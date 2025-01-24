This weekend, there are so many great films to watch in theaters and on streaming. Oscar nominees make their worldwide debuts, Gladiator II hits streaming, Star Trek takes us on another voyage, and we get a terrific horror film from Hollywood royalty. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'The Night Agent'

Season 2

Where To Watch: Netflix

Netflix's smash hit spy series The Night Agent returns for its much anticipated second season. Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, who is now fully immersed in the world of Night Action. But when a mission overseas goes seriously wrong, Peter is forced to travel back stateside to uncover a potential mole who is selling government secrets to shady forces.

Nate Richard was a fan of the new season, writing in his review: Recapturing the same intensity and intrigue that worked so well on the first go-around, Season 2 of The Night Agent is the perfect winter binge-watch.

'Presence'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

Presence is the first great horror film of 2025. Hollywood legends Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) and David Koepp (Jurrasic Park) deliver a story about a family that moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they're not alone. This ghost story is definitely worth your time.

Ross Bonaime praised the film when it premiered at Sundance, saying: Soderbergh and Koepp first made a major splash into the film industry 35 years ago, and after all these years, Presence shows they’re just as exciting and intriguing as storytellers as they have ever been. Soderbergh’s ability to continually push boundaries and attempt to think outside the box in terms of normal genre tropes makes every film an expansion on himself and film in general.

'Gladiator II'

Where To Watch: On Paramount+

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

While Gladiator II does not reach the heights of the original film, it still manages to be a fantastic watch thanks to outstanding performances. Ross Bonaime praises the actors, saying: This incredible cast, especially Washington, Nielsen, and the overlooked Pascal, and this expansion of the compelling political machinations make Gladiator II a worthwhile sequel, even if it can't match its predecessor.