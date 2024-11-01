Halloween might be over, but if you're feeling a little Wicked this November, you wouldn't be remiss. After over two decades and counting on the Broadway stage, the world-famous musical finally defies gravity onto the big screen with an all-star cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. And if you want to be even more entertained that same day, look no further than Gladiator II, the equally star-studded sequel to director Ridley Scott's original historical revenge epic.
That said, don't let this Barbenheimer 2.0 situation distract you from November's other promising movies. At 94 years old, the legendary Clint Eastwood steps back behind the camera to direct the legal thriller Juror No. 2. Here reunites Robert Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump leads, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, and the buzzworthy Queer proves that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino isn't resting on his laurels. The radically different Moana 2 and Emilia Pérez keep the musical energy going strong, with Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez anchoring the latter. And if you're already in the Christmas spirit, there are plenty of feel-good movies making their way to theaters and streaming — which includes Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, and Lucy Liu joining forces to save Christmas.
'Juror No. 2'
|
Release Date:
|
November 2, 2024 in limited theaters
|
Director:
|
Clint Eastwood
|
Writers:
|
Jonathan Abrams
|
Cast:
|
Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, Gabriel Basso, J. K. Simmons, Leslie Bibb, Cedric Yarbrough, Adrienne C. Moore, Chikako Fukuyama, Onix Serrano, Amy Aquino, Francesca Eastwood
|
Genre:
|
Legal Drama, Thriller
|
Runtime:
|
114 Minutes
When called to serve on the jury of a hit-and-run murder case, Justin (Nicholas Hoult), a young husband and new father, begins to suspect he might have accidentally committed the crime the defendant (Gabriel Basso) is charged with.
'Blitz'
|
Release Date:
|
November 2, 2024 in limited theaters (November 22, 2024 on Apple TV+)
|
Director:
|
Steve McQueen
|
Writers:
|
Steve McQueen
|
Cast:
|
Elliott Heffernan, Saoirse Ronan, Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine, Kathy Burke, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham, Erin Kellyman, Leigh Gill, Mica Ricketts, CJ Beckford, Alex Jennings, Joshua McGuire, Hayley Squires, Sally Messham, Peter Rogers
|
Genre:
|
War Drama, Historical
|
Runtime:
|
120 minutes
As Nazi forces rain danger and death down upon London families during the Blitz of World War II, a young mother (Saoirse Ronan) races to find and protect her lost son (Elliott Heffernan).
'A Real Pain'
|
Release Date:
|
November 2, 2024 in limited theaters
|
Director:
|
Jesse Eisenberg
|
Writers:
|
Jesse Eisenberg
|
Cast:
|
Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, Daniel Oreskes, Ellora Torchia
|
Genre:
|
Comedy, Drama
|
Runtime:
|
90 minutes
From director, writer, and star Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain follows cousins David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as their clashing personalities grapple with grief and awkward misunderstands during a Polish road trip.
'Emilia Pérez'
|
Release Date:
|
November 2, 2024 in limited theaters (November 13, 2024 on Netflix)
|
Director:
|
Jacques Audiard
|
Writers:
|
Jacques Audiard
|
Cast:
|
Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, Édgar Ramírez, James Gerard, Shiraz Tzarfati, Agathe Bokja, Lucas Varoclier, Marie-Elisabeth Robert, Eric Geynes, Anabel Lopez, Eduardo Aladro, Line Phé, Cyrus Khodaveisi, Yohan Levy, Daniel Velasco-Acosta, Jonas Paz-Benavides
|
Genre:
|
Musical, Comedy, Crime
|
Runtime:
|
132 minutes
Based on the novel Écoute by author Boris Razon, this crime dramedy musical charts the intertwined and similarly unhappy lives of lawyer Rita Mora Castro (Saldaña), cartel queen Emilia Pérez (Gascón), and Jessi Del Monte (Gomez).
'Here'
|
Release Date:
|
November 1, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
Robert Zemeckis
|
Writers:
|
Robert Zemeckis
|
Cast:
|
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Gwilym Lee, Ophelia Lovibond, David Fynn, Leslie Zemeckis, Lauren McQueen, Beau Gadsdon, Jonathan Aris, Albie Salter, Harry Marcus, Lilly Aspell, Joel Oulette, Dannie McCallum, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Anya Marco Harris, Mohammed George, Dexter Sol Ansell, Stuart Bowman, Daniel Betts
|
Genre:
|
Drama
|
Runtime:
|
104 minutes
Spanning from pre-historic Earth into our imaginary future, Here is a story about one small corner of America and how much it, and the fleeting lives of those living upon it, changes across the millennia.
'Heretic'
|
Release Date:
|
November 8, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
|
Writers:
|
Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
|
Cast:
|
Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East, Topher Grace, Elle Young
|
Genre:
|
Horror
|
Runtime:
|
111 minutes
A pair of well-meaning missionaries (Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) find themselves trapped inside the house of a menacing stranger (Hugh Grant) and subjected to his faith-testing torments.
'The Piano Lesson'
|
Release Date:
|
November 8, 2024 in limited theaters (November 22, 2024 on Netflix)
|
Director:
|
Malcolm Washington
|
Writers:
|
Virgil Williams, Malcolm Washington
|
Cast:
|
Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Danielle Deadwyler, Corey Hawkins, Melanie Jeffcoat, Gail Bean, Jerrika Hinton, Stephan James, Malik J. Ali, Jay Peterson, Matrell Smith
|
Genre:
|
Drama
|
Runtime:
|
125 minutes
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson, the playwright behind Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Piano Lesson's Charles family grapples with generations of personal and societal history and how both are inseparable from their heirloom piano.
'Red One'
|
Release Date:
|
November 15, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
Jake Kasdan
|
Writers:
|
Chris Morgan
|
Cast:
|
Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, J. K. Simmons, Wesley Kimmel, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jenna Kanell
|
Genre:
|
Action, Comedy
|
Runtime:
|
123 minutes
When nefarious forces kidnap Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons), who do you call? A cynical bounty hunter (Chris Evans) who doesn't believe in Christmas-time magic, but who's still darn good at his job.
'Gladiator II'
|
Release Date:
|
November 22, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
Ridley Scott
|
Writers:
|
David Scarpa
|
Cast:
|
Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann, Alec Utgoff, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Peter Mensah, Matt Lucas
|
Genre:
|
Historical Drama, Action
|
Runtime:
|
148 minutes
Almost 25 years after Gladiator won five Academy Awards, Ridley Scott returns to the arena with Maximus' (Russell Crowe) son Lucius (Paul Mescal) seeking revenge against the corrupt Roman Empire, specifically General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal).
'Wicked'
|
Release Date:
|
November 22, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
Jon M. Chu
|
Writers:
|
Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox
|
Cast:
|
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Peter Dinklage, Aaron Teoh, Grecia de la Paz, Colin Michael Carmichael, Adam James, Alice Fearn, Andy Nyman, Courtney-Mae Briggs, Sharon D. Clarke
|
Genre:
|
Musical, Fantasy
|
Runtime:
|
160 minutes
Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande) are off to see the Wizard, become dear friends, and make their own destinies in the first half of the long-awaited, two-part adaptation of one of Broadway's most famous and beloved musicals.
'Moana 2'
|
Release Date:
|
November 27, 2024 in theaters
|
Director:
|
David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller
|
Writers:
|
Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller
|
Cast:
|
Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, Alan Tudyk, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Hualālai Chung, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey
|
Genre:
|
Adventure, Animated, Musical
|
Runtime:
|
N/A
An older but still precocious Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) answers the call of her ancestors and the seas themselves for a special mission, and reunites with Maui (Dwayne Johnson), her demigod bestie, along the way.
'Queer'
|
Release Date:
|
November 27, 2024 in limited theaters
|
Director:
|
Luca Guadagnino
|
Writers:
|
Justin Kuritzkes
|
Cast:
|
Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman, David Lowery, Colin Bates, Ronia Ava, Perla Ambrosini, Simon Rizzoni
|
Genre:
|
Period Drama, Romance, LGBTQIA+
|
Runtime:
|
37 minutes
Based on William S. Burroughs' short fiction novel, the lonely and awkward William Lee (Daniel Craig) becomes instantly, profoundly smitten with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a displaced fellow American and former World War II soldier.
'Maria'
|
Release Date:
|
November 27, 2024 in limited theaters (November 27, 2024 on Netflix)
|
Director:
|
Pablo Larraín
|
Writers:
|
Steven Knight
|
Cast:
|
Angelina Jolie, Aggelina Papadopoulou, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Valeria Golino, Alessandro Bressanello
|
Genre:
|
Biographical Drama
|
Runtime:
|
124 minutes
Jackie and Spencer director Pablo Larraín concludes his biopic trilogy with Maria, a film inspired by the life and early death of the world-famous opera singer Maria Callas (Angelina Jolie).
'September 5'
|
Release Date:
|
November 29, 2024 in limited theaters
|
Director:
|
Tim Fehlbaum
|
Writers:
|
Tim Fehlbaum, Moritz Binder, Alex David
|
Cast:
|
Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch, Zinedine Soualem, Corey Johnson, Georgina Rich, Benjamin Walker
|
Genre:
|
Historical Drama
|
Runtime:
|
94 minutes
During the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, the Black September organization launched a coordinated attack and kidnapping that claimed 12 lives. September 5 fictionalizes the crisis through the eyes of the ABC journalists dispatched to cover the Olympics.
Other Movies Releasing in November 2024
November 2
- Absolution (in theaters)
November 6
- Meet Me Next Christmas (on Netflix)
November 8
- Bird (in limited theaters)
- Elevation (in limited theaters)
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (in theaters)
November 13
- Hot Frosty (on Netflix)
November 15
- Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (in limited theaters)
November 20
- The Merry Gentleman (on Netflix)
November 22
- Armor (in limited theaters and on VOD)
- Spellbound (on Netflix)
November 27
- Our Little Secret (on Netflix)
November 28
- Sweethearts (on Max)
November 29
- Nutcrackers (on Hulu)