Welcome to the first weekend of 2025! While January marks a slow start to the new movie season, there are still solid options available on streaming. We see the return of Wallace and Gromit, while Joel McHale and Ken Jeong (Community) reunite in their latest sitcom, as well as the 2025 Golden Globes. Here's everything you need to watch this weekend.

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'

Where To Watch: On Netflix

Aardman's four-time Academy Award-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

Thankfully, Wallace & Gromit's return was as good as we hoped. Aidan Kelley said in his review: From a technical level, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl sees Aardman Animation at the top of their game. The timeless style, the gorgeous animation, and the impeccable music make Wallace & Gromit's second feature film a gleeful experience from start to finish.

'Animal Control'

Season 3

Where To Watch: On FOX, Hulu

Animal Control follows a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated because animals are simple, but humans are not. The sitcom is now entering its third season as Joel McHale, and company continues to deliver the laughs.

Tania Hussain praises the show as the year's first great comedy: Animal Control continues to prove it’s one of the most consistently hilarious shows across network television, and it's already off to a strong start in the new year. Thanks to clever writing, a strong ensemble cast, and fresh laughs that deepen emotional layers, the show is a genuine joy to watch, with Season 3 cementing it as a standout series not to be missed.

'Mayfair Witches'

Season 2