A brand-new year means brand-new stories, titles, and ideas that keep the world of cinema alive and running. As we ride into another year, let’s look at what Netflix has in store. While there are several new titles to look forward to, January will also see the return of some of the most iconic films from the last two decades. From new films like Back in Action to 21st-century classics like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Interstellar, the month of January is going to be a mix of the past and the present, making it an interesting watchlist. Welcome 2025 with these seven best new movies to watch on Netflix this January.

Spider-Man 1-3

Available On January 1, 2025 Directed by Sam Raimi Cast Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Rosemary Harris Runtime 121 minutes

To start the year with a classic, here’s Sam Raimi’s Academy Award-winning Spider-Man film series, which is returning to Netflix this January. Starring Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero with spidey powers, Spider-Man explores Peter Parker’s origin story as an awkward high school student who gets bitten by a genetically modified spider, transforming him into a superhero. As he becomes New York City’s new savior and fights crime, he faces his first major enemy, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). His quest continues in Spider-Man 2, where Peter faces Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina). Spider-Man 3 brings Peter face to face with his biggest and most complex enemy when he psychologically gets bonded to an alien symbiote that pushes him to the edge, while he also encounters Sandman (Thomas Haden Church). All three films were box office successes with the first two receiving widespread critical acclaim, making Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3, one of the best superhero trilogies of all time.

Meet the Parents

Available On January 1, 2025 Directed by Jay Roach Cast Ben Stiller, Terry Polo, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Owen Wilson Runtime 108 minutes

One of the best romantic comedies of the early aughts, Meet the Parents is a remake of the eponymous 1992 film and marks the first in the film series. Starring Ben Stiller and Terry Polo as the leads, the comedy film follows the good-hearted but unlucky Greg Focker (Stiller), visiting his girlfriend, Pam’s (Polo) parents, for the first time. While Jack (Robert De Niro) and Dina Byrnes (Blythe Danner) seem just like other parents, Greg is tormented by a series of unfortunate events that put him under Jack’s scrutiny, making his weekend look like a bad dream. Meanwhile, Pam’s ex-boyfriend and childhood friend, Kevin’s (Owen Wilson) presence only makes matters worse. Featuring solid performances by De Niro and Stiller, and their brilliant on-screen chemistry, Meet the Parents is considered one of the funniest films of 2000, and often compared to Stiller’s previously successful There’s Something About Mary, for its comedy quotient. You can also catch the film’s equally popular sequels, Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers, all landing on Netflix, before the newly announced fourth sequel arrives.

Interstellar

Available On January 1, 2025 Directed by Christopher Nolan Cast Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon Runtime 169 minutes

This 2014 sci-fi adventure drama is still hailed as one of Christopher Nolan’s greatest and most impressive works of all time and probably will be for years to come. Set in a future where Earth becomes almost unlivable, Interstellar follows an ex-NASA pilot-turned-farmer, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who leaves his family behind and goes on an expedition into outer space in search of a new planet that can host humans. Along his journey, Cooper undergoes a wide range of experiences and people, treading between his role of a scientist on a mission to save the future of the human race and that of a father who left his young children lightyears behind so they can grow in a better world. Despite its hard sci-fi elements, Interstellar is an exceptionally touching film that explores several sentimental moments, especially between Cooper and his daughter, Murphy "Murph" (Jessica Chastain/ Mackenzie Foy/Ellen Burstyn). Featuring a bizarrely beautiful space adventure and immersive visual effects, Interstellar is indeed a unique and unmatched sci-fi film.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Available On January 3, 2025 Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham Cast Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan Runtime 79 minutes

Among Netflix’s new films, this British stop-motion animated comedy makes for a must-watch. Based on the popular Wallace & Gromit franchise and characters created by Nick Park, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl marks the sixth film of the franchise and a full-length sequel to 1993’s The Wrong Trousers. The film follows the titular duo, where Gromit, Wallace’s brave and highly intelligent pet beagle and best friend, is concerned that his master has become over-dependent on his inventions when Wallace designs a smart gnome that quickly develops a mind of its own. When Gromit discovers that the gnome has emerged as a vengeful figure from the past, it falls upon the little beagle to fight the evil forces and save his human. Ben Whitehead, who had previously voiced various characters in the franchise, voices Wallace, the eccentric inventor, with Reece Shearsmith as Norbot, the smart gnome. On its BBC premiere in December 2024, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl earned sweeping praise for its charming animation style, comedy, and voice cast.

Lion

Available On January 9, 2025 Directed by Garth Davis Cast Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman Runtime 118 minutes

Based on the 2013 non-fiction book, A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, the Australian biopic marks Garth Davis’s feature directorial debut. Lion is a cinematic retelling of Brierley’s real-life story, where he was accidentally separated from his family in India, at the age of 5, then adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, Saroo sets out to find his birth parents. Dev Patel portrays the screen version of Saroo, with Sunny Pawar as a younger Saroo, amid an ensemble cast that also features Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, and several renowned names in Indian cinema. On its premiere in 2016, Lion was both a critical and commercial success and highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike and highly praised for the screenplay, visuals, and cinematography, not to mention the heartfelt story at its core. The biopic earned several awards and accolades, including six Academy Award nominations and a BAFTA Award for Patel, and became one of the highest-grossing Australian films of all time.

Hereditary

Available On January 15, 2025 Directed by Ari Aster Cast Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne Runtime 130 minutes

Ari Aster (Midsommar) directed this psychological horror drama in his feature directorial debut. In Hereditary, Annie (Toni Collette), an artist, is grieving the death of her secretive mother, alongside her husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), and son Peter (Alex Wolff). Soon, the entire family begins to experience strange and sinister occurrences, visions, and compulsions, all of which lead to a horrifying discovery about Annie's ancestry. The A24 film boasts a dollhouse-like setting blended with classic horror-film aesthetics that gives it a distinctive visual and narrative style. The highly creative visuals and the hair-raising horror quotient are comparable to American classics like The Exorcist and Rosemary’s Baby. Premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Hereditary earned widespread critical acclaim for its creativity and Collette’s performance and became the studio’s highest-grossing film until 2022’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Back in Action

Available On January 17, 2025 Directed by Seth Gordon Cast Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler Runtime 114 minutes

Nearly a decade since 2014’s Annie, Cameron Diaz makes her big screen comeback with this all-new action-comedy film. Back in Action follows two former CIA spies, Emily and Matt, who gave up a life of danger to start a family. Years later, when their cover gets blown, the couple find themselves pulled back into the world of espionage once again, leading the whole family into a series of crazy and dangerous adventures. The film comes from Seth Gordon, a director best known for Horrible Bosses and Netflix’s The Night Agent. Diaz helms the cast as Emily alongside Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx as Matt, reuniting the duo after Any Given Sunday and Annie. Back in Action, as the trailers reveal, is packed with high-octane action set pieces, and promises a wild ride with a husband-wife spy duo and their children. The ensemble cast also includes Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Kyle Chandler, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Jamie Demetriou in various supporting roles.

