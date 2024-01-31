Amazon Freevee continues to offer some solid free movies and shows (with ads). February sees the continuation of Judy Justice and the return of How to Train Your Dragon to the service. If you're looking for a great family film, the Ryan Reynolds-led film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is a fantastic take on the Pokémon universe, as Reynolds plays the electric pocket monster. Maybe a more mature story is your speed? Ryan Coogler's directorial debut, Fruitvale Station, was the beginning of the now decade-long collaboration between Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan. This very underrated film will leave you emotional.

The Hailee Steinfeld coming-of-age drama, The Edge of Seventeen, and the LeBron James and Bugs Bunny team-up Space Jam: A New Legacy will also be available on the streamer. If horror is more your speed, Nia DaCosta's remake of Candyman also arrives later this month.

Here is the complete list of all the movies and shows coming to Freevee in February 2024.

Available February 1, 2024

A Soldier’s Story (1984)

All Saints (2017)

Birthright Outlaw (2023)

Dog Days (2018)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Close

Life of Crime (2013)

Mortal Engines (2018)

National Champions (2021)

New in Town (2009)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

The Current War (2017)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Marksman (2021)

The Wife (2017)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

Available February 7, 2024

A Piece of Cake (2019)

Available February 13, 2024

Candyman (2021)

Available February 14, 2024

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Available February 29, 2024