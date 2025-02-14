It's Valentine's Day weekend, and there are so many new movies and shows we think you'll love. In theaters, Captain America: Brave New World is the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Paddington continues to bring us joy, this time from Peru.

On streaming, Yellowjackets returns, The White Lotus heads to Thailand, and Cobra Kai reaches its epic conclusion. Here's everything you'll want to watch this weekend.

'Captain America: Brave New World'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). He must soon discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Unfortunately, Brave New World is not the start to 2025 Marvel wanted it to be. Aidan Kelley said in his review: Captain America: Brave New World is not the 2025 start that Marvel fans may be hoping for, with more pressure now being put on Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If anything, the film has more in common with Sony's disastrous attempts to make its own Marvel movies than it does with the prior entries that turned the MCU into what it is today. In trying to do so much all at once, Captain America: Brave New World forgets what made its title character a relatable fan-favorite.

'Cobra Kai'

Season 6, Part 3

Where To Watch: On Netflix

After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do, and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.

Mike Thomas said in his review: While the show isn't perfect, with weird decisions like the aforementioned AI Mr. Miyagi or the somewhat repetitive fights between Johnny and Daniel, the series still managed to tap into that classic TV feeling that has been lost on most shows. It's funny, action-packed, cheesy, and simultaneously nostalgic and new. Cobra Kai might finally be ending, but it never dies.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Cobra Kai 9 10 6.7/10 Release Date 2018 - 2024 Network Netflix, YouTube Premium Showrunner Jon Hurwitz Cast See All Ralph Macchio Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka Johnny Lawrence Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Directors Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, Joel Novoa, Jennifer Celotta, Steven K. Tsuchida, Sherwin Shilati, Marielle Woods, Steve Pink, Lin Oeding, Michael Grossman Writers Josh Heald, Ashley Darnall, Chris Rafferty, Bill Posley

'Yellowjackets'

Season 3

Where To Watch: On Paramount+, Showtime

Yellowjackets is back for yet another season on Paramount+ with Showtime. The hit thriller hopes to live up to the highs of the previous two seasons, and it seems that the show continues its winning streak.

Carly Lane said in her review: Between that and one particularly trippy, shared hallucination sequence between teammates, it does take a minute for Yellowjackets Season 3 to really embrace all the best parts of itself — the parts that remind us that you can't spell the word "wilderness" without "wild," and that, sometimes, the best, twistiest mysteries are the ones that make you hunger for more.

'The White Lotus'

Season 3

Where To Watch: On Max