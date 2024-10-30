Fall is in full swing, and we must make the most of the sweater weather by cozying up with Netflix’s latest lineup. This November, the streamer has several pleasant surprises in store, with some of the most remarkable films of this year screened across the festival circuit. From Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, which has become a major awards player, to Malcolm Washington’s directorial debut The Piano Lesson, and more, it will be a cinematically enriching month. So, get that sweater and cider and get ready with the seven best new movies to watch on Netflix this November.

'Pedro Páramo'

Available On November 6, 2024 Directed by Rodrigo Prieto Cast Manuel García-Rulfo, Tenoch Huerta, Ilse Salas, Mayra Batalla, Noé Hernández Runtime 90 minutes

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) stars in this magical realism drama as the titular character in an adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s eponymous 1955 novel, co-starring Tenoch Huerta (Black Panther Wakanda Forever).

Pedro Páramo follows a young man, Juan Preciado (Huerta), who travels to Comala to fulfill his mother’s last wish and find his father, Pedro Páramo, a wealthy landlord. Juan soon discovers that the town is abandoned but populated by spirits, who keep taking over as Juan gets closer to his search, which reveals his father’s legacy in a different light. The Mexican film is the directorial debut of Academy-Award-nominated cinematographer, Rodrigo Prieto, best known for collaborating with Martin Scorsese on films like The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Per the trailer, Pedro Páramo follows two different narratives – one, told from Juan’s perspective about a town inhabited by spirits, while the other is told from Pedro’s POV about a Comala that was once full of life. With its rich visuals and a classic Western setting, the film promises to be a fascinating story of legacy, desire, corruption, and the supernatural.

Rob Peace

Available On November 11, 2024 Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor Cast Chiwetel Ejiofor, Camila Cabello, Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kelly Runtime 90 minutes

Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor makes his sophomore directorial feature with this biographical drama film that he writes based on Jeff Hobbs’ 2014 biography, The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace. Rob Peace follows the titular Yale University graduate whose father gets arrested for crimes he may not have committed, forcing Rob to turn to drug dealing to raise money to cover his father’s legal fees over several years of the trial.

Jay Will (Tulsa King) stars as Rob, with Ejiofor as his father, Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) as his mother, Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as his love interest, Naya, and Michael Kelly (The Penguin) as Reverend Leahy. Premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Rob Peace has earned widespread acclaim from critics for Ejiofor’s writing, direction and Will’s performance as the titular protagonist. The biopic exudes a strong vibe of Black New Wave films of the 1980s/90s that brought the lives of working-class communities and their challenges to light. Collider’s Martin Tsai praised the outstanding cast for their performances in his review, writing that Ejiofor has proven himself as an “actor’s director.”

'Emilia Pérez'

Available On November 13, 2024 Directed by Jacques Audiard Cast Zoë Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Édgar Ramírez Runtime 90 minutes

Emilia Pérez is the latest film from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard adapted from his eponymous opera libretto, which is further loosely taken from Boris Razon's 2018 novel Écoute. The musical crime film tells the story of Rita, a successful but frustrated lawyer who gets hired by a notorious cartel boss, Juan “Small Hands” Del Monte to help him escape Mexico and undergo a sex reassignment surgery, thus letting him evade the authorities and live a life authentic to her true self.

Parallelly, as Rita joins the fearsome gangster, she rediscovers herself and her life beyond her dead-end job. Juan’s life-changing decision also affects Juan’s partner and mother of his children, Jessi, who needs to adapt to the changes and revisit her life, relationship, and her own identity. The genre-defying film serves as an odyssey of Emilia, Rita, and Jesse where each woman finds their paths to happiness while navigating transitions, transformations, and a whole new perspective on life. Emilia Pérez won the Jury Prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the Best Actress Award for its ensemble female cast featuring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia, Zoë Saldaña as Rita, Selena Gomez as Jessi, and Adriana Paz as Epifania.

'Widow Clicquot'

Available On November 16, 2024 Directed by Thomas Napper Cast Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, Sam Riley, Ben Miles, Natasha O’Keeffe Runtime 90 minutes

Before he returns as Dream in The Sandman Season 2, you can watch Tom Sturridge play a 16th-century French military officer in this biographical adaptation with Haley Bennett as the titular protagonist. Based on the book The Widow Clicquot by Tilar J. Mazzeo, the drama film is a dramatized retelling of the story of the woman behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne dynasty. Set in the late 1700s in France, Widow Clicquot follows the titular young woman, Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, who came to be known as the Grande Dame of Champagne. Widowed at the age of 27, she took over her husband’s wine business, and using her wine-making skills and a novel technique, she established one of the most prestigious champagne productions.

Directed by Thomas Napper (The Wheel of Time), Widow Clicquot also stars Sam Riley, Anson Boon, Leo Suter, Ben Miles, and Natasha O'Keeffe in various roles. Premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Widow Clicquot earned positive reviews for its non-linear narrative, fine period aesthetics, and Bennett’s portrayal of the complex character.

'The Piano Lesson'

Available On November 22, 2024 Directed by Malcolm Washington Cast Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu Runtime 90 minutes

Directed by Malcolm Washington in his directorial debut, and written by Virgil Williams (ER), The Piano Lesson is an adaptation of the play of the same name by August Wilson (Fences). Set in 1936 Pittsburg, during the aftermath of the Great Depression, the drama focuses on the Charles family and follows their troubles as they grapple with difficult decisions surrounding their family heirloom, an old piano that bears carving designed by an enslaved ancestor. As time progresses, their conversations, decisions, and actions that would determine the piano’s fate, also explore deeper themes that would impact the lives of the brother-sister duo, Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington), and Bernice Charles (Danielle Deadwyler).

The film’s stellar ensemble cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, and Corey Hawkins. Premiered at the 2024 Telluride Film Festival, The Piano Lesson earned widespread critical acclaim and glowing reviews, winning several awards across the festival circuit.

'Joy'

Available On November 22, 2024 Directed by Ben Taylor Cast Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie, James Norton, Joanna Scanlan, Charlie Murphy Runtime 90 minutes

Directed by Ben Taylor of (Sex Education) and written by Jack Thorne (Enola Holmes), this British biographical drama recounts the true story of the first-ever in-vitro fertilization (IVF) which gave birth to baby Louise Brown. The innovative procedure and the resultant birth of Brown are regarded as the most outstanding medical breakthroughs of the 20th Century. Set in the 1960s and 1970s, Joy focuses on a trio of visionary medical professionals –scientist Robert Edwards; surgeon Patrick Steptoe, and nurse and embryologist, Jean Purdy, as they develop the first “test tube baby,” which would mark a historical moment in medical treatment.

James Norton (McMafia), Bill Nighy (The Beautiful Game), and Thomasin McKenzie (Eileen) star as Edwards, Steptoe, and Purdy, respectively, along with Joanna Scanlan, Charlie Murphy, Tanya Moodie, Ella Bruccoleri, and Rish Shah in various supporting roles. Joy premiered at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival and received generally positive reactions and reviews from critics for balancing its lighthearted and emotional narrative of a pioneering discovery.

'Our Little Secret'

Available On November 27, 2024 Directed by Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Judy Reyes Runtime 90 minutes

Following the success of her previous holiday film, Falling for Christmas, Lindsay Lohan returns to star in an all-new romantic comedy for the upcoming holiday season. Titled, Our Little Secret, the film follows Avery who is set to spend her first Christmas with her boyfriend, Cameron’s family, where she finds that her ex, Logan, is also a part of the festivities. When she discovers that Logan is dating Cameron’s sister, she convinces Logan to keep their romantic history a secret from the family and not ruin the festivities. But as most romantic comedies go, their agreement doesn’t go as expected.

The Christmas-themed rom-com marks Lohan’s second film of 2024 after Irish Wish and the third project with Netflix. Our Little Secret also stars Pretty Little Liars alum Ian Harding as Logan and Jon Rudnitsky as Cameron, along with Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, and Tim Meadows.

