robert De Niro isn't content to rest on his countless laurels. The fairest of them all, Rachel Zegler, helps usher Snow White into the live-action Disney movie pantheon. And sure, we like to imagine that unicorns are real — but what about the Death of a Unicorn? Last but not least, Ayo Edebiri investigates John Malkovich's reclusive and dangerous pop star, Nicole Kidman suspects her duplicitous husband of murder, Anthony and Joe Russo direct Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and a host of robots, and Jason Statham kicks butt.
'In the Lost Lands'
|
Release Date:
|
March 7, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Paul W. S. Anderson
|
Writer:
|
Constantin Werner, Paul W. S. Anderson
|
Cast:
|
Dave Bautista, Milla Jovovich, Arly Jover, Amara Okereke, Fraser James, Simon Lööf, Deirdre Mullins, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Jacek Dzisiewicz, Tue Lunding, Ian Hanmore, Eveline Hall, Kamila Klamut, Caoilinn Springall, Pawel Wysocki, Jan Kowalewski, Nicolas Stone, Tomasz Cymerman
|
Genre:
|
Fantasy, Action
|
Runtime:
|
TBD
Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich), a witch at the forefront of a brewing revolution, hires Boyce (Dave Bautista), an extremely skilled hunter, to help her navigate the dystopian Lost Lands and retrieve an item of immense power. In the Lost Lands adapts the short story of the same name by George R. R. Martin.
'Mickey 17'
|
Release Date:
|
March 7, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Bong Joon-ho
|
Writer:
|
Bong Joon Ho
|
Cast:
|
Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Anamaria Vartolomei, Thomas Turgoose, Angus Imrie, Cameron Britton, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Henshall, Steve Park, Tim Key
|
Genre:
|
Science Fiction, Comedy
|
Runtime:
|
137 minutes
Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), an "expendable" clone worker tasked with dangerous missions on the futuristic human colony of Nilfheim and re-cloned every time the current iteration dies, flees his employers after an accident leaves both the 17th and 18th versions of Mickey alive at the same time — the one rule of the "expendable" program that cannot be broken.
'Black Bag'
|
Release Date:
|
March 14, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Steven Soderbergh
|
Writer:
|
David Koepp
|
Cast:
|
Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, Pierce Brosnan
|
Genre:
|
Spy Thriller
|
Runtime:
|
94 minutes
Spies and devoted husband and wife George (Michael Fassbender) and Kathryn (Cate Blanchett) are trapped in a cat-and-mouse game when the theft of a high-profile item traces back to Kathryn.
'Novocaine'
|
Release Date:
|
March 14, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Dan Berk and Robert Olsen
|
Writer:
|
Lars Jacobson
|
Cast:
|
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, Matt Walsh
|
Genre:
|
Action Comedy
|
Runtime:
|
110 minutes
Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid) might be an average guy, but he can't feel pain — a rare cognitive condition that comes in handy during his quest to save his kidnapped girlfriend Shari (Amber Midthunder).
'Opus'
|
Release Date:
|
March 14, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Mark Anthony Green
|
Writer:
|
Mark Anthony Green
|
Cast:
|
Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, Tatanka Means, Tony Hale, Melissa Chambers, Tamera Tomakili
|
Genre:
|
Thriller
|
Runtime:
|
103 minutes
Legendary music icon Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich) emerges from retirement for one last album. Ariel Ecton (Ayo Edebiri) is one of the only journalists selected for an advanced live performance, but the celebration quickly becomes sinister when the hubbub around Moretti's magnum opus turns into a dangerous cult.
'The Electric State'
|
Release Date:
|
March 14, 2025, on Netflix
|
Director:
|
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
|
Writer:
|
Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely
|
Cast:
|
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci
|
Genre:
|
Science Fiction, Action, Comedy
|
Runtime:
|
128 minutes
Two humans — Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a young woman grieving the brother she thought she lost, and Keats (Chris Pratt), a regretful former soldier — risk their lives to protect the life of one AI against the backdrop of a catastrophic war between robots and humans.
'Snow White'
|
Release Date:
|
March 21, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Marc Webb
|
Writer:
|
Greta Gerwig, Erin Cressida Wilson
|
Cast:
|
Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, Jeremy Swift, Martin Klebba, George Salazar, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Jason Kravits, Andrew Barth Feldman, Dujonna Gift, Colin Michael Carmichael, Patrick Page
|
Genre:
|
Fantasy, Musical
|
Runtime:
|
TBD
Aided by her seven dwarf friends, Snow White (Rachel Zegler) fights for her life and her kingdom against the usurping Evil Queen (Gal Gadot).
'The Alto Knights'
|
Release Date:
|
March 21, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Barry Levinson
|
Writer:
|
Nicholas Pileggi
|
Cast:
|
Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli
|
Genre:
|
Biographical Crime Drama
|
Runtime:
|
123 minutes
After surviving an assassination attempt ordered by Vito Genovese (Robert De Niro), his rival mob boss and former childhood friend, Frank Costello (also De Niro), decides to retire and take the entire American mafia system down with him.
'Holland'
|
Release Date:
|
March 27, 2025, on Prime Video
|
Director:
|
Mimi Cave
|
Writer:
|
Andrew Sodroski
|
Cast:
|
Nicole Kidman, Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, Jude Hill
|
Genre:
|
Mystery Thriller
|
Runtime:
|
108 minutes
Nancy Vandergroot's (Nicole Kidman) idyllic life in the small town of Holland, Michigan unravels after Nancy begins to suspect her husband (Matthew Macfadyen) of murder.
'A Working Man'
|
Release Date:
|
March 28, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
David Ayer
|
Writer:
|
Sylvester Stallone, David Ayer
|
Cast:
|
Jason Statham, David Harbour, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng
|
Genre:
|
Action Thriller
|
Runtime:
|
TBD
Construction worker, former Marine, and widower Levon Cade's (Jason Statham) search for Jenny (Arianna Rivas), the young daughter of his friend, leads him straight to the horrifying doorstep of a human trafficking ring.
'Death of a Unicorn'
|
Release Date:
|
March 28, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Alex Scharfman
|
Writer:
|
Alex Scharfman
|
Cast:
|
Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, Steve Park
|
Genre:
|
Horror, Comedy
|
Runtime:
|
104 minutes
When an affluent family accidentally kills a unicorn with their car and reaps the health rewards of experimenting on the creature's corpse, one of the still-living, and very angry, unicorns exacts revenge.
'The Woman in the Yard'
|
Release Date:
|
March 28, 2025, in theaters
|
Director:
|
Jaume Collet-Serra
|
Writer:
|
Sam Stefanak
|
Cast:
|
Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, Peyton Jackson, Estella Kahiha
|
Genre:
|
Psychological Horror
|
Runtime:
|
87 minutes
A family finds their days numbered when a woman, clad in all-black, manifests on their lawn and murmurs an inexplicable warning.
Other Movies Releasing in March 2025
March 7
- On Becoming a Guinea Fowl (in select theaters)
- Plankton: The Movie (on Netflix)
March 13
- The Parenting (on MAX)
- O’Dessa (on Hulu)
March 14
- The Day The Earth Blew Up (in theaters)
- Borderline (on VOD)
March 21
- Ash (in select theaters)
- Magazine Dreams (in select theaters)
- Locked (in select theaters)
March 28
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip (on Disney+)
- The Friend (in theaters)
- The Life List (on Netflix)