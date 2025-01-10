We're officially out of the holiday season, and so we now resume our regularly scheduled programming. If you're headed back to the cinemas there are several unique options playing. We've got an inspired take on the biopic genre, Den of Thieves 2, and a Pamela Anderson Award contender, making a stellar triple feature.

On the TV side of things, Abbott Elementary meets Philly's finest in an incredible crossover event. We also have a brand-new season in the Goosebumps anthology series. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Lawman "Big Nick" O'Brien gets embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves as he pursues career criminal Donnie Wilson to Europe. The Den of Thieves sequel attempts to deliver a bigger film than the first, but does it succeed?

Matt Danato did not have high praise for Pantera, saying: Like I said about Den of Thieves, if this sequel were a tight 100 minutes, maybe my review would have a different tone. As is, and considering the issues highlighted above, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is a painfully overlong continuation that will probably need to find the same second life Den of Thieves did on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Release Date January 10, 2025 Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Runtime 0 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Christian Gudegast Studio(s) Atmosphere Entertainment MM , Diamond Film Productions , G-BASE , Entertainment One , Tucker Tooley Entertainment Expand

Get Tickets Now

'Better Man'