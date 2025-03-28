This week in theaters, Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd star in a new A24 satirical comedy, and Jason Statham is more badass than ever. On the streaming side of things, Timothée Chalamet's Oscar-nominated performance is on Hulu, and Seth Rogen's new Apple TV+ series is your must-watch show of the weekend. Here's what you need to add to your watchlist.

'The Studio'

Where To Watch: On Apple TV+

Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant.

The Studio is well worth your time, Ross Bonaime said in his review: The humor is smart and informed, the cast and guests are great, and it all comes together in a way that’ll have you hoping for a second season. Rogen’s come a long way in a relatively short time, and The Studio is an excellent presentation of that.