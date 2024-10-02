With September finally out of the way, Netflix is all set to roll out its autumn releases. Besides all things frightful for the spooky season, October will also see several titles from various genres and filmmakers, from home and abroad. From the much-awaited streaming debut of Bad Boys: Ride or Die to Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, this month has a strong lineup of several well-acclaimed films and box-office breakers. For those seeking a dose of horror, there are also a bunch of films that might not be hard-core horror but are sure to chill your bones, making it a wholesome list to start your fall binge. Get ready for the season with these handpicked seven best new movies to watch on Netflix this October.

'It’s What Inside'

Available On October 4, 2024 Directed by Greg Jardin Cast Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey Runtime 103 minutes

It’s What Inside is a dark horror comedy that follows a group of estranged friends who reunite for a pre-wedding party and engage in a dangerous game. When one of them brings a mysterious contraption that can swap the bodies and minds of the players with each other, awakening their long-hidden desires, dark secrets, grudges, and more, each member of the group spirals into an existential nightmare that leads to violence and even death.

The horror film is written and directed by Greg Jardin in his directorial debut, with Rustin star Colman Domingo serving as an executive producer on the film. It’s What Inside features a stacked cast with Brittany O'Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nina Bloomgarden (The Idea of You), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Devon Terrell (Cursed), David W. Thompson (Gotham), and Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects) as the group of friends. The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where Netflix acquired the movie for $17 million.

'The Platform 2'

Available On October 4, 2024 Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Cast Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena, Óscar Jaenada Runtime 99 minutes

Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, who earned widespread critical acclaim with his debut film, The Platform, is returning with the dystopian sci-fi film’s much-awaited sequel – The Platform 2 (El Hoyo 2).

The sequel returns to the titular prison - a large, tower-style "Vertical Self-Management Center," where a new leader reigns and imposes his law, with a new protagonist uniting his fellow prisoners and revolting against the brutal food distribution method. With new characters and higher stakes, the sequel also addresses class disparity and its psychological impact.

The Platform 2 will also follow the same construction as the previous film, where the prisoners are shuffled across floors every month and fed via a platform filled with food at the top, gradually reducing as it reaches the tower’s lower levels. At the higher levels, people get to each other as much as they can, while the ones at the bottom are left with leftovers, thus leading to a conflict, until it forces some people to challenge the system. The Platform 2 stars Money Heist's Hovik Keuchkerian as Zamiatin and Parallel Mothers' Milena Smit as Perempuan, with Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones) and Oscar Jaenada (Loving Pablo).

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Available On October 8, 2024 Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Cast Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig Runtime 115 minutes

Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back on the streets of Miami, but this time, they find themselves on the wrong side of the law. Bad Boys: Ride or Die sees the dynamic duo facing the greatest challenge of their career while trying to clear the name of their late captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who was falsely accused and framed for corruption while navigating their personal and professional lives.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die marks the fourth installment in the Bad Boys film series. Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to direct the high-octane action-comedy, having previously directed Bad Boys for Life, reviving the 17-year hiatus of the ever-popular buddy comedy film franchise. Besides Smith, Lawrence, and Pantoliano, the latest installment also sees Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled reprising their roles from previous films with a new ensemble cast featuring Melanie Liburd, Eric Dane, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seahorn, and rapper Joyner Lucas. Released in the summer of 2024, Bad Boys: Ride or Die became a huge box office success, becoming the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 (so far).

'Lonely Planet'

Available On October 11, 2024 Directed by Susannah Grant Cast Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Adriano Giannini, Ben Youcef, Rachida Brakni Runtime 94 minutes

Prior to replacing Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will be sharing the screen with Academy Award-winner Laura Dern in this all-new romance drama film.

Lonely Planet tells the story of Katherine (Dern), a highly successful but reclusive novelist in the middle of a creative limbo and facing a crossroads in her personal life. To help with her writer’s block and find some inspiration, Katherine travels to a remote writers’ retreat in Morocco, where she unexpectedly meets Owen (Hemsworth), a younger man who sweeps her off her feet with an intense, passionate, life-changing love affair. L

Lonely Planet is written and directed by Susannah Grant, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for creating the miniseries Unbelievable and writing films like Erin Brockovich and Charlotte's Web. The film also stars Diana Silvers (Space Force), Adriano Giannini (Missing), Younes Boucif (Standing Up), and Rachida Brakni (Let Them Come) in supporting roles. A story of love, self-discovery, and self-worth, coupled with the breathtaking landscape of Morocco, Lonely Planet promises to be a stimulating film, as the trailer indicates.

'A Sacrifice'

Available On October 14, 2024 Directed by Jordan Scott Cast Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Sylvia Hoeks, Jonas Dassler, Sophie Rois Runtime 94 minutes

British filmmaker Jordan Scott who debuted with Eva Green-led Cracks, wrote and directed this psychological drama film in an adaptation of Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel, Tokyo.

A Sacrifice follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe who is investigating a local cult in Berling that is possibly involved in several disturbing events in the German capital. As Ben continues his investigation, his search intersects with his rebellious daughter, Mazzy, who gets drawn into the cult when she falls in love with the leader’s son, thus putting Ben in a desperate race against time to save his daughter.

Eric Bana (Dirty John) stars as Ben Monroe with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as Mazzy. Sylvia Hoeks (The Girl in the Spider's Web), Sophie Rois (Enemy at the Gates), Jonas Dassler (The Golden Glove), Stephan Kampwirth (Dark), and Lara Feith (Air) also feature in supporting roles. A Sacrifice differs from the novel in its setting and premise, where the original story is set in Tokyo and the protagonist is in search of his former lover, whereas the film follows a father searching for his daughter in Berlin.

'Woman of the Hour'

Available On October 18, 2024 Directed by Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher Runtime 94 minutes

Following her critically acclaimed performance in Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick stars and directs this crime thriller in her directorial debut, written by Ian McDonald. Woman of the Hour is based on stranger-than-fiction true events surrounding convicted serial killer and sex offender Rodney Alcala, who was notorious for luring young women with his charm and then brutally abusing and killing them. Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around the dating reality show, The Dating Game, where contestant and aspiring actress, Cheryl Bradshaw finds her life intersects with that of Rodney, a serial killer amid his years-long killing spree, when both of them are cast on an episode of the game show.

Kendrick leads the cast as Cheryl with Fear the Walking Dead alum Daniel Zovatto as Rodney Alcala, alongside talents like Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle, and Autumn Best, in supporting roles. Woman of the Hour premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, to widespread acclaim with critics and fans praising the film’s depth, psychological intrigue, and convincing narrative that examines violence, obsession, and systemic misogyny.

Time Cut

Available On October 30, 2024 Directed by Hannah MacPherson Cast Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Griffin Gluck, Michael Shanks, Rachael Crawford Runtime 90 minutes

Time Cut is another film to catch this season of horror, directed by Hannah MacPherson who is best known for directing the series T@gged. The film is co-written by MacPherson and Michael Kennedy, a screenwriter best known for writing and producing the 2023 Christmas comedy slasher It's a Wonderful Knife. The all-new sci-fi slasher thriller tells the story of Lucy Field, whose sister, Summer, was murdered by a mysterious killer in the early 2000s, an event that has haunted her entire childhood and adolescence. In 2024, Lucy is a high school senior and an amateur inventor, when she accidently finds a time machine that she uses to travel back to 2003, days before her sister’s death, to stop the killer and save her sister.

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey leads the cast as Lucy, with Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Michael Shanks (Altered Carbon), Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key), Rachael Crawford (The Expanse), Jordan Pettle (Murdoch Mysteries), Megan Best (Nobody), Samuel Braun (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Sydney Sabiston (All Fun and Games), and Kataem O'Connor (Heartland) in various supporting roles.

