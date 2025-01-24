This weekend, there are so many great films to watch in theaters and on streaming. Oscar nominees make their worldwide debuts, Gladiator II hits streaming, Star Trek takes us on another voyage, and we get a terrific horror film from Hollywood royalty. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'The Night Agent'

Season 2

Where To Watch: Netflix

Gabriel Basso on the phone in The Night Agent Season 2
'The Night Agent' Season 2 Review: Netflix's Hit Spy Show Doubles Down on Thrills and Action

Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland in this follow-up to the hit Netflix series.

Netflix's smash hit spy series The Night Agent returns for its much anticipated second season. Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, who is now fully immersed in the world of Night Action. But when a mission overseas goes seriously wrong, Peter is forced to travel back stateside to uncover a potential mole who is selling government secrets to shady forces.

Nate Richard was a fan of the new season, writing in his review: Recapturing the same intensity and intrigue that worked so well on the first go-around, Season 2 of The Night Agent is the perfect winter binge-watch.

03181750_poster_w780-1.jpg

The Night Agent
TV-MA
Drama
Mystery
Action
Thriller
Release Date
March 23, 2023
Network
Netflix
Showrunner
Shawn Ryan

Cast

    Hiro Kanagawa
    FBI Director Willett
    Rebecca Staab
    Cynthia Hawkins
    Curtis Lum
    Cisco

Directors
Adam Arkin, Guy Ferland, Millicent Shelton, Ramaa Mosley
Writers
Seth Fisher, Munis Rashid, Corey Deshon
Creator(s)
Shawn Ryan

'Presence'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Callina Lian as Chloe in Presence.
'Presence' Review: Steven Soderbergh’s Ghost Story Is an Inventive Delight

35 years after making a splash at Sundance, Steven Soderbergh and David Koepp return with a formally fascinating take on the ghost story.

Presence is the first great horror film of 2025. Hollywood legends Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) and David Koepp (Jurrasic Park) deliver a story about a family that moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone. This ghost story is definitely worth your time.

Ross Bonaime praised the film when it premiered at Sundance, saying: Soderbergh and Koepp first made a major splash into the film industry 35 years ago, and after all these years, Presence shows they’re just as exciting and intriguing as storytellers as they have ever been. Soderbergh’s ability to continually push boundaries and attempt to think outside the box in terms of normal genre tropes makes every film an expansion on himself and film in general.

official-poster-2.jpg

Presence
R
Horror
Thriller
Release Date
January 24, 2025
Runtime
85 Minutes
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Writers
David Koepp
Producers
Ken Meyer

Cast

    Lucy Liu
    Rebecca
    Chris Sullivan
    Chris
    Callina Liang
    Chloe

Showcases a suburban house inhabited by an mysterious entity.

Character(s)
Rebecca, Chris, Chloe, Tyler, Ryan, CeCe
Studio
Neon
Studio(s)
Sugar23

'Gladiator II'

Where To Watch: On Paramount+

a hero shot (looking up ) of Paul Mescal in the Colosseum ready to fight in Gladiator 2
Related
'Gladiator II' Review: Ridley Scott's Sequel Is a Grand Epic That Can’t Escape Maximus' Shadow

Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, and Pedro Pascal also star in a sequel that's best when it tells its own story instead of retelling Maximus' story.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

While Gladiator II does not reach the heights of the original film, it still manages to be a fantastic watch thanks to outstanding performances. Ross Bonaime praises the actors, saying: This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel, even if it can't match its predecessor.

image003.jpg

Gladiator II
Release Date
November 22, 2024
Runtime
148 minutes
Director
Ridley Scott
Writers
David Scarpa, Peter Craig, David Franzoni

Cast