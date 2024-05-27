Each month, streaming service Peacock switches up their viewing catalog, bringing new films, television shows, and originals for audiences to enjoy. For June, the platform brings new seasons of summer favorites, as well as classic action, adventure, and comedies for viewers to enjoy. For the best Peacock additions for June, check out the seven picks below.

'America's Got Talent' (Season 19)

Available: Tuesdays at 8 PM EST Genre: Reality Competition Hosted by: Terry Crews Judges: Howdie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell

NBC's popular reality competition series, America's Got Talent, is back for an all-new season starting May 28 and will be streaming on Peacock after it airs on NBC. Season 19 is bringing back fan-favorite judge Sofía Vergara, who was absent from the recent America's Got Talent spin-off series, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League. Also returning to the judge's table are music and television mogul Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel, and model Heidi Klum.

Created by Cowell, America's Got Talent premiered in 2006 and has been drawing in big audiences ever since. With winners like ventriloquist Terry Fator, singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal, magicians Shin Lim and Matt Franco, and comedian Preacher Lawson, the series is a star maker.

'The Other Guys' (2010)

Available: June 1 Genre: Buddy-Cop Action-Comedy Director: Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dwayne Johnson

Buddy cop action flick The Other Guys follows Alan (Will Ferrell) and Terry (Mark Wahlberg) as they attempt to step up after the untimely deaths of their fellow officers, Danson and Highsmith, played fantastically by Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively.

Together, Alan and Terry unintentionally wreak havoc on New York City, all while attempting to uncover the case that Highsmith and Danson were working on but failed to solve. Directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, the film is hilarious from start to finish, with wonderful performances by its supporting cast, including Eva Mendes and Michael Keaton.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Available: June 1 Genre: Horror-Comedy Director: Ivan Reitman Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, and Ernie Hudson

The iconic horror-comedy Ghostbusters premiered in 1984 and the franchise is still going strong, with its most recent entry being the 2024 film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Directed by Ivan Reitman, the story follows three parapsychologists making their own business as a ghost removal service in Manhattan.

Written by Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, the film stars Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, Rick Moranis, and Ernie Hudson. Upon its premiere, Ghostbusters was nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Visual Effects and Best Original Song.

'Fences' (2016)

Available: June 1 Genre: Drama Director: Denzel Washington Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sidney

Fences tells the story of a man named Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) living in 1950s Pittsburgh who is forced to come to terms with the ups and downs of his life, as well as the way these issues have affected his family. Co-starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jovan Adepo, and Russell Hornsby, Fences was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Davis winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name by August Wilson and directed by Washington, the film was praised by critics for its powerful storytelling, as well as its faithfulness to the award-winning source material.

'American Ninja Warrior' (Season 16)

Available: Season Premiere on June 3; new episodes premiere on Mondays Genre: Reality Game Show Hosted by: Matt Iseman, Akbar Gabaja-Biamila, and Zuri Hall

A new season of American Ninja Warrior is coming to Peacock on Monday, June 3, 2024, and fans cannot wait to see some of their favorite competitors, as well as new faces, join the competition for the $1 million prize. The series, which premiered in 2024, has athletes from around the country running through an incredibly difficult obstacle course, which they have to conquer to move on to each new round.

Based on a Japanese series that premiered in 2006, American Ninja Warrior has been a phenomenon in the United States, with so many young fans watching the show that the series generated a spin-off titled American Ninja Warrior Junior. To catch up on last season ahead of the Season 16 premiere, you can find all Season 15 episodes streaming on Peacock.

'John Wick' (2014)

Available: June 1 Genre: Action Director: Chad Stahelski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe

The action flick John Wick has been a hit with fans since its release in 2014, spawning a franchise that now includes four films. Starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role, the neo-noir film follows Wick, a hitman who is pulled back into the criminal underworld after he's already given up that life. The film co-stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Willem Dafoe, and Dean Winters.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film was an instant hit upon its premiere, grossing over four times its budget, and generating a franchise. John Wick has also had multiple spin-offs, including the limited series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and the upcoming John Wick Presents: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas as a revengeful ballerina-turned-killer.

'The Birdcage' (1996)

Available: June 1 Genre: Comedy Director: Mike Nichols Cast: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, and Dianne Wiest

Cult classic comedy The Birdcage stars Robin Williams as Armand, the owner of a drag club, and father to Val (Dan Futterman). When Val tells Armand he is engaged and wants his father to meet his fiancé and her conservative parents, Armand and his partner, Albert (Nathan Lane), must change their outward appearances in order to make nice.

Directed by Mike Nichols, The Birdcage was a hit upon its premiere and earned an Academy Award nomination for its colorful and creative set design. Co-starring Christine Baranski, Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest, Calista Flockhart, and Hank Azaria, the film is a funny, whimsical, and poignant watch.