This week in theaters there's several fantastic options for you this holiday. If you're looking for more family-friendly fare, Sonic and Mufasa are still playing, but this week is for the grown-ups. Nosferatu offers up the scares while A Complete Unknown tells us the Bob Dylan origin story we didn't know we neeeded.

On TV and streaming, Marvel's advent calendar is back with the final season of What If...? and we can't forget the Christmas tradition as a holiday classic airs on NBC. Here is everything you need to watch this week.

'Nosferatu'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

In the 1830s, estate agent Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) travels to Transylvania for a fateful meeting with Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), a prospective client. In his absence, Hutter's new bride, Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), is left under the care of their friends, Friedrich and Anna Harding. Plagued by horrific visions and an increasing sense of dread, Ellen soon encounters an evil force that's far beyond her control.

Over 100 years after the original film, Nosferatu is back in theaters with even more thrills. Jeff Ewing praised the film saying: Eggers' Nosferatu lovingly takes many elements and thematic pieces from the original and evolves and expands almost every aspect. Thematically, foregrounding Ellen's agency adds an intriguing exploration of desperate erotic desire, vulnerability, and obsession, and Eggers makes full use of these elements. It's a wonderful display of performative talent, creating a world rich with detail and an atmosphere so palpable that it practically lingers on the skin.

'A Complete Unknown'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

In the early 1960s, 19-year-old Bob Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) arrived in New York with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. Forming his most intimate relationships during his rise to fame, he grows restless with the folk movement, making a controversial choice that reverberates worldwide.

