Christmas is just a few days away, which means that 2024's movie season is ending. We still have some great films to watch in theaters as Mufasa gives us the history of the titular Lion King and his brother Scar. If you're looking for another option for the family, Sonic and his friends battle against the John Wick of Hedgehogs, and The Dragon Prince has its epic finale on Netflix. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Anora'

Where To Watch: On VOD

Anora, a sex worker from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Chase Hutchinson praised Madison's performance in his review: Madison expertly captures all the vulgarity and visceral parts of Ani’s personality that she has built as armor for herself as she does this just as we begin to see it starting to crack. Baker is similarly attuned to every single moment of her stunning performance, letting the small moments linger until they all accumulate into something substantively shattering.

'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Lost and alone, orphaned cub Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) meets a sympathetic lion named Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destinies.

While Disney live-action remakes don't have the best reputation, Mufasa at least offers audiences a story they have not yet seen before. Aidan Kelley praises director Barry Jenkins for making the best of a difficult situation: Mufasa: The Lion King really did have the amazing opportunity to expand on two iconic characters. Barry Jenkins makes an admirable effort to genuinely improve on a movie that simply had no reason to exist.

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) reunite to battle Shadow (Keanu Reeves), a mysterious new enemy with powers unlike anything they've faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, they seek out an unlikely alliance to stop Shadow and protect the planet.

Video game movies are officially good, thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog carrying the genre on his back. Aidan Kelley believes that Sonic 3 is the best one yet: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ends a refreshingly consistent trilogy that is just as good as its predecessors. One could easily argue that Shadow and Dr. Robotnik's arcs propel it to be even better, but while this is a definitive end for a trilogy, it's also very clearly not the end of the franchise (especially given the film's several end-credits sequences).