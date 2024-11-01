Halloween might be over, but if you're feeling a little Wicked this November, you wouldn't be remiss. After over two decades and counting on the Broadway stage, the world-famous musical finally defies gravity onto the big screen with an all-star cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. And if you want to be even more entertained that same day, look no further than Gladiator II, the equally star-studded sequel to director Ridley Scott's original historical revenge epic.

That said, don't let this Barbenheimer 2.0 situation distract you from November's other promising movies. At 94 years old, the legendary Clint Eastwood steps back behind the camera to direct the legal thriller Juror No. 2. Here reunites Robert Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump leads, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, and the buzzworthy Queer proves that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino isn't resting on his laurels. The radically different Moana 2 and Emilia Pérez keep the musical energy going strong, with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez anchoring the latter. And if you're already in the Christmas spirit, there are plenty of feel-good movies making their way to theaters and streaming — which includes Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Lucy Liu joining forces to save Christmas.

'Juror No. 2'

Release Date: November 2, 2024 in limited theaters Director: Clint Eastwood Writers: Jonathan Abrams Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, Gabriel Basso, J. K. Simmons, Leslie Bibb, Cedric Yarbrough, Adrienne C. Moore, Chikako Fukuyama, Onix Serrano, Amy Aquino, Francesca Eastwood Genre: Legal Drama, Thriller Runtime: 114 Minutes

When called to serve on the jury of a hit-and-run murder case, Justin (Nicholas Hoult), a young husband and new father, begins to suspect he might have accidentally committed the crime the defendant (Gabriel Basso) is charged with.

'Blitz'

Release Date: November 2, 2024 in limited theaters (November 22, 2024 on Apple TV+) Director: Steve McQueen Writers: Steve McQueen Cast: Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Erin Kellyman, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Sally Messham, Peter Rogers Genre: War Drama, Historical Runtime: 120 minutes

As Nazi forces rain danger and death down upon London families during the Blitz of World War II, a young mother (Saoirse Ronan) races to find and protect her lost son (Elliott Heffernan).

'A Real Pain'

Release Date: November 2, 2024 in limited theaters Director: Jesse Eisenberg Writers: Jesse Eisenberg Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes, Ellora Torchia Genre: Comedy, Drama Runtime: 90 minutes

From director, writer, and star Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain follows cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as their clashing personalities grapple with grief and awkward misunderstands during a Polish road trip.

'Emilia Pérez'

Release Date: November 2, 2024 in limited theaters (November 13, 2024 on Netflix) Director: Jacques Audiard Writers: Jacques Audiard Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, Édgar Ramírez, James Gerard, Shiraz Tzarfati, Agathe Bokja, Lucas Varoclier, Marie-Elisabeth Robert, Eric Geynes, Anabel Lopez, Eduardo Aladro, Line Phé, Cyrus Khodaveisi, Yohan Levy, Daniel Velasco-Acosta, Jonas Paz-Benavides Genre: Musical, Comedy, Crime Runtime: 132 minutes

Based on the novel Écoute by author Boris Razon, this crime dramedy musical charts the intertwined and similarly unhappy lives of lawyer Rita Mora Castro (Saldaña), cartel queen Emilia Pérez (Gascón), and Jessi Del Monte (Gomez).

'Here'

Release Date: November 1, 2024 in theaters Director: Robert Zemeckis Writers: Robert Zemeckis Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Gwilym Lee, Ophelia Lovibond, David Fynn, Leslie Zemeckis, Lauren McQueen, Beau Gadsdon, Jonathan Aris, Albie Salter, Harry Marcus, Lilly Aspell, Joel Oulette, Dannie McCallum, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Anya Marco Harris, Mohammed George, Dexter Sol Ansell, Stuart Bowman, Daniel Betts Genre: Drama Runtime: 104 minutes

Spanning from pre-historic Earth into our imaginary future, Here is a story about one small corner of America and how much it, and the fleeting lives of those living upon it, changes across the millennia.

'Heretic'

Release Date: November 8, 2024 in theaters Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Writers: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East, Topher Grace, Elle Young Genre: Horror Runtime: 111 minutes

A pair of well-meaning missionaries (Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) find themselves trapped inside the house of a menacing stranger (Hugh Grant) and subjected to his faith-testing torments.

'The Piano Lesson'

Release Date: November 8, 2024 in limited theaters (November 22, 2024 on Netflix) Director: Malcolm Washington Writers: Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Melanie Jeffcoat, Gail Bean, Jerrika Hinton, Stephan James, Malik J. Ali, Jay Peterson, Matrell Smith Genre: Drama Runtime: 125 minutes

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson, the playwright behind Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson's Charles family grapples with generations of personal and societal history and how both are inseparable from their heirloom piano.

'Red One'

Release Date: November 15, 2024 in theaters Director: Jake Kasdan Writers: Chris Morgan Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, J. K. Simmons, Wesley Kimmel, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jenna Kanell Genre: Action, Comedy Runtime: 123 minutes

When nefarious forces kidnap Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons), who do you call? A cynical bounty hunter (Chris Evans) who doesn't believe in Christmas-time magic, but who's still darn good at his job.

'Gladiator II'

Release Date: November 22, 2024 in theaters Director: Ridley Scott Writers: David Scarpa Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann, Alec Utgoff, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas Genre: Historical Drama, Action Runtime: 148 minutes

Almost 25 years after Gladiator won five Academy Awards, Ridley Scott returns to the arena with Maximus' (Russell Crowe) son Lucius (Paul Mescal) seeking revenge against the corrupt Roman Empire, specifically General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal).

'Wicked'

Release Date: November 22, 2024 in theaters Director: Jon M. Chu Writers: Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Peter Dinklage, Aaron Teoh, Grecia de la Paz, Colin Michael Carmichael, Adam James, Alice Fearn, Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Sharon D. Clarke Genre: Musical, Fantasy Runtime: 160 minutes

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) are off to see the Wizard, become dear friends, and make their own destinies in the first half of the long-awaited, two-part adaptation of one of Broadway's most famous and beloved musicals.

'Moana 2'

Release Date: November 27, 2024 in theaters Director: David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller Writers: Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller Cast: Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Alan Tudyk, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Hualālai Chung, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey Genre: Adventure, Animated, Musical Runtime: N/A

An older but still precocious Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) answers the call of her ancestors and the seas themselves for a special mission, and reunites with Maui (Dwayne Johnson), her demigod bestie, along the way.

'Queer'

Release Date: November 27, 2024 in limited theaters Director: Luca Guadagnino Writers: Justin Kuritzkes Cast: Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman, David Lowery, Colin Bates, Ronia Ava, Perla Ambrosini, Simon Rizzoni Genre: Period Drama, Romance, LGBTQIA+ Runtime: 37 minutes

Based on William S. Burroughs' short fiction novel, the lonely and awkward William Lee (Daniel Craig) becomes instantly, profoundly smitten with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a displaced fellow American and former World War II soldier.

'Maria'

Release Date: November 27, 2024 in limited theaters (November 27, 2024 on Netflix) Director: Pablo Larraín Writers: Steven Knight Cast: Angelina Jolie, Aggelina Papadopoulou, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Valeria Golino, Alessandro Bressanello Genre: Biographical Drama Runtime: 124 minutes

Jackie and Spencer director Pablo Larraín concludes his biopic trilogy with Maria, a film inspired by the life and early death of the world-famous opera singer Maria Callas (Angelina Jolie).

'September 5'

Release Date: November 29, 2024 in limited theaters Director: Tim Fehlbaum Writers: Tim Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder, Alex David Cast: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Corey Johnson, Georgina Rich, Benjamin Walker Genre: Historical Drama Runtime: 94 minutes

During the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, the Black September organization launched a coordinated attack and kidnapping that claimed 12 lives. September 5 fictionalizes the crisis through the eyes of the ABC journalists dispatched to cover the Olympics.

Other Movies Releasing in November 2024

November 2

Absolution (in theaters)

November 6

Meet Me Next Christmas (on Netflix)

November 8

Bird (in limited theaters)

Elevation (in limited theaters)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (in theaters)

November 13

Hot Frosty (on Netflix)

November 15

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (in limited theaters)

November 20

The Merry Gentleman (on Netflix)

November 22

Armor (in limited theaters and on VOD)

Spellbound (on Netflix)

November 27

Our Little Secret (on Netflix)

November 28

Sweethearts (on Max)

November 29