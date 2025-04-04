Jack Black stars in yet another video game adaptation as our major theatrical release of the week. On TV and streaming, anime reigns supreme as Devil May Cry takes over Netflix, and Cowboy Bebop's Shinichirō Watanabe teams up with John Wick director Chad Stehelski to deliver a stellar new series. If anime is not your speed, don't worry. You still have one feature-length episode left of The White Lotus Season 3. Here's everything you should watch this weekend.

'A Minecraft Movie'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

A mysterious portal pulls four misfits into the Overworld, a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they'll have to master the terrain while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve (Jack Black).

Collider's Nate Richard wrote in his review that while kids will likely enjoy the movie, it won't offer much for adults, saying: Whether or not you like A Minecraft Movie solely depends on two things: your age and your experience with the video game. If you've been left puzzled by the trailers and have very little familiarity with the game, I'll save you the time: don't see this flick.