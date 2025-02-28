As the colder days leave us behind and spring sets in, Netflix brings us a whole new roster of exciting films from all over. From an all-new SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off film to the highly anticipated Millie Bobby Brown-led dystopian adventure, The Electric State, the month of March has a lot of surprises in store for Netflix subscribers, offering something from different genres. Additionally, the streamer has some intriguing and dark stories from Korean and German filmmakers, adding to the ever-expanding foreign films library on Netflix. So, without further ado, check out our 7 best new movies to watch on Netflix this February.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'Plankton: The Movie'

Image via Netflix

Available On March 7, 2025 Directed by Dave Needham Cast Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence Runtime 97 minutes

Based on the long-running, popular animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg, Plankton: The Movie marks the second of the three spin-offs planned, following Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Plankton: The Movie focuses on the titular character, the evil genius and owner of the Chum Bucket, who is devising yet another elaborate plan for world domination. But when his sentient computer wife, Karen, feels ignored by her husband, she goes sideways and decides to take charge and destroy the world on her own. Fearing that the end of the world would also end their underwater habitat, SpongeBob and his friends decide to help Plankton stop Karen and rekindle their relationship. Mr. Lawrence, who co-wrote the film's script, voices the title role, along with Jill Talley as Karen, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, and Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles.

Plankton: The Movie Release Date March 7, 2025 Runtime 83 minutes Cast See All Jill Talley Karen / All the Karens / Alarm Voice / Various (voice)

Mr. Lawrence Plankton / Teen Plankton / Rube (voice)

Tom Kenny SpongeBob / Gary / French Narrator / Random Student (voice)

Bill Fagerbakke Patrick / Troop (voice)

Watch on Netflix

'Delicious'

Image via Netflix

Available On March 7, 2025 Directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen Cast Valerie Pachner, Fahri Yardım, Carla Díaz, Naila Schuberth Runtime 100 minutes

German actor-writer, Nele Mueller-Stöfen, best known for her work in 2019’s Eden, makes her directorial debut with this all-new drama thriller that she writes. Delicious follows German couple Esther (Valerie Pachner) and John (Fahri Yardım) and their two children, who are all set to have an idyllic summer in the countryside of Provence, when they carelessly hit a young woman named Teodora (Carla Díaz) on the road. As a gesture of apology, the family takes her in, giving her shelter and the job of a housekeeper, which quickly turns into something sinister, when each family member reveals their hidden motives towards Teodora, leading to shocking consequences and upending each of their lives. Per the film’s trailer and as the title suggests, Delicious is a dark, twisted thriller about a stranger becoming a part of the family, along the lines of Speak No Evil. Delicious had its global premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2025, where it was nominated for the Panorama Audience Award for Best Feature Film.