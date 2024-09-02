With summer almost over and fall just around the corner, it’s time to refresh your movie watchlist with Netflix’s new titles. Among several classics and popular films across eras, genres, and languages, this September, the streamer brings you a solid lineup of brand-new films from home and abroad. From the international streaming debut of the Studio Ghibli classic Grave of the Fireflies to the critically acclaimed drama film His Three Daughters, September has some interesting films to look forward to. So, before the new season is in full swing, and you get ready for the fall schedule, check out the best new movies to watch on Netflix this September, and when you can stream them.

'Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom'

Available On September 1, 2024 Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda Cast Sōichirō Hoshi, Rie Tanaka, Akira Ishida, Nanako Mori, Kenichi Suzumura Runtime 124 minutes

First released in Japan in January 2024, the highly anticipated Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is now making its international streaming debut this September. The animated military sci-fi action film is a sequel to both Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny anime series and takes place one year after the events of the latter. Marking the final chapter of the SEED series, the film finds the members of COMPASS taking a final stand against the aggressive Blue Cosmos. Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom is directed and co-written by Mitsuo Fukuda and Chiaki Morosawa, the duo who also co-created the anime series.

'Uglies'

Available On September 14, 2024 Directed by McG Cast Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Laverne Cox Runtime 100 minutes

Directed by McG (The Babysitter) and written by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson, Uglies is a sci-fi action film based on the eponymous 2005 dystopian novel by Scott Westerfeld. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian world, where everyone is considered “ugly” and is forced to have cosmetic surgery when they reach the age of 16 to turn “pretty”. Uglies focuses on Tally, a teenager awaiting her turn to meet the enforced beauty standards. But when a friend runs away, Tally sets out to save her and embarks on a journey that changes her views and everything she had thought she wanted. Bullet Train star Joey King leads the cast as Tally Youngblood, along with Chase Stokes (Outer Banks), Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton), and Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather) in supporting roles. King and Westerfeld also serve as executive producers. Although published nearly 20 years ago, the subject of Uglies holds relevance even today.

'Rebel Ridge'

Available On September 13, 2024 Directed by Jeremy Saulnier Cast Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen Runtime 131 minutes

Rebel Ridge tells the story of Terry Richmond, who visits the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. His money is unfairly seized by the town’s corrupt local police force led by Chief Sandy Burnne. With the help of a court clerk, Summer, Terry sets out to retrieve his money by “any means necessary” but soon ends up uncovering a widespread conspiracy within Shelby Springs, which requires him to go beyond his means and use his “special skills.” The crime action thriller film is written, produced, directed, and edited by Jeremy Saulnier, a filmmaker best known for previously directing the horror-thriller Green Room and Blue Ruin. Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King) leads the cast of Rebel Ridge, with AnnaSophia Robb (The Act) as Summer. Don Johnson, David Denman, Steve Zissis, and James Cromwell also star in various roles.

'Apollo 13: Survival'

Available On September 14, 2024 Directed by Peter Middleton Cast N/A Runtime 96 minutes

There have been several books, documentaries, and films about the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission. But Apollo 13: Survival is a rare peek into the most historical crisis in spaceflight history. Directed by Peter Middleton (The Real Charlie Chaplin), Apollo 13: Survival is a documentary film retelling the crisis of the titular space mission, that put astronauts’ lives and the future of American space missions at risk. In April 1970, NASA launched Apollo 13, carrying astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise, and Jack Swigert. On the third day, a technical failure caused an oxygen tank to explore, leaving the three astronauts aboard a stranded spacecraft, halfway between the Moon and Earth, with no oxygen, water, electrical power, or propulsion. Eventually, the mission was aborted, and the team was forced to use the lunar module as a lifeboat to return to Earth. Apollo 13: Survival recounts the critical rescue mission, in a dramatic narrative, using never-before-seen materials, archival footage, and interviews with the space crew, their families, and the Ground Control team. The BAFTA-nominated director takes us back in time through a cinematic retrospective of one of the most harrowing stories of survival in human history.

'Boxer'

Available On September 14, 2024 Directed by Mitja Okorn Cast Eryk Kulm Jr., Adrianna Chlebicka, Eryk Lubos, Adam Woronowicz, Waleria Gorobets Runtime 152 minutes

Directed and co-written by Mitja Okorn, a Polish filmmaker best known for the 2020 romantic drama film, Life in a Year, Boxer is a period sports drama based on a real-life story. The film follows Jedrzej (Eryk Kulm), an aspiring young boxer who flees communist Poland with his wife, Kasia (Adrianna Chlebicka), and arrives in London to realize his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history. Struggling to make ends meet and live as an immigrant in the big city, Jedrzej agrees to fight a rigged game, embarking on a dangerous path to success that changes his life’s trajectory and puts his family at risk. While Boxer is not like Rocky or Creed, Jedrzej’s journey and struggles of a promising young fighter are sure to remind you of Rocky Balboa, with the film joining the ranks of other Polish boxing films like The Champion or Bartkowiak, among others, on Netflix.

'Grave of the Fireflies'

Available On September 16, 2024 Directed by Isao Takahata Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi, Ayano Shiraishi, Yoshiko Shinohara, Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes

Netflix brings the Studio Ghibli classic Grave of the Fireflies for its international streaming debut this September, making it the first time the film is streaming outside Japan. The 1988 animated war drama film is written and directed by Isao Takahata, a filmmaker best known for making other iconic Studio Ghibli productions like Only Yesterday, Pom Poko, and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. Based on Akiyuki Nosaka’s award-winning, 1967 semi-autobiographical short story of the same name, Grave of the Fireflies tells the story of siblings, Seita and Setsuko who become orphans during the Pacific War in the city of Kobe. Amid the tense political climate and destruction of war, the two children find themselves desperately struggling to survive while holding onto each other. Titled Hotaru no Haka in Japanese, Grave of the Fireflies is a gut-wrenching portrayal of the effects of the Pacific War and is likely to break your heart. But at the same time, Takahata’s heartwarming narrative about finding “life” amid the worst circumstances, also makes this an uplifting film. The film has been universally acclaimed and regarded as an animation masterpiece and ranked as one of the greatest war films of all time.

'His Three Daughters'

Available On September 20, 2024 Directed by Azazel Jacobs Cast Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders Runtime 101 minutes

Directed by Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters, as the title says, is about three estranged sisters, Katie, Christina, and Rachel, who reunite to care for their ailing father and prepare for the inevitable, while they learn to work on their tumultuous relationship. Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Vision), and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), star as the titular siblings. Jovan Adeop, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey, and Jay O. Sanders, also star in various supporting roles. Premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival, His Three Daughters was highly acclaimed for the story, narrative, and cast performance, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime describing the film as “One of the best films of the year.” The brilliant on-screen chemistry and character portrayal by Coon, Olsen, and Lyonne has also earned widespread acclaim. From its initial reviews and promos, His Three Daughters looks like a compelling and poignant portrait of family dynamics, love, and loss, with heartbreaking moments that are sure to leave you in tears.

