This week in theaters, a Universal monster makes its return to the big screen, while SZA and Keke Palmer team up in a buddy comedy that is sure to delight. On streaming, Harley and Ivy paint the town red, Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement, and Severance finally makes its long-awaited return. Here is everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Wolf Man'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Blake and his family are attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside a farmhouse as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable that soon jeopardizes his wife and daughter.

Emma Kiely believes that Wolf Man does not hold a candle to its predecessor. She said in her review: Whannell’s The Invisible Man was a masterclass in balancing homage and update and set the standard for the Universal-Blumhouse horror reboots. Wolf Man doesn’t reach the heights of Whannell’s last feature. It dissolves into the sea of similar hollow, glossy big-budget horrors that have become more and more frequent (and almost always come from Blumhouse).

4 10 Wolf Man Wolf Man follows Lawrence Talbot as he returns to his ancestral home following his brother's disappearance. In the village nearby, a brutal beast is terrorizing the residents, and Lawrence finds himself entangled in the hunt for the creature. As the mystery unfolds, he faces enigmatic family ties and a haunting curse. Release Date January 15, 2025 Director Leigh Whannell Cast Christopher Abbott , Julia Garner , Matilda Firth , Sam Jaeger , Ben Prendergast , Benedict Hardie , Beatriz Romilly , Milo Cawthorne Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Leigh Whannell , Rebecca Angelo Producers Beatriz Sequeira , Jason Blum Ryan Gosling , Ken Kao Studio(s) Blumhouse Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Franchise(s) Universal Monsters Expand

Get Tickets Now

'Severance'

Season 2

Close

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+