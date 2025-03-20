Spring is finally here and as we we thaw out from a harsh winter, we're that much closer to the summer movie season. Our first major film hitting theaters is Disney's live-action remake of Snow White. Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) star as Disney attempts to recapture the magic of their first ever animated feature film.

We also have a ton of great offerings on streaming. Severance Season 2 reaches its shocking climax, as Mark and his co-workers uncover even more secrets about Lumon. Colman Domingo's Oscar-nomated performance is finally streaming on Max, and Elphaba defies gravity on Peacock. Here's everything you should be watching this weekend.

'Snow White'

Where To Watch: In Theaters

A beautiful girl, Snow White (Rachel Zegler), takes refuge in the forest in the house of seven dwarfs to hide from her stepmother, the wicked Queen (Gal Gadot). The Queen is jealous because she wants to be known as "the fairest in the land," and Snow White's beauty surpasses her own.

Ross Bonaime said in his review: Snow White deserved an update of sorts, and this is an admirable new take that certainly is one of the better live-action remakes from Disney. It might not be the fairest Snow White of all, but it's an admirable effort nonetheless.