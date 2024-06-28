This summer, Netflix has the best treat for its audience! Eddie Murphy’s iconic Detroit cop is returning with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, an all-new sequel to the hit films from the 80s and 90s. You can also check out the first two films of the series, currently streaming on Netflix, as a part of the streamer’s Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection, which includes classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. But of course, that’s not all. This July, Netflix is adding several new titles across popular genres, like rom-coms, action, animation, and thrillers. Additionally, a long list of international productions is joining the streamer’s library this month, including the Japanese animated film, The Imaginary. So, check out the best new movies to watch on Netflix this July and when you can watch them.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: July 3, 2024 Director: Mark Molloy Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon Runtime: 115 minutes

30 years and three films later, Axel Foley is back on the streets of Beverly Hills to solve another crime. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F marks the fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise. The latest film comes from Australian filmmaker Mark Molloy in his directorial debut and is written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten.

Eddie Murphy slips back into the skin of the wisecracking, street-smart Detroit police officer Axel Foley alongside the main cast from the previous films, reprising their roles. In the film, Axel returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter Jane’s life is threatened. The estranged father-daughter duo joins forces with Jane’s ex-boyfriend and Axel’s old friends, Chief John Taggart (John Ashton) and Lt. William “Billy” Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), to solve the case and discover a conspiracy. Besides the returning characters, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F also features several new characters, with Taylour Paige (Zola) as Jane, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) as her ex, Detective Bobby Abbott, and Kevin Bacon (Footloose) as the villainous Captain Cade Grant.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise starring Eddie Murphy. Murphy returns as Axel Foley in the Netflix film alongside returning cast members Judge Reinhold and John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also star in the sequel as new characters. Release Date July 3, 2024 Director Mark Molloy Cast Eddie Murphy , Joseph Gordon-Levitt Kevin Bacon , Judge Reinhold Main Genre Action Writers Will Beall , Daniel Petrie Jr. , Tom Gormican , Kevin Etten Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

Watch on Netflix

'The Imaginary'

Close

Available on: July 5, 2024 Director: Yoshiyuki Momose Cast (English Dub): Louie Rudge-Buchanan, Evie Kiszel, Hayley Atwell, LeVar Burton, Kal Penn Runtime: 105 minutes

This 2023 Japanese animated fantasy film hails from Yoshiyuki Momose, an animator and director known for his key animation works for Studio Ghibli films like Porco Rosso, Spirited Away, and Tales from Earthsea. Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett, The Imaginary follows Rudger, a boy born out of the imagination of a young girl named Amanda, who herself is coping with loss. When Rudger learns that he will cease to exist if Amanda forgets him, he sets out on a journey to the Town of Imaginaries, a haven for all the forgotten imaginary friends of humans, where he is faced with a mysterious threat. The fantastical odyssey of love, friendship, loss, and the power of uninhibited imagination is brought to life in the film with captivating hand-drawn animation. The Imaginary is written and produced by Studio Ponoc’s Yoshiaki Nishimura (The Tale of Princess Kaguya), an Academy Award-nominated, former producer of Studio Ghibli.

The Imaginary (2024) 8 10 Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Yoshiyuki Momose Cast Kokoro Terada , Rio Suzuki , Sakura Andō , Riisa Naka , Takayuki Yamada , Atsuko Takahata , Issey Ogata , Akira Terao Runtime 108 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers A.F. Harrold , Yoshiaki Nishimura Expand

Watch on Netflix

'The Neon Highway'

Image via Sessions Production Payroll

Available on: July 11, 2024 Director: William Wages Cast: Rob Mayes, Beau Bridges, Sam Hennings, T.J. Power, Lee Brice Runtime: 113 minutes

William Wages directs The Neon Highway, a drama which follows country singer-songwriter, Wayne Collins in Nashville, whose music career falls apart after he gets involved in a car accident. After twenty years, while on a dead-end job and financially struggling to support his family, Wayne meets the once-famous country musician, Claude Allen. Together, they decide to return to Nashville and give themselves a second chance but find themselves on a losing end when they discover how the country music landscape has remarkably changed. Actor-musician, Rob Mayes (Jane by Design) stars as Wayne along with Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winner, Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex) as the washed-up country singer Claude.

'Land of Bad'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on; July 18, 2024 Director: William Eubank Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, Milo Ventimiglia Runtime: 114 minutes

Land of Bad is an all-new war action film directed by William Eubank (Underwater) from a script by David Frigerio (Crypto). The military action film follows Captain Eddie "Reaper" Grimm, a US Air Force drone pilot, in a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. Land of Bad boasts a talented cast featuring Academy Award winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) as Captain Eddie Grimm and Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) as Sergeant JJ “Playboy” Kinney. The rest of the cast includes Westworld star Luke Hemsworth and This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, among several familiar faces from Australian film and television.

Watch on Netflix

'Skywalkers: A Love Story'

Image via Netflix

Available on: July 19, 2024 Director: Jeff Zimbalist and Maria Bukhonina Cast: Angela Nikolau, Ivan Beerkus Runtime: 100 minutes

A documentary film exploring danger and romance, Skywalkers: A Love Story promises to be a unique experience. The film features rooftoppers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, a pair of real-life daredevils from Moscow who made their name and fame by scaling some of the world’s tallest buildings. Their stunts are often considered intrusive and are done with minimal or no safety precautions. In the Netflix documentary, Angela and Ivan would once again scale another skyscraper and test the limits of their love, with daring acrobatic stunts in a heart-pounding, yet intimate portrait of love, trust, teamwork, and their shared passion for danger and each other. Directed by Peabody and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, Jeff Zimbalist (Pele: Birth of a Legend) and Maria Bukhonina, Skywalkers: A Love Story focuses on the couple’s most challenging stunt so far – trespassing Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 super-skyscraper including its 160-meter spire. The Netflix documentary features 200 hours of material collected over seven years and across six countries, showcasing Angela and Ivan’s most chilling ascents, as well as the couple’s personal footage of their stunts.

Watch on Netflix

'Find Me Falling'

Image via Netflix



Available on: July 19, 2024 Director: Stelana Kliris Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Angeliki Filipidou Runtime: 92 minutes

Written and directed by Stelana Kliris, Find Me Falling follows John Allman, a fading rock star whose biggest hit is declining on the charts, and his latest album was a flop. To take a break from career and failures, John resorts to his isolated home on the serene island of Cyprus, with a plan to regain his creative spark. But his quiet holiday is disrupted when new visitors arrive on the island and things become more complicated when he finds himself face-to-face with a long-lost love interest. Grammy Award-winner Harry Connick Jr. stars as John Allman and also wrote two original songs for the film. Shot in the gorgeous locales of the Mediterranean, Find Me Falling is the first Cypriot feature film to stream globally on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

'Vanished into The Night'

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 26, 2024 Director: Renato De Maria Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Annabelle Wallis, Massimiliano Gallo Runtime: 92 minutes

If you are looking for a fresh crime thriller, Vanished into The Night might be something to consider. The Italian crime film follows Elena, an American psychiatrist who moves to Puglia, Italy, to marry her partner, Pietro, a man with a dark past. But after they are separated and Pietro finds himself in the middle of a difficult divorce and custody battle, their children suddenly vanish while on the farm with Pietro. The situation gets more dangerous when “they receive a phone call: their children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours.” Vanished into The Night or Svaniti nella Notte, is directed by Renato De Maria, who had previously directed the 2022 Italian film, Robbing Mussolini. The all-new crime thriller stars Riccardo Scamarcio (A Haunting in Venice) as Pietro and Malignant star Annabelle Wallis as Elena.

Watch on Netflix