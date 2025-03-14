There are several great shows and movies to watch this weekend. We had the Invincible Season 3 finale premiere on Prime Video and A24's Opus starring Ayo Edebiri playing in theaters. We narrowed down our list to the best of the best playing in theaters and premiering on streaming. Here's what you need to watch this weekend.

'The Wheel of Time'

Season 3

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Where To Watch: On Prime Video

The Wheel of Time Season 3 picks up right where we left off. After defeating Ishamael at the end of Season 2, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in Season 3, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies.

Carly Lane gave the season high praise, saying: Three seasons in, The Wheel of Time only continues to top itself through riveting performances, stunning new locations, well-defined worldbuilding, and an arguably timeless fantasy narrative that more than deserves to play out for as many renewals as it takes to reach the very end.