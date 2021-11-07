Need a new movie to watch? The good news is that November is one of the most creatively diverse and downright fun times at the movies all year.

Festival season has mostly wound down, paving the way for awards season ahead - which means several of the best, most-anticipated movies of the year are about to hit theaters. Sadly, spooky season is behind us, but that also means the holiday push has officially begun and we can look forward to the beginning of the feel-good Christmas movie season. And with Thanksgiving weekend traditionally being one of the biggest moviegoing weekends of the year, we can also expect some blockbusters and big-budget crowd-pleasers to boot.

So which movies are coming out this month and where can you watch them? In the era of COVID and streaming wars, keeping up with where to watch the latest releases has become a whole to-do, so we've put together a handy helpful list of what's new in theaters, what's streaming, and where you can watch them.

November 3 (Wednesday)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

November 4 (Thursday)

Dead & Beautiful (Shudder)

November 5 (Friday)

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's Eternals (Theaters)

Spencer (Theaters)

Hive (Theaters)

Finch (Apple TV+)

Love Hard (Netflix)

Yara (Netflix)

Zero to Hero (Netflix)

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Amazon Prime Video)

The Beta Test (Theaters,VOD)

One Shot (Theaters, VOD)

Mark, Mary & Some Other People (VOD)

Ida Red

November 7 (Sunday)

Father Christmas Is Back (Netflix)

November 10 (Wednesday)

Image via Netflix

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Theaters, Paramount+)

Passing (Theaters, Netflix)

November 11 (Thursday)

Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago (Theaters)

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)

7 Prisoners (Netflix)

Great White (Shudder)

November 12 (Friday)

Belfast (Theaters)

Julia (Theaters)

tick, tick…Boom! (Theaters)

Red Notice (Netflix)

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)

Mayor Pete (Amazon Prime Video)

Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut (VOD)

November 17 (Wednesday)

The Power of the Dog (Theaters)

Prayers for the Stolen / Noche de Fuego (Netflix)

November 18 (Thursday)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

Just Short of Perfect (Netflix)

Lead Me Home (Netflix)

November 19 (Friday)

Image via Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Theaters)

King Richard (Theaters, HBO Max)

C'mon C'mon (Theaters)

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Theaters)

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Theaters)

Extinct (Netflix)

Procession (Netflix)

Dhamaka (Netflix)

Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (Netflix)

tick, tick…Boom! (Netflix)

Zeros and Ones (Theaters + VOD)

Boiling Point (Theaters, VOD)

The Feast (Theaters, VOD)

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (Theaters, VOD)

November 22 (Monday)

Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera (Netflix)

November 24 (Wednesday)

Encanto (Theaters)

House of Gucci (Theaters)

National Champions (Theaters)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Theaters)

The Humans (Theaters)

Bruised (Netflix)

November 25 (Thursday)

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

November 26 (Friday)

Image via Netflix

Licorice Pizza (Theaters)

A Castle for Christmas (Netflix)

Green Snake (Netflix)

Spoiled Brats (Netflix)

Dog Years / Anni da cane (Amazon Prime Video)

November 29 (Monday)

Burning (Amazon Prime Video)

