This week in theaters, The Lord of the Rings makes its return to the big screen in a brand-new animated feature film, while Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters takes its last hunt. On streaming, Secret Level takes us back into the world of gaming, and on television, Yellowstone reaches its epic conclusion. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

A sudden attack by Wulf, a ruthless Dunlending lord, forces Helm Hammerhand and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Helm's daughter, Héra, must lead the resistance against a deadly enemy who's intent on total destruction.

Aidan Kelley Next to DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is truly one of the most beautiful animated movies of the year. The anime stylization feels surprisingly fitting for the fantastical world of Middle-earth, and that goes double for the films' sometimes jaw-dropping action sequences.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

'Secret Level'

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

Secret Level is an anthology series featuring 15 stories, each set within iconic video game worlds, following unique narratives that delve into a variety of genres. From action-packed adventures to nostalgic reimaginings, the episodes connect through vibrant animation and imaginative storytelling, offering a fresh take on beloved games like Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and Mega Man.

Ross Bonaime: Secret Level is ultimately hit-or-miss, as one would expect from an anthology series, with the best episodes seizing the chance to tell exciting new stories within their worlds rather than trying to sell the audience on their games or the possibility of their own adaptations. The finest installments here just have fun with the few minutes they have, potentially finding new fans in the process. We love these games for their originality and attempts to show us something new, so it makes sense that Secret Level also works best when it embraces that sort of freedom and ambition in its episodes as well.

Secret Level

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Finale