If you've felt a recent chill in the air, you're not alone. It's officially the season of falling leaves, pumpkin-flavored everything, and oversized sweaters. Likewise, October wouldn't truly be October without a wealth of new horror offerings — starting with Max's new adaptation of Salem's Lot and quickly followed by Netflix's twisty sci-fi/horror/comedy thriller, It's What's Inside. Modern horror icon Art the Clown grins his way through more eye-popping gore in Terrifier 3, while Smile 2 — the sequel to one of 2022's surprise hits — continues to spread the Smile Curse to unsuspecting victims. Actress Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, a 1970s-set psychological thriller based on the true story of the "Dating Game Killer."

Two other period movies dramatize real events, including Saturday Night, the origin story of Saturday Night Live, and The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump. For something completely different, Piece by Piece tells the story of Pharrell Williams' life through Lego animation. And speaking of things that couldn't be more different: October brings the debut of two comic book movies led by antiheroes. In one corner, there's the crime thriller/musical Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix (reprising his Oscar-winning role) and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. In the other corner, Tom Hardy wraps up his action-comedy Venom trilogy with Venom: The Last Dance. Last but not least, indie dramas with varied styles are generating buzz, including the romantic dramedy Anora, and the nail-biting Conclave.

'Salem's Lot'

Release Date: October 3, 2024, on Max Director: Gary Dauberman Writers: Gary Dauberman Cast: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbæk, John Benjamin Hickey, Jordan Preston Carter, Spencer Treat Clark, Nicholas Crovetti, Cade Woodward, Alexander Ward Genre: Horror, Supernatural Runtime: 113 minutes

If you read Stephen King's classic book or watched the nightmare-inducing 1979 miniseries, it's time to get scared again. Struggling author Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) visits his hometown of Jerusalem's Lot, hoping the return to his roots will help his writer's block — only to find the small town overrun by a vampiric threat.

'House of Spoils'

Release Date: October 3, 2024, on Prime Video Director: Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy Writers: Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy Cast: Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira, Arian Moayed, Marton Csokas, Amara Karan Genre: Psychological Thriller, Horror Runtime: 101 minutes

Opening a new restaurant is stressful enough without a haunting. House of Spoils' head chef (Ariana DeBose) has all the usual fine dining and business owner aggravations to deal with, plus the vengeful ghost of the building's previous owner.

'Hold Your Breath'

Release Date: October 3, 2024 on Hulu Director: Karrie Crouse, Will Joines Writers: Karrie Crouse Cast: Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Annaleigh Ashford, Alona Jane Robbins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Genre: Horror, Thriller, Psychological Runtime: 94 minutes

During the middle of a dangerous Oklahoma dust storm, a 1930 single mother (Sarah Paulson) defends her children from the menacing entity that's stalking their home.

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Release Date: October 6, 2024 in theaters Director: Todd Phillips Writers: Scott Silver, Todd Phillips Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, Steve Coogan Genre: Thriller, Musical, Comic Book Runtime: 138 minutes

When Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meets his equally deadly match in Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga), a fellow patient at Arkham Asylum, Gotham City might not survive their tumultuous romance.

'White Bird'

Release Date: October 6, 2024 in theaters Director: Marc Forster Writers: Mark Bomback Cast: Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Bryce Gheisar, Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren Genre: Period Drama, Coming-of-Age Runtime: 120 minutes

A sequel and prequel to 2017's Wonder, White Bird explores former Beecher Prep bully Julian's (Bryce Gheisar) uncertain future. Simultaneously, Julian learns about his Jewish grandmother Sara's (Ariella Glaser) past growing up in Nazi-occupied France.

'It's What's Inside'

Release Date: October 6, 2024 on Netflix Director: Greg Jardin Writers: Mark Bomback Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, Nina Bloomgarden, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Reina Hardesty, Devon Terrell, David W. Thompson, Madison Davenport Genre: Horror, Comedy Runtime: 103 minutes

Eight friends discover more chaos and betrayal than they bargained for after participating in an experimental new game that psychically "uploads" and shares their minds.

'Monster Summer'

Release Date: October 6, 2024 in theaters Director: David Henrie Writers: Cornelius Uliano, Bryan Schulz Cast: Mason Thames, Mel Gibson, Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner, Kevin James, Abby James Witherspoon, Julian Lerner, Noah Cottrell Genre: Adventure, Horror Runtime: 97 minutes

After a strange creature harms one of their friends, a group of young students on summer break have no choice except to fight the monster and protect their home.

'Caddo Lake'

Release Date: October 10, 2024 on Max Director: Celine Held, Logan George Writers: Celine Held, Logan George Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings, Diana Hopper Genre: Thriller Runtime: 99 minutes

Secrets never stay buried. Set in the Texas-Louisiana lake area of the same name and following the residents as they search for a vanished young girl, M. Night Shyamalan produces the twisty Caddo Lake.

'Saturday Night'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 in theaters Director: Jason Reitman Writers: Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O'Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, J. K. Simmons Genre: Comedy, Biographical Runtime: 109 minutes

When it premiered in 1975, Saturday Night Live was a risk. Now a late-night staple and celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, Saturday Night fictionalizes the real-life lead-up to the variety series' first broadcast.

'Piece by Piece'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 in theaters Director: Morgan Neville Writers: N/A Cast: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg Genre: Documentary, Animation Runtime: 93 minutes

Piece by Piece documents Pharrell Williams' career from his early days in hip-hop groups, his time as a producer, to his success as a solo artist — but with a Lego-animated twist.

'The Apprentice'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 in theaters Director: Ali Abbasi Writers: Gabriel Sherman Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan, Ben Sullivan, Charlie Carrick, Mark Rendall, Joe Pingue Genre: Period Drama, Biographical Runtime: 120 minutes

The Apprentice dramatizes Donald Trump's (Sebastian Stan) early years in New York City's real estate industry as well as his relationship with former lawyer and "fixer," Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

'Brothers'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 on Prime Video Director: Max Barbakow Writers: Macon Blair Cast: Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Brendan Fraser Genre: Action, Comedy Runtime: N/A

Twin brothers and lifelong criminals (Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage) fix their estrangement long enough to team up for one last heist — an already awkward road trip that their mother (Glenn Close) has no trouble accidentally crashing.

'Lonely Planet'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 on Netflix Director: Susannah Grant Writers: Susannah Grant Cast: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers, Younès Boucif, Adriano Giannini, Rachida Brakni Genre: Romance Runtime: N/A

Love is in the air for Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern), an introverted author struggling with her next book, and Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth), a mild-mannered everyman. Their age difference makes them an unlikely couple, but a chance meeting at an exclusive writer's retreat changes their lives forever.

'The Silent Hour'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 on VOD Director: Brad Anderson Writers: Brad Anderson Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, Mark Strong Genre: Crime Thriller Runtime: N/A

An injury sustained during the line of duty permanently affects Detective Frank Shaw's (Joel Kinnaman) hearing. As he adjusts to his new reality, he intervenes to protect Ava's (Sandra Mae Frank) life, a woman who witnessed a crime and who is deaf.

'Terrifier 3'

Release Date: October 11, 2024 in theaters Director: Damien Leone Writers: Damien Leone Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Krsy Fox, Alexa Blair Robertson, Mason Mecartea, Stephen Cofield Jr., Clint Howard, Annie Lederman, Jon Abrahams Genre: Horror Runtime: 125 minutes

For his third reign of terror, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) has his sights set on Sienna (Lauren LaVera), the woman who triumphed over him in Terrifier 2. And this time, Art isn't alone; he has a partner in Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), the Final Girl from the original Terrifier.

'Smile 2'

Release Date: October 18, 2024 in theaters Director: Parker Finn Writers: Parker Finn Cast: Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, Ray Nicholson, Drew Barrymore Genre: Horror, Psychological, Supernatural Runtime: 127 minutes

In this sequel to the original Smile, pop singer Skye (Naomi Scott) finds herself pursued by the Smile entity and racing against time to break the seemingly inescapable curse.

'Anora'

Release Date: October 18, 2024 in theaters Director: Sean Baker Writers: Sean Baker Cast: Mikey Madison, Mark Eydelshteyn, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan Genre: Drama, Comedy Runtime: 139 minutes

The budding romance between American exotic dancer Anora (Mikey Madison) and Russian-born Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn) becomes an impulsive elopement to help the latter escape his father's clutches.

'Goodrich'

Release Date: October 18, 2024 in theaters Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer Writers: Hallie Meyers-Shyer Cast: Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Andie MacDowell, Carmen Ejogo, Kevin Pollak, Michael Urie, Laura Benanti, Danny Deferrari, Jackie Sandler, Poorna Jagannathan, Vivien Lyra Blair Genre: Comedy, Drama Runtime: N/A

After his wife unexpectedly starts a 90-day rehabilitation program, art gallery owner Andy Goodrich (Michael Keaton) must become a truly committed father to his nine-year-old twins as well as to Grace (Mila Kunis), his estranged daughter from his first marriage.

'Woman of the Hour'

Release Date: October 18, 2024, on Netflix Director: Anna Kendrick Writers: Ian McDonald Cast: Anna Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle, Autumn Best, Jessie Fraser, Taylor Hastings, Jedidiah Goodacre, Darcy Laurie Genre: Crime Thriller Runtime: 94 minutes

Woman of the Year fictionalizes the 1970s true crime case of Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), an active serial killer who competed as a contestant on The Dating Game series. In addition to directing, Anna Kendrick co-stars as Cheryl Bradshaw, the woman with whom Alcala won a date.

'The Line'

Release Date: October 18, 2024 in theaters Director: Ethan Berger Writers: Ethan Berger, Alex Russek Cast: Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Halle Bailey, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Bo Mitchell, Denise Richards, Cheri Oteri, Scoot McNairy, John Malkovich Genre: Drama Runtime: 100 minutes

Tom (Alex Wolff) successfully joins his college's elite, high-society fraternity. But enduring the group's increasingly cruel hazing tactics, prompted by Tom's growing romance with fellow student Annabelle (Halle Bailey), forces the young man to decide what matters more: social clout or human decency.

'Canary Black'

Release Date: October 24, 2024 on Prime Video Director: Pierre Morel Writers: Matthew Kennedy Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Rupert Friend, Ray Stevenson, Saffron Burrows, Ben Miles, Goran Kostić, Michael Brandon, Charles Nishikawa Genre: Action, Thriller Runtime: 101 minutes

In order to save her innocent civilian husband from an unknown threat, Avery (Kate Beckinsale), the CIA's top agent, disobeys the organization to which she's devoted her life.

'Venom: The Last Dance'

Release Date: October 25, 2024 in theaters Director: Kelly Marcel Writers: Kelly Marcel Cast: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham Genre: Superhero, Action Runtime: N/A

After being simultaneously targeted by humanity and Venom's alien species, the Klyntar, antiheroes Eddie Brock and Venom (Tom Hardy) find themselves on the run and without allies — except each other, of course.

'Conclave'

Release Date: October 25, 2024 in theaters Director: Edward Berger Writers: Peter Straughan Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, Isabella Rossellini, Lucian Msamati, Carlos Diehz, Brían F. O'Byrne, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl, Jacek Koman, Loris Loddi Genre: Psychological Thriller Runtime: 120 minutes

The Pope's shocking death leaves Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) racing to find a replacement. However, choosing one of the most powerful men in the world is beset with secrets and disturbing sins.

'Your Monster'

Release Date: October 25, 2024 in theaters Director: Caroline Lindy Writers: Caroline Lindy Cast: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy Genre: Romantic Comedy, Horror, Supernatural Runtime: 98 minutes

An awful break-up propels Laura Franco (Melissa Barrera) into the arms of her true soulmate: the grumpy but surprisingly romantic Monster (Tommy Dewey) living in her childhood closet.

'Time Cut'

Image via Netflix

Release Date: October 30, 2024 on Netflix Director: Hannah MacPherson Writers: Michael Kennedy, Hannah MacPherson Cast: Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks, Griffin Gluck, Rachael Crawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston, Kataem O'Connor Genre: Horror, Science Fiction Runtime: N/A

When a time travel device transports Lucy (Madison Bailey) back to 2003, she faces a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Can she prevent her sister's murder at the hands of a slasher killer, even if doing so risks changing the future in ways Lucy can't imagine?