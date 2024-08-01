Even if August seems like a quiet time for entertainment, Netflix always has fresh new titles to explore. This August, the streaming giant brings you several new releases, including the extended director’s cut of Rebel Moon and the Lee Daniels’ horror film, The Deliverance, starring Glenn Close and Andra Day. There are also several old and new films from various genres and languages. So, whether you want to explore romance, comedy, action, or sci-fi, August has something for everyone. And now, without further ado, let’s dive into our top seven new movies to watch on Netflix this August and when you can stream them.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'Rebel Moon: Director's Cut (Part 1 and Part 2)'

Image via Netflix

Available On August 2, 2024 Directed By Zack Snyder Cast Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae Runtime 204 minutes

For those who have yet to watch Rebel Moon, you can now watch both parts together in the Rebel Moon Director’s Cut. Directed and co-written by Zack Snyder, with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, Rebel Moon is an epic space opera film set in a fictional galaxy that is ruled by a ruthless imperial and threatens a farming colony on the moon of Veldt. The film focuses on Kora, a former imperial soldier who sets out on a quest to begin a rebellion against the imperialists. Besides lots of new footage and uncut scenes, the R-rated director’s cut includes new titles, where Part One: A Child of Fire is retitled as Chalice of Blood, and Part Two: The Scargiver as Curse of Forgiveness. Additionally, the extended version runs for three hours and 24 minutes, which is about 120 minutes longer than the original movie. Both films feature an ensemble cast led by Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou, along with Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins.

Watch on Netflix

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

Image via Netflix



Available On August 2, 2024 Directed By Liza Johnson Cast Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence Runtime 86 minutes

This all-new adventure comedy is based on the popular animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie follows Sandy Cheeks, an intelligent anthropomorphic squirrel living underwater, and her friend, SpongeBoe, who set out for Sandy’s home in Texas to save their underwater home of Bikini Bottom from an evil CEO. Tom Kenny and Carolyn Lawrence reprise their voice roles as SpongeBob SquarePants and Sandy Cheeks, respectively, with Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, and Rodger Bumpass from the series. The live-action/animated comedy also features new characters played by Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Matty Cardarople, and Wanda Sykes.

Watch on Netflix

'Downtown Owl'

Image via Sony

Available On August 7, 2024 Directed By Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater Cast Lily Rabe, Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, August Blanco Rosenstein, Jack Dylan Grazer Runtime 88 minutes

Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) make their joint directorial debut with Downtown Owl. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Chuck Klosterman and set in 1983, in the titular town of Owl, North Dakota, against the backdrop of the “region's blizzard of the century.” The story follows Julia, an English teacher who moved from Milwaukee to Owl to start a new life in a community where everyone is trying hard to find happiness. In her desperate attempt to get involved with the locals, she gets involved in the lives of Horace, a nostalgia-ridden old man, Mitch, a lovelorn high school backup quarterback, and Vance, a depressed farmer. Downtown Owl stars Rabe as Julia with Ed Harris as Horace, and Henry Golding as Vance, along with Vanessa Hudgens, August Blanco Rosenstein, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Finn Wittrock in various supporting roles.

'The Union'

Image via Netflix

Available On August 16, 2024 Directed By Julian Farino Cast Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg, J.K. Simmons, Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 133 minutes

Halle Berry is returning to action with this exciting new spy action-comedy film co-starring Mark Wahlberg. The Union follows Mike, an ordinary construction worker from New Jersey whose chance encounter with his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, upends his life, plunging him into a world of international spies, assassins, and secret agents. As Mike and Roxanne team up to save the world, they also discover that the spark between them is still alive. J.K. Simmons stars as the spymaster and Roxanne’s boss, Tom Brennan. Written by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) and David Guggenheim (Designated Survivor), the movie is directed by Julian Farino (Entourage). Alice Lee, Jessica De Gouw, and Lorraine Bracco also star. The Union is set up to be a thrilling and high-octane action film with a lot of comedy, joining similar Wahlberg-led films like Spenser Confidential, The Other Guys, or The Family Plan. Both Wahlberg and Berry are pros in the action genre, so, you can expect The Union to be action-packed entertainment.

Watch on Netflix

'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie'

Available On August 22, 2024 Directed By Tomoya Takahashi Cast Kotono Mitsuishi, Kenji Nojima, Misato Fukuen, Hisako Kanemoto, Rina Satō Runtime 115 minutes

This 2023 Japanese animated action fantasy film is making its streaming debut this August. Based on the Stars arc of the popular Sailor Moon manga, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie is directed by Tomoya Takahashi and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Naoko Takeuchi, who penned the original manga, also serves as a chief supervisor for the animated film. The two-part fantasy film, aka, Sailor Moon Cosmos is a direct sequel to the 2021 film, Sailor Moon Eternal, and serves as the fifth and final season in the Sailor Moon anime series. Drawing from the manga and its adapted television series, the films follow the adventures of a schoolgirl named Usagi Tsukino, as she transforms into the titular character to search for a magical artifact called Silver Crystal, and leads a group of Sailor Soldiers called Sailor Guardians, and fight to save the Solar System from an evil entity. In Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie, the Sailor Guardians are targeted by a new enemy, ending the peace they had won. Kotono Mitsuishi from the anime series reprises her voice role of Sailor Moon, amid a massive voice cast.

Watch on Netflix

'Incoming'

Image via Netflix

Available On August 23, 2024 Directed By John and Dave Chernin Cast Bobby Cannavale, Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira Runtime minutes

John and Dave Chernin, a television writing duo best known for creating the series The Mick, make their directorial debut with this high school comedy film. Incoming follows four friends and high school freshmen who attend their first-ever high school party that leads to an ultimate night of mayhem and uncontrollable chaos. Classic high school comedies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Can’t Hardly Wait, and Superbad have been cited by The Chernins as primary influences for Incoming. The Netflix original film stars Mason Thames, who earned widespread popularity for his role in Black Phone, as one of the four teenage friends. Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson star in supporting roles. The rest of the cast of Incoming mostly features new faces, including Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, and Bardia Seiri. Social media personality and singer-songwriter Loren Gray also stars. As the film’s creators explain, Incoming is “the type of movie that hadn’t come along in a while. There always felt like there was one of these per generation,” and bears resemblance to hit high school comedies like Dazed and Confused, or the American Pie films.

Incoming (2024) Incoming is a high school comedy about four freshmen—Benji, Connor, Eddie, and Koosh—who face the challenges and hilarity of their first-ever party. As they navigate this milestone, they encounter various adolescent terrors. Release Date August 23, 2024 Director Dave Chernin , John Chernin Cast Raphael Alejandro , Bobby Cannavale Kaitlin Olson , Mason Thames , Thomas Barbusca , Scott MacArthur , Gattlin Griffith , Isabella Ferreira Main Genre Comedy Writers Dave Chernin , John Chernin

Watch on Netflix

'The Deliverance'

Image via Netflix

Available On August 30, 2024 Directed By Lee Daniels Cast Andra Day, Rob Morgan, Caleb McLaughlin, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Runtime 109 minutes

Filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels, most known for making highly acclaimed films like Precious and The United States vs. Billie Holiday directs this horror thriller written by David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. A supernatural horror thriller, The Deliverance tells the story of Ebony, a single mother who moves her family into a new home, hoping for a fresh start. However, when her children begin behaving strangely, Child Protective Services gets involved and threatens to tear the family apart. However, Ebony begins to realize that something supernatural may be at play. The horror thriller is said to be inspired by the real-life incident of the Ammons family that occurred in Gary, Indiana, in 2011. The Netflix original film boasts an ensemble cast led by Academy Award nominee Andra Day as Ebony along with Caleb McLaughlin, Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Academy Award winner Mo’Nique, Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, and Omar Epps. Following a limited theatrical release on August 16, 2024, The Deliverance is set to arrive on Netflix on August 30, 2024.

Watch on Netflix