Now that summer has officially started, movie season is in full swing. Since the start of the pandemic, we haven’t had a lineup as strong as this one. New films are releasing in theaters as well as streaming. With a mix of blockbusters and smaller films, there is undoubtedly something for everyone. Luckily, we have nine upcoming movies that are sure to pique your interest.

The Tomorrow War

Image via Amazon Studios

Release Date: July 2nd

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime’s The Tomorrow War sees Chris Pratt get drafted into a futuristic war. After receiving an urgent message from time travels, many soldiers are forced to fight to save humanity’s future. Chris Pratt stars alongside Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, and Betty Gilpin in this time-traveling adventure.

The fight to save the world is something movies use to death, but a story with aliens, time travel, and a ticking clock makes it a little more interesting. This is also director Chris McKay’s (The LEGO Batman Movie) first live-action feature, so that alone makes it an exciting watch.

The Fear Street Trilogy

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 2nd, 9th, and 16th

Platform: Netflix

We’re cheating by giving you not one, not two, but three films in this listing! Netflix is adapting writer R.L. Stine’s Fear Street series. Each film will be set in a different period, 1994, 1978, and 1666 respectively. The first film, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, will follow a group of teenagers trying to solve a series of murders and uncover the truth of a great evil haunting their town.

Director Leigh Janiak and co-writer Phil Graziadei create a trilogy that channels everything we love about horror. It dives headfirst into the guts and gore and doesn’t hold back. It embraces that genre and runs with it. With each film releasing one after another, Fear Street will be the horror event of the summer.

Black Widow

Image via Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 9th

Platform: Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access

The 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, will show a side of Natasha Romanoff we haven’t seen before. She confronts her past and faces off against an unstoppable enemy, and the Avenger will once again have to fight to save the world.

Black Widow is a film that should’ve been made six years ago. She’s a fan-favorite Avenger and the only female in the original Avengers lineup. That being said, this film is finally happening, and people should be excited! This film will cover parts of her origin and show us new supporting characters in her world. Giving Natasha her chance to shine is always welcomed. Better late than never, right?

The sequel-prequel is set right after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War. Scarlett Johansson dons the costume for a final time alongside Florence Pugh (Yelena), Rachel Weisz (Melina), and David Harbour (Alexei).

Gunpower Milkshake

Image via Netflix

Release Date: July 14th

Platform: Netflix

Sam (Karen Gillan) was 12 years old when her mother (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. 15 years later, Sam follows in her mother’s footsteps and has become a brutal hit-woman. When an 8-year-old girl (Chloe Coleman) has a target on her back, Sam must choose between her job and protecting the child.

This stylized action film is one that fans should keep an eye on. The trailers capture a tone similar to John Wick and Birds of Prey, and that deadly combination should make any fan excited. The film stars Gillan, Headey, and Coleman; as well as Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Paul Giamatti.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Image via Warner Bros.

Release Date: July 16th

Platform: Theatrical and HBO Max

Welcome back to the Space Jam! The Looney Tunes are back in action and are teaming up with NBA icon LeBron James. After LeBron and his son are trapped in the digital world, King James must fight for their freedom.

Bugs, Daffy, Lola, and the rest of the Tune Squad bring a sense of nostalgia for anyone who grew up with the original Space Jam. The film is not simply retreading old ground, though. They are now expanding past the Looney Tunes and will be pulling from every I.P. in Warner Bros. Pictures has in their arsenal. From Grape Ape to Clockwork Orange, everyone is here.

The NBA Champion has had his fair share of intense basketball games, but this one takes the cake, and the stakes have never been higher.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Image via Paramount

Release Date: July 23rd

Platform: Theatrical

As the title states, Snake Eyes is an original film set in the G.I. Joe universe. After being taken in by the Arashikage Clan, Snake Eyes must learn the ways of the ninja while also finding his new purpose in life.

This film will take us into Snake Eyes' world and introduce this universe to a new audience. The film is superhero-esque in nature but is striving to tell a personal story. That’s something we rarely see in this genre and is a welcomed sight. Still, seeing ninjas never gets old.

Henry Golding stars as the titular character alongside Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow), Úrsula Corberó (The Baroness), Samara Weaving (Scarlett), Haruka Abe (Akiko), Tahehiro Hira (Kenta), and Iko Uwais (Hard Master).

Old

Image via Universal Pictures

Release Date: July 23rd

Platform: Theatrical

Director M. Night Shyamalan (Glass) is delivering what seems to be another fascinating feature film. Old follows a family who is on a mysterious island. This secluded beach affects time and is causing them to age rapidly, making their entire lives pass within a single day. The film is inspired by the Pierre Oscar Levy novel, Sandcastle and is a mystery-thiller.

Shyamalan excels at these supernatural mysteries, and Old is another film in that mold. The very premise of your life passing by at this accelerated rate is terrifying. We don’t know much about this film, but that’s what makes mysteries engaging. Old should be a return to form for Shyamalan.

The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, Rufus Sewell, and Alex Wolff.

Jungle Cruise

Image via Disney

Release Date: July 30th

Platform: Theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access

In the 20th Century, Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother, McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), embark on finding the Tree of Life. With the help of steamboat Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson). The trio hopes to advance the world of medicine, as the Tree might hold the key to healing powers. However, it won’t be easy as the jungle is full of wild animals and other adventurers trying to get the ability first.

This swashbuckling adventure is based on the Disney World ride, Jungle Cruise, like another successful film series, Pirates of the Caribbean. The film brings some much-needed fun this movie season. Plus, it stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. What more can you want?

The Green Knight

Image via A24

Release Date: July 30th

Platform: Theatrical

Based on the novel 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight', this Arthurian tale follows King Arthur’s nephew, Sir Gawain (Dev Patel). After coming face-to-face with a gigantic tree-like creature, Gawain goes on a quest to confront the giant known as the green knight. He will fight for the honor he seeks from Camelot.

The film has this dark and dirty tone. It’s not one with knights in shining armor who save the day, but rather one with sacrifice and hardships. Director David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) is set to bring this thrilling tale to life. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is a story not many people are familiar with, but it’s one worth checking out. The film stars: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, and Ralph Ineson.

