And just like that, the year is almost over. So far, 2024 has seen some of the most incredible works in cinema in recent years, and as the last page of the calendar turns, Netflix has one final round of treats in store for fans to enjoy. From Blake Lively’s hit romantic drama, It Ends with Us, to the story of a one-of-a-kind Irish rapper trio, December will see some good titles released on the streamer. And if you are seeking something more festive, you can catch Brian Cox as Santa in an all-new animated adventure or follow Taron Egerton, as he goes all John McClane in Carry-On. Before you bid adieu to the year, check out these seven best new movies to watch on Netflix this November.

'Kneecap'

Available On December 2, 2024 Directed by Rich Peppiatt, Cast Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh, Josie Walker, Michael Fassbender Runtime 105 minutes

Fierce, funny, and brash, this comedy-drama follows the rise of the real-life titular Irish hip-hop trio from Belfast, who shot to fame in the late 2010s for rapping in the native Gaelic language. Kneecap focuses on three young artists, Naoise, Liam, and JJ, who set out to start a rap group and sing in Gaelic to save their native language, with the help of their music teacher. What begins as an act of rebellion against the English language and making a statement, soon turns into a political movement. The English-Irish film is directed and written by English filmmaker, Rich Peppiatt (One Rogue Reporter). Kneecap features the original bandmembers Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, as themselves, with Michael Fassbender starring as Arlo Ó Cairealláin, Naoise’s father, alongside Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best, and Simone Kirby in various supporting roles. Kneecap became the first Gaelic-language film to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the NEXT Audience Award.

'That Christmas'

Available On December 4, 2024 Directed by Simon Otto Cast Brian Cox, Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker, Bill Nighy, Lolly Adefope Runtime 92 minutes

Adding to its increasing list of holiday titles, Netflix is launching this animated fantasy comedy based on the eponymous trilogy of children's books by Richard Curtis (Love Actually). In That Christmas, the worst blizzard in history hits the seaside and alters everyone’s plans, including that of Santa Claus. Much like Curtis' beloved 2004 Christmas movie, That Christmas follows a large ensemble of entwined characters, and that includes Santa. The holiday film marks animator Simon Otto’s feature directorial debut, who is otherwise best known for working on award-winning, acclaimed animated films like How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, and Flushed Away. Succession's Brian Cox voices Santa Claus, with Bill Nighy as Lighthouse Bill, Fiona Shaw as Miss Trapper, and Jodie Whittaker as Mrs. Williams.

'Mary'

Available On December 6, 2024 Directed by D. J. Caruso Cast Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Anthony Hopkins, Hilla Vidor, Ori Pfeffer Runtime 110 minutes

Directed by D. J. Caruso, Mary follows the life and journey of the Virgin Mary, played by Noa Cohen (Silent Game). The epic biblical film follows young Mary, a Jewish girl in Nazareth, who lives with her parents, Anne, and Joachim, respectively, and is presented at the temple in preparation for her marriage to Joseph. Following the incarnation and conception of Jesus, Mary is shunned by society and is forced to go into hiding. But when Herod the Great’s insatiable hunger for power sparks the Massacre of the Innocents, triggering a murderous spree for the newborn, Mary eventually flees to Egypt with Joseph and Jesus. Portraying the various biblical characters, Mary also stars Ori Pfeffer and Hilla Vidor as her parents, Joachim and Anne, respectively, with Ido Tako as Joseph, Anthony Hopkins as King Herod, Stephanie Nur as Salome, Susan Brown as Anna the Prophetess, Eamon Farren as Satan, Mili Avital as Mariamne, and Dudley O'Shaughnessy as Gabriel.

'It Ends with Us'

Available On December 9, 2024 Directed by Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj Runtime 130 minutes

Following its theatrical premiere in August 2024, It Ends with Us is all but set to make its streaming debut this holiday season. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, the romantic drama stars Blake Lively, marking her first feature film since The Rhythm Section in 2020. It Ends with Us follows Lily Bloom (Lively) who, after a traumatic childhood, pursues her dream of opening her own flower business. A chance meeting with a charming doctor, Ryle, sparks an intense connection, but as their relationship grows, Lily experiences aggression and abuse from Ryle that begins to remind her of her parents’ abusive relationship, which worsens when her high school sweetheart re-enters her life. It Ends with Us is directed by Justin Baldoni (Five Feet Apart), who also stars in the film as Ryle Kincaid. On its premiere, It Ends with Us earned mixed reviews from critics but was praised for Lively’s performance, and earned a positive reception among fans, becoming a major box office success.

'Maria'

Available On December 11, 2024 Directed by Pablo Larraín Cast Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee Runtime 124 minutes

A biopic focusing on the life of the reputed soprano Maria Callas during her final years, Maria is directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Maria Callas was one of the most renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century and her musical talents earned her the title of La Divina ("The Divine One"). Following a glamorous but tumultuous life and career, Maria retreated to Paris in the 1970s, away from the public eye, which forms the premise of the film. Maria marks the third and final installment in Larraín's trilogy of influential 20th-century women, following Jackie and Spencer. Angelina Jolie stars in the titular role that earned her critical acclaim at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. The biographical drama also stars Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis, along with Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting roles.

'Carry-On'

Available On December 13, 2024 Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Jason Bateman, Theo Rossi Runtime 119 minutes

If airports are always busy, chaotic, and stressful, it’s doubly so during the holidays, thus becoming an easy target for criminals. Carry-on is a Christmas-set action-thriller film that deals with a busy airport that becomes a playground for a dangerous man. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan), the film follows Ethan, a young TSA officer, who is blackmailed by an unseen, mysterious traveler on the phone to let questionable luggage slip through the security check, just when the airport is brimming with holiday travelers. Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) stars as Ethan Kopek, a TSA agent who must find his blackmailer and set things straight, while Ozark's Jason Bateman plays the role of the mysterious man on call. With Christmas as the premise, Carry-on is packed with a festive vibe in its music and atmosphere but packs a punch with high-speed action sequences and a cat-and-mouse chase between the hero and the villain, with Die Hard-like thrill and edge-of-the-seat moments.

'The Six Triple Eight'

Available On December 20, 2024 Directed by Tyler Perry Cast Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Sam Waterston, Dean Norris Runtime 127 minutes

The war drama film revisits WWII history and brings the never-before-seen story of the titular battalion of the Women’s Army Corps to light with this war drama film, based on historian Kevin M. Hymel’s article, “WAC Corporal Lena Derriecott and the 6888th Central Postal Battalion.” Written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight recounts the real-life events of the real-life events of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the U.S. Army, the first and only battalion comprising women of color who served during WWII, where they were assigned a mission to tackle a backlog of 17 million undelivered mails. Under the leadership of Major Charity Adams, the unit completed the task in an unexpected timeframe, while navigating the challenges of mass discrimination and lack of basic amenities amid war-torn Europe. Scandal star Kerry Washington portrays the screen adaption of Major Adams in a star-studded cast that also includes Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon in supporting roles.

