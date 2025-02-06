We're a week into February, which means we're moments away from Super Bowl Sunday. Of course, the big game sees the Chiefs and Eagles take the field, with a stellar halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, but there are several other shows and movies that will keep you busy while we wait for Sunday.

In theaters, Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan stars in the kick-ass action movie, Love Hurts. The horror film Heart Eyes will give you Valentine's Day chills, and on streaming Invincible returns for Season 3. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Love Hurts'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Marvin is a Milwaukee realtor who receives a crimson envelope from Rose, a former partner-in-crime whom he left for dead. He now finds himself thrust back into a world of ruthless hit men and double-crosses that turn his open houses into deadly war zones. Hunted by his brother, a volatile crime lord, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

Collider's Nate Richard wasn't too high on the film, writing in his review: It's easy to root for an actor like Quan, whose joyful social media presence paired with a rock-solid filmography, makes for a lovable movie star. It's easy to see why 87North wanted to give him his own action vehicle. Especially since we don't see many mainstream American action movies led by someone who looks like him. Unfortunately, Love Hurts never does its stars justice and, instead feels like a lazily slapped-together action-comedy with a script that never had a second draft.

Love Hurts
Release Date February 7, 2025
Director JoJo Eusebio
Writers Matthew Murray, Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore
Cast Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose

'Heart Eyes'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Director Josh Ruben (Scare Me) delivers this holiday-themed horror delight. In this film, a masked maniac with glowing, red eyes returns every Valentine's Day to terrorize unsuspecting couples.

While the film does lean on some horror tropes, it finds its own spin on the genre, Aidan Kelley explains in his review: Heart Eyes's plot issues and reliance on clichés start to fade away. That's because the two leads are so charming, the jokes are genuinely funny, and the kills are delightfully gorey. Heart Eyes succeeds in being the first big crowd-pleasing horror flick of the year. It's certainly one that couples would probably enjoy watching on Valentine's Day, as long as you're not too queasy at the sight of blood or relationship commitments.

Heart Eyes
Release Date February 7, 2025
Director Josh Ruben
Writers Michael Kennedy, Phillip Murphy, Christopher Landon
Cast Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding

'We Live in Time'

When To Watch: On Max

Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

Of course, it's no surprise that the two powerhouse leads carry the romance. Ross Bonaime says: With Pugh and Garfield leading this tremendous love story, We Live in Time becomes one of the best movie romances in years and proves that few filmmakers can present the power of love quite like [director John] Crowley can.