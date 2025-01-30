For this season of love, Netflix is bringing fans stories of not just romance, but also of love that spans time, place, and reason. From Amy Schumer’s Kinda Pregnant to Scott Foley's a Dolce Villa, this month, Netflix has some interesting comedies in store. If you are seeking some thrills and action, the streaming giant has that covered too with an all-new The Witcher animated film. And for the biggest highlight of the month, get ready to groove with Gru as Despicable Me 4 makes its way to Netflix. So, smell the love in the air and get ready for an exciting month with the 7 best new movies to watch on Netflix this February.

Kinda Pregnant

Available On February 5, 2025 Directed by Tyler Spindel Cast Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr. Runtime 97 minutes

Amy Schumer stars in this all-new rom-com about a woman who fakes a pregnancy, but why? To find out you have to watch Kinda Pregnant. When her best friend becomes pregnant, Lainy (Schumer) decides to wear a fake baby bump. Initially, she finds it all exciting and starts reaping its benefits. But when she suddenly meets the man of her dreams, Lainy’s lies start piling up, until it all begins to come undone in hilarious hijinks. Produced by Schumer and Adam Sandler, Kinda Pregnant also stars an interesting ensemble featuring Will Forte, Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, and Lizze Broadway, alongside comedian-actor Urzila Carlson. Besides her several stand-up specials on the streamer, the latest rom-com marks Schumer’s second feature film with Netflix, following her role as Marjorie Post in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

La Dolce Villa

Available On February 8, 2025 Directed by Mark Waters Cast Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Violante Placido, Giuseppe Futia Runtime 99 minutes

This Valentine’s Day, take a romantic virtual holiday in the picture-perfect Italian countryside, courtesy of La Dolce Villa. Mean Girls director Mark Waters directs this romantic comedy starring Scott Foley (Scandal) and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as the lead. The plot follows Eric (Foley), a successful business consultant who follows his daughter, Olivia (Reficco), all the way to Italy to stop her from wasting her life savings on restoring an old villa she bought for just one Euro. Initially concerned about his daughter's judgment, Eric finds himself warming up to his daughter’s dreams, the place and its people, and probably even falling in love. As revealed in the film’s trailer, La Dolce Villa is not only a story about a father-daughter relationship but also about discovering oneself and learning to embrace changes. Filmed in Rome, eastern Lazio, and Tuscany, the film offers sweeping vistas of the Italian landscape and a story of how one can find love, life, and passion in the most unexpected places.

Aftermath

Available On February 10, 2025 Directed by Patrick Lussier Cast Mason Gooding, Dylan Sprouse, Megan Stott, Dichen Lachman Runtime 67 minutes

Led by The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Dylan Sprouse and Scream alum Mason Gooding, this 2024 action thriller is making its streaming debut this February. Set in Boston, Aftermath follows Eric (Sprouse), a war veteran suffering from PTSD, and his sister, who get trapped on the Tobin Memorial Bridge, after a bombing by ex-military revolutionaries led by Jimmy (Gooding). As a former ranger, Eric must use his elite skills and training to save the hostages and fight the vengeful militants while navigating his past trauma, which left a deep mark on his life. Megan Stott and Dichen Lachman also star in supporting roles. Aftermath is directed by Patrick Lussier, best known as the editor of the first three Scream films and Wes Craven’s latter films. Released in November 2024, the film earned criticism for its story/plot but gained popularity from fans for Sprouse’s performance.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Available On February 11, 2025 Directed by Kang Hei Chul Cast (voice) Doug Cockle, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren Runtime 91 minutes

The upcoming adult animated fantasy film Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is a sequel to The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie follows the famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, as he gets embroiled in an epic conflict between the land and the sea. When sailors in a seaside village get attacked by mysterious forces from the sea, Geralt is hired to deal with the creatures and uncovers an age-old conflict between humans and the sea people that threatens to destroy all kingdoms. Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt in the video games, is reprising the role for the film. Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra also reprise their roles from the live-action series alongside new cast members, Christina Wren and Essi Daven. Directed by Kang Hei Chul and written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep explores an earlier part of Geralt’s life as a skilled monster hunter and is based directly on Sapkowski’s original work.

Train to Busan

Available On February 11, 2025 Directed by Yeon Sang-ho Cast Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik Runtime 118 minutes

After a long stay on Peacock (also on KOKOWA), the award-winning zombie thriller is returning to Netflix, with its sequel in tow. Train to Busan takes a modern zombie spin on the classic terror on a train concept and follows a divorced father, Seok-woo (Gong yoo), and his daughter traveling from Seoul to Busan on the superfast Korean Train eXpress (KTX). But in the middle of their journey, when a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out, Seok-woo and other uninfected passengers must do whatever they can to save themselves and escape the horror. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho in his live-action feature debut, Train to Busan was a phenomenal success, breaking all box-office records and becoming a landmark in Korean cinema. It is followed by a standalone sequel titled Peninsula, also directed by Sang-ho and revolving around zombies, but with the addition of a rogue militia and a family’s struggles. A uniquely thrilling and entertaining survival thriller, Train to Busan remains one of the best in the genre and among Korean films.