Another month is almost over, and September brings some of the year's most anticipated and buzz-worthy releases. After 36 years, Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) rises again with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Plenty of horror films debut to help the Juice usher in the Halloween season: The Front Room, Speak No Evil, Never Let Go, The Substance, Bagman, Apartment 7A, and Azrael. Sebastian Stan gets a little more than he bargained for with A Different Man, a wild psychological ride. There's also Megalopolis, the ambitious sci-fi social parable that writer-director Francis Ford Coppola spent decades developing, finally hits theaters.

But creepy thrillers aren't all September offers. Peter Dinklage becomes a Western bounty hunter; Dave Bautista gets his John Wick on; and Kevin Smith's high school comedy takes us to his semi-autobiographical past. Transformers One shares the origin story of the Autobots and the Decepticons, and Lupita Nyong'o leads an all-star voice cast — including Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill — in DreamWorks' Studio Ghibli-inspired animated adventure, The Wild Robot.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Release Date: September 6 in theaters Director: Tim Burton Writers: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe Genre: Comedy, Horror Runtime: 105 minutes

It's showtime. The ghost with the most returns to stir up more trouble in the sequel to Tim Burton's original Beetlejuice, which includes returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, as well as Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia Deetz's (Ryder) daughter Astrid.

'The Front Room'

Release Date: September 6 in theaters Director: Max and Sam Eggers Writers: Max and Sam Eggers Cast: Brandy, Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff Genre: Horror, Thriller Runtime: 94 minutes

The lives of Belinda (Brandy) and her husband Norman (Andrew Burnap) take an unexpected turn when Norman's mother Solange (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. Her presence starts shoving the couple apart, especially when Belinda suspects her stepmother has ties to the devil.

'His Three Daughters'

Release Date: September 6 in select theaters, September 20 on Netflix Director: Azazel Jacobs Writers: Azazel Jacobs Cast: Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, Jasmine Bracey, Jay O. Sanders, Jovan Adepo Genre: Drama Runtime: 101 minutes

Three very different sisters — Katie (Carrie Coon), Rachel (Natasha Lyonne), and Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) — reunite to take care of their ailing father (Jay O. Sanders), navigate their grief, and heal their complex but loving relationship.

'Rebel Ridge'

Release Date: September 6 on Netflix Director: Jeremy Saulnier Writers: Jeremy Saulnier Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsane Jhe, Dana Lee, James Cromwell Genre: Action, Thriller Runtime: 131 minutes

When a corrupt police force in the small town of Shelby Springs illegally seizes the bail money that Terry (Aaron Pierre) has set aside for his cousin, it won't end well for them. Terry will protect his family without flinching.

'The Thicket'

Release Date: September 6 in select theaters Director: Elliott Lester Writers: Chris Kelley Cast: Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis, Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Andrew Schulz, James Hetfield, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe Genre: Western Runtime: 108 minutes

The Thicket follows Reginald Jones (Peter Dinklage), a ruthless bounty hunter who accepts a $10,000 offer from Jack (Levon Hawke) to find and rescue Jack's kidnapped sister, Lulu (Esmé Creed-Miles). But there are strange things at work in the Thicket, the same place Lulu's abductors plan to take her.

'Speak No Evil'

Release Date: September 13 in theaters Director: James Watkins Writers: James Watkins Cast: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, Scoot McNairy Genre: Thriller Runtime: 110 minutes

Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) seem like a lovely couple — enough for fellow couple Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben (Scoot McNairy) to visit them at their isolated home. But Paddy and CIara are not as they seem, and what should be a family vacation descends into horrifying chaos.

'The Killer's Game'

Release Date: September 13 in theaters Director: J. J. Perry Writers: Rand Ravich, James Coyne Cast: Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Pom Klementieff, Ben Kingsley Genre: Action, Comedy Runtime: 104 minutes

Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is in a bit of a pickle. Diagnosed with a terminal illness and not wanting his girlfriend Maize (Sofia Boutella) to watch him deteriorate, the unstoppable assassin places a hit on himself. But the hospital made a mistake; Joe's healthy as can be, and Marianna (Pom Klementieff), a vengeful enemy, refuses to cancel the hit.

'My Old Ass'

Release Date: September 13 in select theaters Director: Megan Park Writers: Megan Park Cast: Maisy Stella, Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brooks, Aubrey Plaza Genre: Comedy, Coming-of-Age Drama, Fantasy Runtime: 89 minutes

What if you could advise your younger self? 40-something Elliott Labrant (Aubrey Plaza) has that chance thanks to some unexpected magic. As the older Elliott chats with her 16-year-old self (Maisy Stella), they stumble their way through life — and the wiser Elliott warns the younger away from a boy named Chad (Percy Hynes White).

'Uglies'

Release Date: September 13 on Netflix Director: McG Writers: Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, Whit Anderson Cast: Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Laverne Cox Genre: Science Fiction, Action Runtime: 100 minutes

Based on the YA book series by Scott Westerfeld, Tally Youngblood (Joey King) lives in a futuristic post-apocalyptic world where cosmetic surgery defines true "beauty." Any 16-year-old who doesn't turn themselves "Pretty" is an "Ugly" derided by society. After excitedly waiting for the operation, Tally has a change of heart and finds a different way to live.

'The 4:30 Movie'

Release Date: September 13 in select theaters Director: Kevin Smith Writers: Kevin Smith Cast: Austin Zajur, Nicholas Cirillo, Reed Northrup, Siena Agudong, Ken Jeong Genre: Comedy, Coming-of-Age Runtime: 88 minutes

Kevin Smith describes The 4:30 Movie as his "most personal film to date." Inspired by the many times a teenage Smith snuck into R-rated movies, a young boy (Austin Zajur) tries to balance his love for movies with his crush on his classmate Melody (Siena Agudong), and somehow get back into his local theater after the manager (Ken Jeong) bans him for life.

'Transformers One'

Release Date: September 20 in theaters Director: Josh Cooley Writers: Eric Pearson, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Hamm, Isaac C. Singleton Jr., Vanessa Liguori, Jason Konopisos-Alvarez, Jon Bailey, Evan Michael Lee Genre: Action, Science Fiction, Animation Runtime: 104 minutes

Before they became enemies, constantly fighting over the fate of Earth, Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) were once friends. Known as Orion Pax and D-16, respectively, and raised on their home planet of Cybertron, the young Transformers itch to prove themselves as fighters.

'Wolfs'

Release Date: September 20 in select theaters, September 27 on Apple TV+ Director: Jon Watts Writers: Jon Watts Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Zlatko Burić, Richard Kind Genre: Action, Comedy Runtime: 108 minutes

Jack (George Clooney) and Nick (Brad Pitt) aren't partners. They're the best professional fixers in the world, and they're the best because they work alone. But when their higher-ups charge them with cleaning up the same situation, they discover that this simple task — hiding a dead body — is more complicated than anyone realizes.

'Never Let Go'

Release Date: September 20 in theaters Director: Alexandre Aja Writers: Kevin Coughlin Ryan Grassby Cast: Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park, Stephanie Lavigne Genre: Horror Runtime: 101 minutes

A creature has haunted a mother (Halle Berry) and her two sons (Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins) for years. They live in an isolated forest and stay bound together by a rope at all times; it's all that keeps them safe. But this supernatural being will find a way to break them apart.

'A Different Man'

Release Date: September 20 in theaters Director: Aaron Schimberg Writers: Aaron Schimberg Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson, C. Mason Wells, Owen Kline, Charlie Korsmo, Patrick Wang, Michael Shannon Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller Runtime: 112 minutes

Edward (Sebastian Stan) successfully undergoes an operation to remove his neurofibromatosis, a condition characterized by three benign tumors. He feels rejuvenated and hopeful — until Oswald (Adam Pearson), an actor, prepares to play Edward in a play inspired by his neurofibromatosis journey.

'Omni Loop'

Release Date: September 20 in theaters Director: Bernardo Britto Writers: Bernardo Britto Cast: Mary-Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, Steven Maier Genre: Science Fiction, Drama Runtime: 107 minutes

A single pill lets Zoya (Mary-Louise Parker) travel five days into the past. The quantum physicist has a black hole growing in her chest — which isn't just scientifically unheard of, but incurable. No matter how often she goes back in time, five days isn't enough; she can't find a way to save herself. But Paula (Ayo Edebiri), a brilliant student, might be able to help her master time travel.

'The Substance'

Release Date: September 20 in select theaters Director: Coralie Fargeat Writers: Coralie Fargeat Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia, Phillip Schurer, Joseph Balderrama, Tom Morton, Robin Greer Genre: Horror Runtime: 140 minutes

Demoralized by the ageism surrounding her, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) agrees to a black market experimental injection that promises to unlock a "younger, better, and perfect" version of herself. What follows is a living nightmare — a body horror informed by the #MeToo movement.

'Bagman'

Release Date: September 20 in select theaters Director: Colm McCarthy Writers: John Hulme Cast: Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas, William Hope, Steven Cree, Frankie Corio, Adelle Leonce, Henry Pettigrew, Sharon D. Clarke, Peter McDonald Genre: Horror Runtime: 92 minutes

Across every culture, a mythological bagman eats children. Patrick (Sam Claflin) is having routine nightmares about a similar figure kidnapping his young son Jake. He dismisses them as just that — nightmares. Soon, Patrick realizes the horrible truth and must save his son from a seemingly unstoppable evil.

'Killer Heat'

Image via Prime Video

Release Date: September 26 on Prime Video Director: Philippe Lacôte Writers: Roberto Bentivegna, Matt Charman Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Richard Madden Genre: Crime Drama, Mystery Runtime: TBA

A love triangle between identical twin brothers (Richard Madden) and the object of their affections, played by Shailene Woodley, gets "violent" in Killer Heat. More details are forthcoming, but the drama that unfolds prompts the presence of a detective called "The Jealousy Man" (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

'The Wild Robot'

Release Date: September 27 in theaters Director: Chris Sanders Writers: Chris Sanders Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames Genre: Science Fiction, Drama, Animation Runtime: 101 minutes

A typhoon sweeps Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a friendly service robot, away from her creators and onto an island populated by an array of wild animals. Roz integrates with the world around her, making friends and discovering the beauty of nature — and accidentally adopting Brightbill (Kit Connor), a baby goose who needs a mother.

'Megalopolis'

Release Date: September 27 in theaters Director: Francis Ford Coppola Writers: Francis Ford Coppola Cast: Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, Dustin Hoffman Genre: Science Fiction, Drama Runtime: 138 minutes

All empires eventually fall. Set in an alternate America modeled after Ancient Rome and called New Rome, architect Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) is determined to reform New Rome into a true utopia. If that means tearing it down first, that's a necessary evil to accomplish his vision and prevent humanity's inevitable socioeconomic collapse.

'Apartment 7A'

Release Date: September 27 on Paramount+ Director: Natalie Erika James Writers: Natalie Erika James Cast: Julia Garner, Jim Sturgess, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Rosy McEwen, Amy Leeson, Scott Hume, Andrew Buchan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith Genre: Thriller Runtime: 104 minutes

Apartment 7A serves as a prequel to Rosemary's Baby and follows Terry Gionoffrio (Julia Garner), a dancer who dies by suicide not long after Mia Farrow's Rosemary moves into the apartment complex. What led to such a tragedy? What did Satan's loyal servants Minnie (Dianne Wiest) and Roman Castevet (Kevin McNally) have to do with Terry's death?

'Rez Ball'

Release Date: September 27 on Netflix Director: Sydney Freeland Writers: Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo Cast: Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning Genre: Sports Drama Runtime: 111 minutes

Rez Ball, described by director Sydney Freeland as "Friday Night Lights, but it is from an Indigenous perspective," follows New Mexico's Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team shattered by the death of their "star player" and dear friend. For his memory, they refuse to lose the championship.

'Azrael'

Release Date: September 27 in select theaters Director: E.L. Katz Writers: Simon Barrett Cast: Samara Weaving, Vic Carmen Sonne, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Katariina Unt Genre: Horror Runtime: 85 minutes

The Rapture prophesized by the Christian Bible has happened, taking millions of souls to heaven and leaving behind a broken society beset by evil entities. Azrael (Samara Weaving) flees from her captors after they offer her to these creatures as a human sacrifice. But it doesn't matter if Azrael's enemies are demons or her fellow humans: she plans to survive.