Following its long list of new releases in May, Netflix is once again set to stack its library with more new titles. From crowd-pleasing comedies like Hit Man to the epic crossover of Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura, this month, movies on Netflix are sure to get your adrenaline rushing. But there’s always more to explore, including several foreign language films, legacy anime and their adaptations, and rom-coms. Additionally, Netflix’s Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection is also available for you to explore and catch up on the classics from the 80s and 90s, with new titles being added every two months. So, stay tuned for more, and in the meantime, check out our best new movies you can watch on Netflix this June.

'Hit Man' (2024)

Available on: June 7, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance Director: Richard Linklater Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Molly Bernard

Straight after its limited theatrical release, Glen Powell’s latest film, Hit Man, is getting its streaming debut. The romantic crime-comedy hails from Richard Linklater, most known for directing the Before trilogy, School of Rock, and Boyhood. Linklater and Powell also co-wrote the screenplay, based on a 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth. Hit Man follows the very ordinary Gary Johnson (Powell), a staffer with New Orleans P.D. who gets hired to go undercover as a hitman (in extraordinary disguises) and arrest those who try to hire him. But things take a bad turn when Gary meets Maddy (Adria Arjona), a woman seeking a hitman to kill her husband. If you are thinking that this might be just another screwball comedy/action movie about a hitman, then Gary Johnson and his mastery of disguise will change your mind. At its initial screenings and festival circuit, Hit Man earned great praise from critics, with positive reviews for the story and Powell’s performance.

'Ultraman Rising' (2024)

Available on: June 14, 2024 Genre: Animation, Superhero Director: Shannon Tindle Cast: Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, Julia Harriman

Not to be confused with the Ultraman anime series, this all-new animated superhero film is a standalone project but co-produced by Netflix Animation and the franchise owner Tsuburaya Productions. Ultraman: Rising marks the 44th film in the franchise and hails from Shannon Tindle in his feature directorial debut, which he co-writes with Marc Haimes. Fans might know Tindle from his previous work Lost Ollie and Kubo and the Two Strings. Ultraman: Rising follows Ken Sato, a celebrated baseball player who lives a secret life as the giant superhero Ultraman. But when he defeats a kaiju and adopts her baby, Sato is forced to juggle life, career, and his superhero role. Though not connected to the previous series and/or films, Ultraman: Rising manages to keep the theme in place, as the trailer reveals, where an average man can turn into a super-powerful human. The film also gives an introduction to the Earthbound hero, albeit in a reimagined take, so, even if you are unfamiliar with the world of Ultraman, you can still enjoy the all-new animated film. Meanwhile, you can also watch all three seasons of the Ultraman series, currently streaming on Netflix.

'A Family Affair' (2024)

Available on: June 28, 2024 Genre: Romantic Comedy Director: Richard LaGravenese Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates

This rom-com has been long in the making and quite an anticipated one, with the likes of Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron gracing the screen as love interests (again). A Family Affair hails from Richard LaGravenese, best known for directing films like P.S. I Love You, and writing The Fisher King and Water for Elephants. The upcoming romantic comedy-drama follows a young woman named Zara, assistant to a movie star, Chris Cole, who falls for her mother. Joey King stars as Zara with Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy joining the ensemble cast. A Family Affair also reunites Efron and Kidman, who had previously shared the screen in The Paperboy. While the film’s trailer is yet to be out, you can check out the recently released images to get an idea of what’s coming when the movie drops this June.

'Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 6, 2024 Genre: Anime Director: Toshiki Hirano Cast (Japanese Voice): Nobunaga Shimazaki, Tatsuhisa Suzuki

Get ready for an epic showdown as the two behemoths of martial arts anime finally cross paths. Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura will see the long-awaited crossover event between the two very popular and powerful anime characters, based on their respective manga series of the same name. Baki Hanma, created by Keisuke Itagaki, follows the titular young man who trains himself to become powerful enough to defeat his father, the strongest fighter in the world. Kengan Ashura, created by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, tells the story of Ohma “Ashura” Tokita, a mysterious gladiator who fights like a living spectacle of strength, strategy, and unbeatable power. And now, in the upcoming Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, these two fierce fighters will come face-to-face in what we can only expect to be the biggest fighting event we have seen in either of these shows. The film is directed by Toshiki Hirano, who had previously directed episodes of the Baki Hanma anime series; and written by Atsuo Ishino, best known for writing Golden Kamuy and Chihayafuru. Although the detailed plot is still under wraps, we can expect to see ultimate duels between these two mighty men, where the storyline might pick up after the second season of Kengan Ashura, as well as that of Baki Hanma. As the recently released trailer shows, Baki and Ohma will combat each other in a series of high-stakes battles that will declare who is the strongest fighter in their shared universe.

'Trigger Warning' (2024)

Available on: June 21, 2024 Genre: Action Director: Mouly Surya Cast: Jessica Alba, Anthony Michael Hall, Gabriel Basso, Tone Bell, Mark Webber

This all-new action thriller marks Jessica Alba’s comeback to the big screen since 2019’s Killers Anonymous, and she is going all guns blazing, literally. Based on a short story by Otep Shamaya, Trigger Warning is directed by Indonesian filmmaker Mouly Surya, in her English language debut, and is written by John Brancato (The Game), Josh Olson (A History of Violence), and Halley Gross (Westworld). It’s worth noting that Surya is also behind Indonesia’s 2017 Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, her third feature film. The film follows Alba as Parker, a skilled Special Forces Officer suffering from trauma, who returns to her hometown following her father’s death and takes on the family business. But soon, she finds herself in the crosshairs of a violent gang and local politicians. John Wick franchise producer, Basil Iwanyk is also attached to the project, so you can expect a similar action-thriller experience. As the recently released trailer shows, it is going to be an action-packed ride with gang violence and political corruption as the premise.

'Under Paris' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 5, 2024 Genre: Action, Horror Director: Xavier Gens Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Anaïs Parello, Iñaki Lartigue, Nassim Lyes

Fresh off his recently released Mayhem!, French filmmaker Xavier Gens is back with another action-packed film in Under Paris. Gens is best known for directing the films Frontier(s) and Cold Skin, and select episodes of Gangs of London and Lupin. Berenice Bejo, a French actress best known for the Academy Award-winning The Artist stars as the film’s protagonist, Sophia. Directed and co-written by Gens, the upcoming horror action follows a grieving scientist who must face her past trauma to save Paris from a giant shark. The film also reunites Gens with actor Nassim Lyes, who previously worked in Mayhem! With underwater terror, shark attacks, and survival horror, Under Paris surely feels like Jaws in an urban setting.

'Drawing Closer' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Available on June 27, 2024 Genre: Drama, Romance Director: Takahiro Miki Cast: Ren Nagase, Natsuki Deguchi, Mayuu Yokota, Kyoka, Ikuho Akiya

Moving away from high-stakes action and excitement, this Japanese film is something to look out for if you are seeking a touching story about life and death. Drawing Closer is an emotional drama about two people who have very little time left to live but decide to make each other’s life a little better. A 17-year-old Akito is diagnosed with a terminal heart disease with only a year to live. He then meets Haruna, a terminally ill girl with six months to live. Intrigued by Haruna’s courage and her indomitable optimism toward death, Akito tries to hide his own illness but keeps wondering if he can fall in love when his days are limited. A poignant story of love, courage, and accepting the realities of life, Drawing Closer appears to be both heartwarming and heartbreaking, and joins the ranks of similar love stories we see in A Fault in Our Stars, Love Story (1970), and Netflix’s Irreplaceable You. As the trailer reveals, the film will also explore a secret that Haruna leaves behind. The film is based on Ao Morita’s novel Yomei Ichinen to Senkokusareta Bokuga, Yomei Hantoshi no Kimi to Deatta Hanashi, which can be translated as “The story of how I, who was told I only had one year to live, met you, who only had half a year.”

