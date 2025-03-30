This spring, Netflix has a wholesome and mixed bag of treats for its subscribers. For starters, Venom star Tom Hardy is returning with yet another action-packed film with Havoc. Among other new releases, the April roster of Netflix will also feature titles from all around the world, including a Dutch thriller and a Thai adventure comedy, both inspired by true events. Don’t miss watching Vincent Cassel in a never-before-seen role when he appears in Banger. This April, get ready to indulge in titles from various genres and different languages, offering something for all kinds of fans. So, let’s dive into our handpicked 7 best new movies coming to Netflix this April.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'Banger'

Image via Netflix

Available On April 2, 2025 Directed by So-Me Cast Vincent Cassel, Alexis Manenti, Laura Felpin, Manu Payet, Philippe Katerine Runtime 90 minutes

Following his last appearance as Athos in the French film, The Three Musketeers, César Award-winner Vincent Cassel returns to this upcoming Netflix original French film, Banger. The action-comedy film sees the Westworld star as the protagonist, Scorpex, a washed-up DJ, whose career and reputation have been on the decline, and he only dreams of ousting his rival, Vestax. When a national intelligence officer, Rose, recruits him to infiltrate a strange criminal gang, Scorpex sees this as a chance to redeem and reclaim his fame and save his country at any cost. The action film also stars Laura Felpin, Mister V, Philippe Katerine, Paul Mirabel, Manu Payet, Panayotis Pascot, and Kavinsky. As the film's trailer and name promise, you can expect Banger to be packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences as well as electrifying music. But above all, Banger promises fans an unexpected, unseen, and very extravagant role from Vincent Cassel.

Watch on Netflix

'The Dad Quest'

Image via Netflix

Available On April 9, 2025 Directed by Salvador Espinosa Cast Michel Brown, Martino Leonardi, Mayra Hermosillo Runtime 83 minutes

A Spanish-language Mexican comedy-drama, The Dad Quest, tells the story of Gallo, a successful TV producer who always knew that his son, Benito, was his own. But when a shocking revelation reveals that Benito might not be his biological son, Gallo sets out to find the truth. Together, the father-son duo embark on a long quest to search for answers, reconnecting with people from their past, and making new friends. Along the way, both Gallo and Benito learn about themselves, discovering deeper and newer truths and what it means to be a family. Michel Brown, best known for featuring in Oriol Paulo’s The Invisible Guest, stars as Gallo. Billed as an “understated, feel-good film” by Netflix, The Dad Quest is both an emotional and humor-filled story exploring a father-son relationship and what it takes to be a father, framed around the fun adventures of a young boy and a grown man.

Watch on Netflix

'Frozen Hot Boys'